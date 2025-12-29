«وجدتك أعطيت الشجاعة حقها.. غداة لقيت الموت غير هيوب».. هكذا سطر البطل السعودي رجل الأمن ريان بن سعيد آل أبو فايدة عسيري، أعظم مشاهد التضحية، مجسداً أروع صور الإيثار، حاملاً روحه على راحتيه لإنقاذ حياة الآخرين، في مشهد صور ما يقدمه رجال الأمن من تضحيات وعمل بطولي يبعث على الفخر.

يقول والده سعيد عسيري لـ«عكاظ»: «أنا فخور بما قدمه ابني ريان، إنه ديدن رجال الأمن في كل المواقع والأوقات والمواقف».

والد البطل «ريان» لـ«عكاظ»: تلقيت خبر إصابته دون تفاصيل وفخور بشجاعته

ويضيف عسيري: «كنت أتحدث بالهاتف مع ريان قبل وقوع الحادثة، وقبل عودتي إلى المنزل تلقيت اتصالاً من ابنتي التي قالت لدي خبر مهم سأخبرك به عند عودتك إلى المنزل. لكنني ألححت عليها فأجابت بأن شقيقها ريان تعرض لإصابة بسيطة في القدم أثناء عمله بالمسجد الحرام، وهو بصحة جيدة، فسارعت بالاتصال على هاتفه لكنه مغلق، ثم عاود هو الاتصال بي، وأبلغني بأنه بصحة جيدة». يواصل أبو ريان حديثه لـ«عكاظ»، ويضيف: «حين شاهدت المقطع حمدت الله على سلامته وسلامة من سقط من الأدوار العليا. إن إنقاذ الناس شيء عظيم، وهو أمر غير مستغرب على أبناء الوطن الذين يؤكدون كل يوم للعالم أجمع أن ضيوف الرحمن في عيونهم»، مثمناً الثناء والتعاطف اللذين حظي بهما ريان من داخل المملكة وخارجها.

من جانبه، يرى وكيل شيخ شمل قبائل بني مغيد وبني نمار عسير عبدالرحمن بن علي آل مفرح، أن ما قام به ريان، موقف بطولي وإنساني عظيم، ومقدّماً أروع صور التفاني والإخلاص في أداء الواجب. وأشار آل مفرح إلى أن شرف خدمة الحرمين الشريفين، وما يقوم به رجال الأمن يؤكد أنهم الدرع الحصين بعد الله لحماية الأرواح وصون قدسية المكان، مشيراً إلى أن هذه البطولة ليست مستغربة على رجال الدولة السعودية، الذين يعملون بعقيدة راسخة تقوم على الفداء، والتضحية، وخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وهو شرف لا يضاهيه شرف ورسالة للعالم أن ضيوف الرحمن في عيون كل سعودي.