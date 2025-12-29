والد البطل «ريان» لـ«عكاظ»: تلقيت خبر إصابته دون تفاصيل وفخور بشجاعته

“I found you gave courage its due... On the day I faced death without fear”... Thus, the Saudi hero, security man Rayan bin Saeed Al Abu Faida Al Asiri, wrote the greatest scenes of sacrifice, embodying the finest images of selflessness, carrying his soul in his hands to save the lives of others, in a scene that depicts the sacrifices and heroic actions of security men that evoke pride.

His father, Saeed Al Asiri, tells “Okaz”: “I am proud of what my son Rayan has done; it is the nature of security men in all locations, times, and situations.”

Al Asiri adds: “I was talking on the phone with Rayan before the incident, and before I returned home, I received a call from my daughter who said she had important news to tell me when I got home. But I insisted, and she replied that her brother Rayan had sustained a minor injury to his foot while working at the Grand Mosque, and he is in good health. I hurried to call his phone, but it was off, then he called me back and informed me that he was in good health.” Abu Rayan continues his talk to “Okaz,” adding: “When I saw the video, I thanked God for his safety and the safety of those who fell from the upper floors. Saving people is a great thing, and it is not surprising for the sons of the nation who confirm every day to the whole world that the guests of the Merciful are in their eyes,” appreciating the praise and sympathy that Rayan received from inside and outside the Kingdom.

For his part, Abdul Rahman bin Ali Al Mufrah, the deputy chief of the tribes of Bani Magid and Bani Namar in Asir, sees that what Rayan did is a heroic and great humanitarian act, presenting the finest images of dedication and sincerity in performing his duty. Al Mufrah pointed out that the honor of serving the Two Holy Mosques, and what security men do, confirms that they are the strong shield after God for protecting lives and preserving the sanctity of the place, noting that this heroism is not surprising for the men of the Saudi state, who work with a firm conviction based on sacrifice, dedication, and serving the guests of the Merciful, which is an honor unmatched by any other and a message to the world that the guests of the Merciful are in the eyes of every Saudi.