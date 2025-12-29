والد البطل «ريان» لـ«عكاظ»: تلقيت خبر إصابته دون تفاصيل وفخور بشجاعته

«وجدتك أعطيت الشجاعة حقها.. غداة لقيت الموت غير هيوب».. هكذا سطر البطل السعودي رجل الأمن ريان بن سعيد آل أبو فايدة عسيري، أعظم مشاهد التضحية، مجسداً أروع صور الإيثار، حاملاً روحه على راحتيه لإنقاذ حياة الآخرين، في مشهد صور ما يقدمه رجال الأمن من تضحيات وعمل بطولي يبعث على الفخر.
يقول والده سعيد عسيري لـ«عكاظ»: «أنا فخور بما قدمه ابني ريان، إنه ديدن رجال الأمن في كل المواقع والأوقات والمواقف».
ويضيف عسيري: «كنت أتحدث بالهاتف مع ريان قبل وقوع الحادثة، وقبل عودتي إلى المنزل تلقيت اتصالاً من ابنتي التي قالت لدي خبر مهم سأخبرك به عند عودتك إلى المنزل. لكنني ألححت عليها فأجابت بأن شقيقها ريان تعرض لإصابة بسيطة في القدم أثناء عمله بالمسجد الحرام، وهو بصحة جيدة، فسارعت بالاتصال على هاتفه لكنه مغلق، ثم عاود هو الاتصال بي، وأبلغني بأنه بصحة جيدة». يواصل أبو ريان حديثه لـ«عكاظ»، ويضيف: «حين شاهدت المقطع حمدت الله على سلامته وسلامة من سقط من الأدوار العليا. إن إنقاذ الناس شيء عظيم، وهو أمر غير مستغرب على أبناء الوطن الذين يؤكدون كل يوم للعالم أجمع أن ضيوف الرحمن في عيونهم»، مثمناً الثناء والتعاطف اللذين حظي بهما ريان من داخل المملكة وخارجها.
من جانبه، يرى وكيل شيخ شمل قبائل بني مغيد وبني نمار عسير عبدالرحمن بن علي آل مفرح، أن ما قام به ريان، موقف بطولي وإنساني عظيم، ومقدّماً أروع صور التفاني والإخلاص في أداء الواجب. وأشار آل مفرح إلى أن شرف خدمة الحرمين الشريفين، وما يقوم به رجال الأمن يؤكد أنهم الدرع الحصين بعد الله لحماية الأرواح وصون قدسية المكان، مشيراً إلى أن هذه البطولة ليست مستغربة على رجال الدولة السعودية، الذين يعملون بعقيدة راسخة تقوم على الفداء، والتضحية، وخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وهو شرف لا يضاهيه شرف ورسالة للعالم أن ضيوف الرحمن في عيون كل سعودي.
“I found you gave courage its due... On the day I faced death without fear”... Thus, the Saudi hero, security man Rayan bin Saeed Al Abu Faida Al Asiri, wrote the greatest scenes of sacrifice, embodying the finest images of selflessness, carrying his soul in his hands to save the lives of others, in a scene that depicts the sacrifices and heroic actions of security men that evoke pride.
His father, Saeed Al Asiri, tells “Okaz”: “I am proud of what my son Rayan has done; it is the nature of security men in all locations, times, and situations.”
Al Asiri adds: “I was talking on the phone with Rayan before the incident, and before I returned home, I received a call from my daughter who said she had important news to tell me when I got home. But I insisted, and she replied that her brother Rayan had sustained a minor injury to his foot while working at the Grand Mosque, and he is in good health. I hurried to call his phone, but it was off, then he called me back and informed me that he was in good health.” Abu Rayan continues his talk to “Okaz,” adding: “When I saw the video, I thanked God for his safety and the safety of those who fell from the upper floors. Saving people is a great thing, and it is not surprising for the sons of the nation who confirm every day to the whole world that the guests of the Merciful are in their eyes,” appreciating the praise and sympathy that Rayan received from inside and outside the Kingdom.
For his part, Abdul Rahman bin Ali Al Mufrah, the deputy chief of the tribes of Bani Magid and Bani Namar in Asir, sees that what Rayan did is a heroic and great humanitarian act, presenting the finest images of dedication and sincerity in performing his duty. Al Mufrah pointed out that the honor of serving the Two Holy Mosques, and what security men do, confirms that they are the strong shield after God for protecting lives and preserving the sanctity of the place, noting that this heroism is not surprising for the men of the Saudi state, who work with a firm conviction based on sacrifice, dedication, and serving the guests of the Merciful, which is an honor unmatched by any other and a message to the world that the guests of the Merciful are in the eyes of every Saudi.