أعلن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليمنية الدكتور رشاد العليمي اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إلغاء اتفاقية الدفاع المشترك مع الإمارات، ومنحها مهلة 24 ساعة لمغادرة قواتها الأراضي اليمنية.
وجاء في نص قرار مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، بعد الاطلاع على دستور الجمهورية اليمنية، وعلى المبادرة الخليجية وآليتها التنفيذية، على قرار إعلان نقل السلطة وتشكيل مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، واستناداً إلى الصلاحيات الممنوحة لنا بموجب الدستور، وبمقتضى المادة (1) فقرة (ز-1) وفقرة (ز-7)، من القرار رقم (9) لسنة 2022، وحفاظاً على أمن المواطنين كافة، وتأكيداً على الالتزام بوحدة اليمن وسيادته واستقراره، وسلامة أراضيه، ولضرورة اتخاذ كافة الإجراءات اللازمة لمواجهة الانقلاب المستمر منذ عام 2014، قررنا، إلغاء اتفاقية الدفاع المشترك مع الإمارات.
وطالب القرار من كافة القوات الإماراتية ومنسوبيها بالخروج من كل الأراضي اليمنية خلال (24) ساعة، كما وجه القرار قوات درع الوطن بالتحرك وتسلم كافة المعسكرات في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة.
The President of the Presidential Leadership Council, the Supreme Commander of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, announced today (Tuesday) the cancellation of the joint defense agreement with the UAE, and granted it a 24-hour deadline to withdraw its forces from Yemeni territory.
The text of the Presidential Leadership Council's decision stated that, after reviewing the Constitution of the Republic of Yemen, the Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanism, the decision to announce the transfer of power and the formation of the Presidential Leadership Council, and based on the powers granted to us under the Constitution, and in accordance with Article (1) Paragraph (Z-1) and Paragraph (Z-7) of Decision No. (9) of 2022, and in order to preserve the security of all citizens, and to affirm our commitment to the unity, sovereignty, and stability of Yemen, and the integrity of its territory, and the necessity of taking all necessary measures to confront the ongoing coup since 2014, we have decided to cancel the joint defense agreement with the UAE.
The decision called for all Emirati forces and their affiliates to exit all Yemeni territory within (24) hours, and directed the National Shield Forces to mobilize and take over all camps in the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra.