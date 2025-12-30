The President of the Presidential Leadership Council, the Supreme Commander of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, announced today (Tuesday) the cancellation of the joint defense agreement with the UAE, and granted it a 24-hour deadline to withdraw its forces from Yemeni territory.



The text of the Presidential Leadership Council's decision stated that, after reviewing the Constitution of the Republic of Yemen, the Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanism, the decision to announce the transfer of power and the formation of the Presidential Leadership Council, and based on the powers granted to us under the Constitution, and in accordance with Article (1) Paragraph (Z-1) and Paragraph (Z-7) of Decision No. (9) of 2022, and in order to preserve the security of all citizens, and to affirm our commitment to the unity, sovereignty, and stability of Yemen, and the integrity of its territory, and the necessity of taking all necessary measures to confront the ongoing coup since 2014, we have decided to cancel the joint defense agreement with the UAE.



The decision called for all Emirati forces and their affiliates to exit all Yemeni territory within (24) hours, and directed the National Shield Forces to mobilize and take over all camps in the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra.