أعلن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليمنية الدكتور رشاد العليمي اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إلغاء اتفاقية الدفاع المشترك مع الإمارات، ومنحها مهلة 24 ساعة لمغادرة قواتها الأراضي اليمنية.


وجاء في نص قرار مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، بعد الاطلاع على دستور الجمهورية اليمنية، وعلى المبادرة الخليجية وآليتها التنفيذية، على قرار إعلان نقل السلطة وتشكيل مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، واستناداً إلى الصلاحيات الممنوحة لنا بموجب الدستور، وبمقتضى المادة (1) فقرة (ز-1) وفقرة (ز-7)، من القرار رقم (9) لسنة 2022، وحفاظاً على أمن المواطنين كافة، وتأكيداً على الالتزام بوحدة اليمن وسيادته واستقراره، وسلامة أراضيه، ولضرورة اتخاذ كافة الإجراءات اللازمة لمواجهة الانقلاب المستمر منذ عام 2014، قررنا، إلغاء اتفاقية الدفاع المشترك مع الإمارات.


وطالب القرار من كافة القوات الإماراتية ومنسوبيها بالخروج من كل الأراضي اليمنية خلال (24) ساعة، كما وجه القرار قوات درع الوطن بالتحرك وتسلم كافة المعسكرات في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة.