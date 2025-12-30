حذر رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، من خطورة تصعيد المجلس الانتقالي في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، وتورط الإمارات بدعم التمرد، وتقويض مؤسسات الدولة، مؤكداً أن الدولة ماضية في حماية المدنيين، ومركزها القانوني، ووحدة قرارها العسكري والأمني.

وقال رئيس مجلس القيادة، في بيان للشعب اليمني، إن التطورات الأخيرة في المحافظات الشرقية وما رافقها من انتهاكات جسيمة بحق المدنيين، تأتي في وقت يخوض فيه اليمن معركته المصيرية ضد الحوثي ويعاني واحدة من أسوأ الأزمات الإنسانية في العالم.

وأكد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي في خطابه إلى أبناء المحافظات الجنوبية، أن قضيتهم العادلة كانت ولا تزال في صلب مشروع الدولة، وأن حقوقهم السياسية والاقتصادية والإدارية محل التزام كامل ضمن مرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، وبما يضمن شراكة مسؤولة تحفظ الكرامة، وتؤسس لاستقرار دائم، محذرا من احتكار تمثيل القضية الجنوبية أو توظيفها لتحقيق أهداف سياسية غير مشروعة. وأكد الرئيس اليمني أنه ومن موقعه الدستوري كقائد أعلى للقوات المسلحة، وجه في حينه بمنع أي تحركات عسكرية أو أمنية خارج إطار الدولة أو دون أوامر صريحة من القيادة العليا، حرصًا على حقن الدماء ومنع الانزلاق إلى صدامات داخلية، غير أن تلك التوجيهات قوبلت بتجاهل، ومضت التشكيلات التابعة للمجلس الانتقالي في تنفيذ تحركاتها الأحادية، وتمردها على مؤسسات الدولة الشرعية.

وأشار العليمي إلى أن الدولة حققت خلال السنوات الأخيرة، وبدعم من الأشقاء والأصدقاء، إنجازات ملموسة في مكافحة الإرهاب، شملت تفكيك الخلايا الإرهابية وتجفيف مصادر تمويلها، وتأمين المدن والممرات الحيوية، إلى جانب نجاحات متقدمة في مكافحة تهريب الأسلحة والمخدرات، مؤكدًا أن مكافحة الإرهاب قرار سيادي تمارسه مؤسسات الدولة المختصة ولا يجوز استخدامه ذريعة لتبرير التصعيد. وأشار رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني إلى أن إجراءات إعادة التموضع في وادي حضرموت كانت في مراحلها الأخيرة ضمن خطة انتشار لقوات درع الوطن، أُقرت من وزير الدفاع ورئيس هيئة الأركان وصادق عليها هو، بما يحقق الأمن والاستقرار، دون الحاجة إلى أي تصعيد عسكري.

وشدد بالقول: إن رئاسة الدولة، حرصا منها على تغليب الحلول السياسية، وجهت بتشكيل لجنة تواصل رفيعة المستوى من قيادة الدولة والمكونات السياسية لاحتواء التصعيد وفتح قنوات الحوار، غير أن هذه الجهود قوبلت بالتعطيل والإصرار على المضي في مسار التصعيد، الأمر الذي أكد أن المشكلة لم تكن في نقص الحلول، بل في تعطيلها. وجدد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، الدعوة لقيادة المجلس الانتقالي، إلى تحكيم العقل، وإعلاء المصلحة العليا للشعب اليمني، وتسريع انسحاب قواته من محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة دون قيد أو شرط، لافتاً إلى أن استمرار هذا التصعيد، أفضى إلى إهدار مكاسب سياسية واقتصادية وتنموية، وفاقم من معاناة المواطنين.

وجدد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني تأكيده أن الدولة ستواجه أي تمرد على مؤسساتها بحزم وفقًا للدستور والقانون وقرارات الشرعية الدولية، بما في ذلك رفع أي غطاء سياسي عن مرتكبي الانتهاكات، مشدداً على أن دماء اليمنيين خط أحمر لا تهاون فيه. وأشاد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي بالدور الأخوي الصادق الذي تضطلع به المملكة العربية السعودية في دعم اليمن وشرعيته الدستورية، وقيادتها لجهود خفض التصعيد، انطلاقًا من المصالح والتحديات المشتركة، مؤكدًا أن هذا الدعم سيظل محل وفاء وتقدير في الذاكرة الوطنية.

ووجه العليمي رسائل عتب إلى الإمارات، معرباً عن أسفه البالغ لدورها المتزايد في دعم تمرد المجلس الانتقالي، على النحو الذي جاء في بيان قيادة القوات المشتركة لتحالف دعم الشرعية بشأن شحنات سلاح وعتاد عسكري وصلت إلى ميناء المكلا دون تصريح، وما تضمنه من دلائل على تورط دولة الإمارات بدعم التصعيد العسكري وتقويض سلطة الدولة، وتهديد وحدة الجمهورية اليمنية وسلامة أراضيها.

واختتم رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني في بيانه بالتأكيد على أن اليمن لا يحتمل فتح جبهات استنزاف جديدة، وأن طريق الخلاص يكمن في دولة المواطنة المتساوية، وسيادة القانون، والشراكة في السلطة والثروة، والسلام، واحترام مبادئ حسن الجوار، معلنًا اتخاذ عدد من القرارات التي سيتم الكشف عنها لحماية المدنيين وتصحيح مسار الشراكة في إطار تحالف دعم الشرعية.