The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, warned today (Tuesday) of the dangers posed by the escalation of the Transitional Council in the provinces of Hadramout and Al-Mahra, affirming that the state is committed to protecting civilians, its legal center, and the unity of its military and security decisions.



In a statement to the Yemeni people, the President of the Council said that the recent developments in the eastern provinces, accompanied by severe violations against civilians, come at a time when Yemen is fighting its decisive battle against the Houthis and is suffering from one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.



The President of the Presidential Leadership Council emphasized in his speech to the people of the southern provinces that their just cause has always been and remains at the heart of the state project, and that their political, economic, and administrative rights are fully committed within the frameworks of the transitional phase, ensuring a responsible partnership that preserves dignity and establishes lasting stability, warning against monopolizing the representation of the southern cause or exploiting it to achieve illegitimate political goals.



The Yemeni president stated that, in his constitutional position as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, he had previously ordered the prevention of any military or security movements outside the framework of the state or without explicit orders from the higher leadership, in order to preserve bloodshed and prevent slipping into internal clashes. However, these directives were ignored, and the formations affiliated with the Transitional Council proceeded with their unilateral movements, rebelling against the legitimate state institutions.



Al-Alimi pointed out that the state has achieved tangible accomplishments in combating terrorism in recent years, with the support of brothers and friends, including dismantling terrorist cells and drying up their funding sources, securing cities and vital corridors, alongside advanced successes in combating arms and drug smuggling, emphasizing that combating terrorism is a sovereign decision exercised by the relevant state institutions and cannot be used as a pretext to justify escalation.



The Yemeni president noted that the repositioning measures in the Wadi Hadramout were in their final stages as part of a deployment plan for the National Shield Forces, approved by the Minister of Defense and the Chief of Staff and endorsed by him, achieving security and stability without the need for any military escalation.



He stressed that the presidency of the state, in its commitment to prioritizing political solutions, directed the formation of a high-level communication committee from the state leadership and political components to contain the escalation and open channels for dialogue. However, these efforts were met with obstruction and insistence on continuing down the path of escalation, confirming that the problem was not a lack of solutions but rather their obstruction.



The President of the Presidential Leadership Council renewed his call to the leadership of the Transitional Council to exercise reason, elevate the higher interest of the Yemeni people, and expedite the withdrawal of its forces from the provinces of Hadramout and Al-Mahra unconditionally, pointing out that the continuation of this escalation has led to the waste of political, economic, and developmental gains and exacerbated the suffering of citizens.



The Yemeni president reiterated that the state will confront any rebellion against its institutions firmly in accordance with the constitution, law, and international legitimacy decisions, including lifting any political cover from perpetrators of violations, emphasizing that the blood of Yemenis is a red line that cannot be compromised.



The President of the Presidential Leadership Council praised the sincere brotherly role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting Yemen and its constitutional legitimacy and leading efforts to reduce escalation, based on shared interests and challenges, affirming that this support will remain a matter of loyalty and appreciation in the national memory.



The Yemeni president conveyed messages of reproach to the UAE, expressing his deep regret over its increasing role in supporting the rebellion of the Transitional Council, as indicated in the statement from the leadership of the Joint Forces of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy regarding shipments of weapons and military equipment that arrived at the port of Mukalla without authorization.

He concluded his statement by emphasizing that Yemen cannot afford to open new fronts of attrition, and that the path to salvation lies in a state of equal citizenship, the rule of law, partnership in power and wealth, peace, and respect for the principles of good neighborliness, announcing the adoption of a number of decisions that will be revealed to protect civilians and correct the course of partnership within the framework of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy.