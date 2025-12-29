كشف المركز الوطني للأرصاد أن شمال السعودية سيشهد غداً انخفاضاً ملموساً في درجات الحرارة قد تصل إلى الصفر المئوي، ضمن موجة بردٍ ثانية يودّع الأهالي معها عام 2025 بأجواء شتوية باردة.
وحذر خبير الأرصاد الجوية الدكتور خالد الزعاق من دخول الأجواء مرحلة يُعرف عنها شدة البرودة، تُسمّى قديماً «برد الأزيرق»، وحث على الاستعداد الجيد ومضاعفة وسائل الوقاية خلال الأيام القادمة
وأوضح الزعاق أن الأسبوع الحالي يشهد بداية ما يُعرف بـ«برد الانصراف»، والأيام الثلاثة الأخيرة من السنة الميلادية، والأيام الثلاثة الأولى من السنة الجديدة، تُعد من أكثر فترات الشتاء برودة، مشيراً إلى أن هذه المرحلة تبدأ فعلياً بعد انصراف الشمس من الجهة الجنوبية إلى الجهة الشمالية، وهو ما كان الأجداد يعبّرون عنه بقولهم: «لا برد إلا بعد الانصراف».
وبيّن الزعاق، في مقطع فيديو نشره عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، أن هذه الفترة تتزامن مع أطول ليالي السنة وأقصر نهارها، ما يزيد من الإحساس بالبرودة.
وأشار إلى أن «برد الأزيرق» هو الوصف الذي أطلقه الأقدمون على هذا الطقس البارد، إذ «تزرق معه الأجساد من شدة البرد»، في تعبير يعكس مدى حدته وتأثيره القوي.
في غضون ذلك أعلنت الإدارة العامة للتعليم في تبوك بتوجيهات من أمير المنطقة تأجيل بداية الدوام الرسمي في جميع مدارس المنطقة إلى الساعة الـ9:00 صباحاً، ابتداءً من يوم الأحد القادم الموافق 1447/7/15هـ حتى يوم الخميس 1447/7/19هـ، على أن تكون بداية الاختبارات الساعة 10:00 صباحاً؛ نظراً لما تشهده المنطقة من انخفاض في درجات الحرارة خلال الأيام القادمة.
The National Center of Meteorology has revealed that northern Saudi Arabia will witness a noticeable drop in temperatures tomorrow, potentially reaching zero degrees Celsius, as part of a second cold wave with which residents will bid farewell to the year 2025 in cold winter conditions.
Weather expert Dr. Khalid Al-Zaqaq warned of entering a phase known for its severe cold, historically referred to as "the cold of Al-Azirq," and urged for proper preparation and increased precautionary measures in the coming days.
Al-Zaqaq explained that this week marks the beginning of what is known as "the cold of departure," with the last three days of the Gregorian year and the first three days of the new year being among the coldest periods of winter. He noted that this phase officially begins after the sun shifts from the southern to the northern direction, which is what ancestors used to express by saying: "There is no cold except after departure."
In a video clip he posted on his account on the platform "X," Al-Zaqaq indicated that this period coincides with the longest nights of the year and the shortest days, which increases the feeling of cold.
He pointed out that "the cold of Al-Azirq" is the term used by ancient people to describe this cold weather, as "bodies turn blue from the severity of the cold," reflecting its intensity and strong impact.
Meanwhile, the General Administration of Education in Tabuk, under the directives of the Emir of the region, announced the postponement of the official working hours in all schools in the region to 9:00 AM, starting from next Sunday, corresponding to 1447/7/15 AH, until Thursday 1447/7/19 AH, with the start of exams at 10:00 AM, due to the drop in temperatures expected in the region over the coming days.