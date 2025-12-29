كشف المركز الوطني للأرصاد أن شمال السعودية سيشهد غداً انخفاضاً ملموساً في درجات الحرارة قد تصل إلى الصفر المئوي، ضمن موجة بردٍ ثانية يودّع الأهالي معها عام 2025 بأجواء شتوية باردة.

وحذر خبير الأرصاد الجوية الدكتور خالد الزعاق من دخول الأجواء مرحلة يُعرف عنها شدة البرودة، تُسمّى قديماً «برد الأزيرق»، وحث على الاستعداد الجيد ومضاعفة وسائل الوقاية خلال الأيام القادمة

وأوضح الزعاق أن الأسبوع الحالي يشهد بداية ما يُعرف بـ«برد الانصراف»، والأيام الثلاثة الأخيرة من السنة الميلادية، والأيام الثلاثة الأولى من السنة الجديدة، تُعد من أكثر فترات الشتاء برودة، مشيراً إلى أن هذه المرحلة تبدأ فعلياً بعد انصراف الشمس من الجهة الجنوبية إلى الجهة الشمالية، وهو ما كان الأجداد يعبّرون عنه بقولهم: «لا برد إلا بعد الانصراف».

وبيّن الزعاق، في مقطع فيديو نشره عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، أن هذه الفترة تتزامن مع أطول ليالي السنة وأقصر نهارها، ما يزيد من الإحساس بالبرودة.

وأشار إلى أن «برد الأزيرق» هو الوصف الذي أطلقه الأقدمون على هذا الطقس البارد، إذ «تزرق معه الأجساد من شدة البرد»، في تعبير يعكس مدى حدته وتأثيره القوي.

في غضون ذلك أعلنت الإدارة العامة للتعليم في تبوك بتوجيهات من أمير المنطقة تأجيل بداية الدوام الرسمي في جميع مدارس المنطقة إلى الساعة الـ9:00 صباحاً، ابتداءً من يوم الأحد القادم الموافق 1447/7/15هـ حتى يوم الخميس 1447/7/19هـ، على أن تكون بداية الاختبارات الساعة 10:00 صباحاً؛ نظراً لما تشهده المنطقة من انخفاض في درجات الحرارة خلال الأيام القادمة.