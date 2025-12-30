In the heart of international waters, where smuggling routes intersect with security influence maps, the U.S. Southern Command announced a new military operation described as precise and decisive, targeting a ship suspected of involvement in drug trafficking activities linked to organizations classified as terrorist.



The U.S. Southern Command reported that the joint task force carried out a new military strike against a ship believed to have been used in drug trafficking operations across the Pacific Ocean.

The command clarified, in an official statement, that on December 29, based on direct orders from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the joint task force "Southern Spear" executed a strike described as lethal, targeting a vessel belonging to organizations classified as terrorist while it was in international waters.

The statement added that confirmed intelligence indicated that the ship was following known drug trafficking routes in the eastern Pacific and was directly involved in the illegal transport of narcotics.

The U.S. Southern Command confirmed that the operation resulted in the deaths of two drug traffickers classified as terrorists, emphasizing at the same time that the strike was carried out without any injuries to U.S. forces.

This operation comes as part of ongoing efforts led by the United States to combat cross-border drug trafficking networks and disrupt the funding sources of organizations classified as terrorist in international maritime areas.