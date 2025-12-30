في قلب المياه الدولية، حيث تتقاطع طرق التهريب مع خرائط النفوذ الأمني، أعلنت القيادة الجنوبية الأمريكية عن عملية عسكرية جديدة وُصفت بالدقيقة والحاسمة، استهدفت سفينة يُشتبه في تورطها بأنشطة تهريب مخدرات مرتبطة بمنظمات مصنفة إرهابية.
وأفادت القيادة الجنوبية الأمريكية أن فرقة العمل المشتركة نفذت ضربة عسكرية جديدة ضد سفينة يُعتقد أنها كانت تُستخدم في عمليات تهريب مخدرات عبر المحيط الهادئ.
وأوضحت القيادة، في بيان رسمي، أنه بتاريخ 29 ديسمبر، وبناءً على توجيهات مباشرة من وزير الحرب بيت هيغسيث، نفذت فرقة العمل المشتركة «ساوثرن سبير» ضربة وُصفت بالقاتلة، استهدفت سفينة تابعة لمنظمات مصنفة إرهابية أثناء وجودها في المياه الدولية.
وأضاف البيان أن معلومات استخباراتية مؤكدة أشارت إلى أن السفينة كانت تسلك مسارات معروفة لتهريب المخدرات في شرق المحيط الهادئ، وتشارك بشكل مباشر في عمليات نقل غير مشروعة للمواد المخدرة.
وأكدت القيادة الجنوبية الأمريكية أن العملية أسفرت عن مقتل اثنين من مهربي المخدرات المصنفين إرهابيين، مشددة في الوقت ذاته على أن الضربة نُفذت دون تسجيل أي إصابات في صفوف القوات الأمريكية.
وتأتي هذه العملية في إطار الجهود المستمرة التي تقودها الولايات المتحدة لمكافحة شبكات تهريب المخدرات العابرة للحدود، وتعطيل مصادر تمويل المنظمات المصنفة إرهابية في المناطق البحرية الدولية.
In the heart of international waters, where smuggling routes intersect with security influence maps, the U.S. Southern Command announced a new military operation described as precise and decisive, targeting a ship suspected of involvement in drug trafficking activities linked to organizations classified as terrorist.
The U.S. Southern Command reported that the joint task force carried out a new military strike against a ship believed to have been used in drug trafficking operations across the Pacific Ocean.
The command clarified, in an official statement, that on December 29, based on direct orders from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the joint task force "Southern Spear" executed a strike described as lethal, targeting a vessel belonging to organizations classified as terrorist while it was in international waters.
The statement added that confirmed intelligence indicated that the ship was following known drug trafficking routes in the eastern Pacific and was directly involved in the illegal transport of narcotics.
The U.S. Southern Command confirmed that the operation resulted in the deaths of two drug traffickers classified as terrorists, emphasizing at the same time that the strike was carried out without any injuries to U.S. forces.
This operation comes as part of ongoing efforts led by the United States to combat cross-border drug trafficking networks and disrupt the funding sources of organizations classified as terrorist in international maritime areas.