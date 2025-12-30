في قلب المياه الدولية، حيث تتقاطع طرق التهريب مع خرائط النفوذ الأمني، أعلنت القيادة الجنوبية الأمريكية عن عملية عسكرية جديدة وُصفت بالدقيقة والحاسمة، استهدفت سفينة يُشتبه في تورطها بأنشطة تهريب مخدرات مرتبطة بمنظمات مصنفة إرهابية.


وأفادت القيادة الجنوبية الأمريكية أن فرقة العمل المشتركة نفذت ضربة عسكرية جديدة ضد سفينة يُعتقد أنها كانت تُستخدم في عمليات تهريب مخدرات عبر المحيط الهادئ.

وأوضحت القيادة، في بيان رسمي، أنه بتاريخ 29 ديسمبر، وبناءً على توجيهات مباشرة من وزير الحرب بيت هيغسيث، نفذت فرقة العمل المشتركة «ساوثرن سبير» ضربة وُصفت بالقاتلة، استهدفت سفينة تابعة لمنظمات مصنفة إرهابية أثناء وجودها في المياه الدولية.

وأضاف البيان أن معلومات استخباراتية مؤكدة أشارت إلى أن السفينة كانت تسلك مسارات معروفة لتهريب المخدرات في شرق المحيط الهادئ، وتشارك بشكل مباشر في عمليات نقل غير مشروعة للمواد المخدرة.

وأكدت القيادة الجنوبية الأمريكية أن العملية أسفرت عن مقتل اثنين من مهربي المخدرات المصنفين إرهابيين، مشددة في الوقت ذاته على أن الضربة نُفذت دون تسجيل أي إصابات في صفوف القوات الأمريكية.

وتأتي هذه العملية في إطار الجهود المستمرة التي تقودها الولايات المتحدة لمكافحة شبكات تهريب المخدرات العابرة للحدود، وتعطيل مصادر تمويل المنظمات المصنفة إرهابية في المناطق البحرية الدولية.