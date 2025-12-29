The Royal Commission for Al-Ula Governorate has announced the lifting of the suspension on the buying and selling of land in the areas covered in central and southern Al-Ula, enabling real estate transactions.

According to the decision, landowners and investors will be able to complete buying and selling transactions and update deeds through the real estate exchange platform. The aim of the decision is to stimulate investment, boost the real estate and housing market, and create developmental opportunities that contribute to achieving a balance between supply and demand, while enhancing stability in the rental and ownership system and diversifying residential, commercial, and other uses.

The Commission confirmed that those wishing to obtain building permits can visit its official website and apply for a building permit through electronic services. Applicants can also view land design guides and approved architectural design guides that allow residents to choose the most suitable options for building their properties in harmony with the history and heritage of Al-Ula, showcasing them at a unique aesthetic level.

The Royal Commission is working on developing a system of services and facilities, in accordance with the vision of Al-Ula, aiming to improve the quality of life and increase the population in the governorate over the coming years. This is being achieved through the readiness of infrastructure and the completion of road, energy, and water projects. The Commission is working on establishing electricity generation stations throughout the governorate and five strategic water storage centers, in addition to expanding the arrival and departure halls at Al-Ula International Airport, as well as developing health facilities such as upgrading Prince Abdul Mohsen Hospital and several medical clinics in various neighborhoods.

Since its establishment, the Royal Commission for Al-Ula Governorate has been working on crystallizing its developmental targets through tourism projects, focusing on urban development and ensuring readiness for stages of urban development in line with its historical heritage. This includes the development of integrated infrastructure in the fields of transportation, energy, water, communications, services, and community programs and initiatives, alongside quality projects in health, education, tourism, and culture, to represent a model that reflects its cultural identity. Lifting the suspension on land is a significant step in the journey of developing Al-Ula, providing wide opportunities for citizens and investors to participate in the development of the real estate market in an organized environment, in partnership with various relevant government entities and sectors.

This decision represents an extension of the developmental path led by the Commission through the second master plan "Towards a Prosperous Community," launched in August 2023, which aligns with the targets of the first master plan "A Journey Through Time," announced in April 2021. The second master plan serves as an urban roadmap for developing central and southern Al-Ula on economic, social, cultural, and urban levels. The plan aims to build an urban identity that combines authenticity and renewal, along with Al-Ula's historical presence, enhancing its status as a global governorate that embraces culture, heritage, and nature, while providing promising opportunities for residents and citizens, in addition to creating an attractive investment environment for the private sector and contributing to the economic transformation in the governorate. It also focuses on urban development targeting urban development, land use development, service and facility development, achieving public health targets, and improving the sustainable mobility experience.