أعلنت الهيئة الملكية لمحافظة العلا رفع الإيقاف على عمليات بيع وشراء الأراضي في المناطق المشمولة في وسط وجنوب العلا وتمكين التصرفات العقارية.

ووفقا للقرار، سيتاح للملاك والمستثمرين إتمام تعاملات البيع والشراء وتحديث الصكوك من خلال منصة البورصة العقارية. ويهدف القرار إلى تحفيز الاستثمار، وتحفيز السوق العقارية والإسكانية، وخلق فرص تنموية تسهم في تحقيق التوازن بين العرض والطلب، مع تعزيز الاستقرار في منظومة الإيجارات والتملك وتنوع الاستخدامات السكنية والتجارية وغيرها.

وأكدت الهيئة أنه يمكن للراغبين بالحصول على تراخيص البناء، زيارة موقعها الرسمي والتقدم بطلب رخصة البناء عبر الخدمات الإلكترونية، كما يمكن للمتقدمين الاطلاع على أدلة تصميم الأراضي وأدلة التصاميم المعمارية المعتمدة التي تتيح للسكان اختيار الأنسب من بينها لبناء عقاراتهم بما ينسجم مع تاريخ العلا وتراثها، وإبرازها بمستوى جمالي فريد.

وتعمل الهيئة الملكية على تطوير منظومة الخدمات والمرافق، وفقا لما نصت عليه رؤية العلا، بهدف تحسين جودة الحياة ورفع عدد السكان في المحافظة خلال السنوات المقبلة، وذلك من خلال جاهزية البنية التحتية واستكمال مشروعات الطرق والطاقة والمياه، حيث تعمل الهيئة على إنشاء محطات لتوليد الكهرباء في أنحاء المحافظة و5 مراكز إستراتيجية لخزن المياه، إضافة إلى أعمال توسعة صالات القدوم والمغادرة في مطار العلا الدولي، وكذلك تطوير منظومة المرافق الصحية مثل تطوير مستشفى الأمير عبدالمحسن، وكذلك العديد من العيادات الطبية في عدد من الأحياء.

وعملت الهيئة الملكية لمحافظة العلا منذ تأسيسها على بلورة مستهدفاتها التنموية من خلال مشروعات سياحية مع التركيز على التطوير الحضري وضمان الاستعداد لمراحل التنمية العمرانية وفقا لما يجسده الإرث التاريخي لها، حيث شملت تطوير بنية تحتية متكاملة في مجالات النقل والطاقة والمياه والاتصالات والخدمات والبرامج والمبادرات المجتمعية، إلى جانب مشاريع نوعية في الصحة والتعليم والسياحة والثقافة، لتمثل نموذجا يعكس هويتها الثقافية. ويمثل رفع الإيقاف عن الأراضي خطوة بارزة في رحلة تطوير العلا، بما يتيح فرصاً واسعة للمواطنين والمستثمرين للمشاركة في تنمية السوق العقارية في بيئة منظمة وذلك بالشراكة مع مختلف الجهات والقطاعات الحكومية ذات الصلة.

ويمثل هذا القرار امتدادا للمسار التنموي الذي تقوده الهيئة من خلال المخطط الرئيسي الثاني «نحو مجتمع مزدهر»، الذي أطلق في أغسطس من العام 2023 والذي يتسق مع مستهدفات المخطط الرئيسي الأول «رحلة عبر الزمن» الذي أعلن في أبريل من العام 2021. ويعد المخطط الرئيسي الثاني بمثابة خريطة طريق حضرية لتطوير وسط وجنوب العلا على المستويات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية والثقافية والعمرانية. ويهدف المخطط إلى بناء هوية عمرانية تجمع بين الأصالة والتجديد، وحضور العلا التاريخي، مما يعزز من مكانتها كمحافظة عالمية تحتضن الثقافة والتراث والطبيعة، مع توفير فرص واعدة للأهالي والسكان، بالإضافة إلى تهيئة بيئة استثمارية جاذبة للقطاع الخاص والمساهمة في التحول الاقتصادي في المحافظة، ويركز كذلك على التطوير الحضري مستهدفا التطوير العمراني وتطوير استخدامات الأراضي، وتطوير الخدمات والمرافق، وتحقيق مستهدفات الصحة العامة، وتحسين تجربة التنقل المستدام.