هبط ثلاثة رواد فضاء صينيين بسلام في شمال الصين عصر الجمعة، بعد تأخر عودتهم تسعة أيام بسبب اصطدام حطام فضائي بمركبتهم الفضائية، وفقاً لما أفادت به هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون الحكومية (CCTV).
حطام فضائي يؤخر عودة رواد صينيين.. هبوط آمن بعد أزمة غير مسبوقة

وكشفت وكالة الفضاء المأهول الصينية (CMSA) لأول مرة تفويضاً عن أضرار الحطام يوم الجمعة، مشيرة إلى اكتشاف «شقوق دقيقة» في نافذة صغيرة بكبسولة العودة التابعة لمركبة «شينتشو-20».

وأوضحت الوكالة في بيان رسمي: «لا تستوفي الكبسولة متطلبات السلامة لعودة مأهولة، لذا ستبقى المركبة في المدار لإجراء تجارب علمية إضافية».

حطام فضائي يؤخر عودة رواد صينيين.. هبوط آمن بعد أزمة غير مسبوقة

تأخر 9 أيام

كان من المقرر عودة الرواد إلى الأرض قبل تسعة أيام، بعد إكمالهم مهمة استمرت ستة أشهر على متن محطة «تيانغونغ» الفضائية الصينية الدائمة السكان، وهي جزء من برنامج «شينتشو» المعروف بـ«السفينة الإلهية»، لكن اكتشاف الشقوق دفع الطاقم إلى مغادرة المحطة عبر مركبة بديلة هي «شينتشو-21»، ليهبطوا في موقع دونغفينغ بمنطقة منغوليا الداخلية شمال الصين عند الساعة 4:40 مساءً (08:40 بتوقيت غرينتش).

بداية الرحلة الفضائية

بدأت المهمة في أبريل الماضي وسارت بسلاسة تامة، حتى أجبر الحادث عودة «شينتشو-20» – المقررة أصلاً في 5 نوفمبر – على التأجيل.

ويُعد هذا التأخير استثنائياً في برنامج صيني يعمل بدقة ساعة، حقق خلال العام الماضي إنجازات بارزة شملت إرسال رواد من مواليد التسعينيات، وسجل عالمي في السير الفضائي، وخطط لاستقبال أول رائد أجنبي من باكستان على «تيانغونغ» العام المقبل.

تحديات لوجستية معقدة

وتنتهي كل مهمة «شينتشو» على «تيانغونغ» بتسليم واستلام بين الطاقمين المنصرف والوافد، يستمر عدة أيام مع رسو مركبتين في المحطة، لكن مغادرة طاقم «شينتشو-20» عبر «شينتشو-21» تركت المحطة بدون مركبة صالحة للطيران، مما يعني بقاء الطاقم الجديد (الذي وصل قبل أسبوعين) عالقاً في الفضاء حتى وصول بديل.

ووفق بروتوكولات السلامة الصينية، في حال تعذر العودة الآمنة بسبب عطل، يُطلق مركبة إنقاذ غير مأهولة من الأرض لإعادة الرواد، وأعلنت الوكالة إطلاق «شينتشو-22» في «وقت مناسب مستقبلاً».

خطر الحطام الفضائي المتزايد

وتسلط الحادثة الضوء على التحدي المتفاقم الذي يشكله «النفايات الفضائية» على استكشاف الفضاء، وفي هذا السياق قال إيغور مارينين، عضو أكاديمية رواد الفضاء الروسية في موسكو لوسائل إعلام عالمية: «مع الزيادة الحادةفي الحطام المداري، ارتفعت احتمالات تضرر المركبات والمحطات الفضائية لجميع الدول بشكل ملحوظ».

ورغم أنه أول اضطراب معروف لحطام في مهمة «شينتشو»، إلا أن النفايات الفضائية أعاقت سابقاً رحلات إلى محطة الفضاء الدولية (ISS) التي تقودها الولايات المتحدة وروسيا منذ 25 عاماً، كما اضطرت كبسولة «سبيس إكس» التابعة لناسا إلى المناورة لتفادي شظايا مشتبهة، كما غيرت المحطة مسارها مرات عدة لتجنب الحطام.

وينشأ الحطام من تفكك أقمار صناعية قديمة، حوادث مع أقمار نشطة، أو تجارب أسلحة مضادة للأقمار، ففي العام الماضي، أنتج تفكك قمر روسي قديم 180 قطعة قابلة للتتبع، مما دفع رواد ISS للاستعداد للإخلاء، كما أنتجت مرحلة صاروخ صيني مستنفد نحو 1000 قطعة بعد تصادم محتمل.

وأثار التهديد دعوات لتعاون بين القوتين الفضائيتين الولايات المتحدة والصين للحد من الحطام ووضع قواعد مرور للأقمار، رغم أن قوانين أمريكية تحول دون تعاون ناسا مع بكين.

ومع ذلك، زاد التنسيق بينهما في قضايا السلامة الفضائية أخيرا على أساس غير رسمي، بما في ذلك تنبيهات صينية لمشغلي أمريكا العام الماضي.

يُذكر أن ناسا واجهت موقفاً مشابهاً العام الماضي، حيث تقطعت السبل برائدين أمريكيين تسعة أشهر على ISS بسبب عطل في نظام الدفع بمركبة «بوينغ ستارلاينر».