أثارت حادثة التحرش العلني الصادم الذي تعرضت له الرئيسة المكسيكية كلاوديا شينباوم، أول امرأة تتولى رئاسة المكسيك، رد فعل سياسيًا سريعًا لمكافحة الاعتداءات الجنسية، إلى جانب نقاش عام حول أفضل السبل لمواجهة هذه الظاهرة المنتشرة على نطاق واسع في البلاد.

خطة مكسيكية لمواجهة التحرش

وقدمت وزيرة شؤون المرأة في المكسيك سيتالي هيرنانديز، خطة رئاسية لمواجهة المشكلة، تشمل إجراءات مثل ضمان عقوبات سجنية للاعتداء الجنسي في جميع أنحاء المكسيك، تشجيع النساء على الإبلاغ عن الحوادث، وتدريب المدعين العامين والمسؤولين على كيفية التعامل مع القضايا.

وتتضمن الخطة أيضًا حملة توعية عامة في الأماكن العامة والمكاتب والمدارس ووسائل النقل العام لمنع العنف ضد المرأة.

وقالت هيرنانديز: «نريد أن نقول لكل النساء المكسيكيات، الفتيات والشابات والنساء عمومًا، إنكن لستن وحدكن، وإن من المهم الإبلاغ عند تعرضكن لأي نوع من العنف»، وأضافت: «اعلمن أن هناك اليوم رئيسة تحميكن».

جاءت الخطة عقب حادث تحرش علني وقع يوم 4 نوفمبر الجاري، حيث حاول رجل يبدو في حالة سكر تقبيل الرئيسة شينباوم ومد يده نحو صدرها أثناء سيرها في شارع بمدينة مكسيكو سيتي، تم التقاط الحادث بالفيديو، مما أثار غضب النساء المكسيكيات.

ظاهرة التحرش في المكسيك

ووفقًا لوكالة الإحصاء الوطنية المكسيكية، تعرضت 7 من كل 10 نساء وفتيات فوق 15 عامًا لاعتداء واحد على الأقل في حياتهن، بما في ذلك العنف النفسي أو الجنسي، وفي العام الحالي حتى الآن، تم تسجيل 25 ألف شكوى تحرش جنسي على مستوى البلاد.

وغالباً ما تؤدي حوادث التحرش إلى عنف أكبر: في المكسيك، يُقتل متوسط 10 نساء يوميًا، وبين يناير ويونيو 2025، قُتل أكثر من 500 امرأة بسبب جنسهن في جرائم تُعرف بـ«قتل الإناث» (فيميسايد).

وقالت النائبة روسيو أبريو من حزب مورينا الذي تنتمي إليه شينباوم: «ما حدث للرئيسة هو ما حدث للكثيرات منا»، وأضافت: «الرئيسة مجرد واحدة منا تعرضت للتحرش، والعنف السياسي، والجسدي، والجنسي، والاقتصادي. هناك مجموعة كاملة من العنف ضد النساء... ولا أحد منا مستثنى».

تفاصيل الخطة وردود الفعل

جزء أساسي من خطة الرئيسة هو ضمان اعتبار الاعتداء الجنسي جريمة جنائية في جميع الولايات الـ32، ليتوافق مع القانون الاتحادي الذي يفرض عقوبة سجن من 6 إلى 10 سنوات للاعتداء الجنسي العنيف ضد الأشخاص الضعفاء أو القاصرين.

وقالت السيناتور مارثا لوسيا ميتشير من حزب مورينا: «يجب مراجعة من شرّع في قضايا عدم العنف ضد المرأة»، وأضافت أن مجلس الشيوخ سيراجع قوانين العقوبات في الولايات حول الاعتداء الجنسي، مشيرة إلى أنه «جريمة ترتكب ضد بنات القضاة وأخواتهم وزوجاتهم».

لكن ميتشير أكدت أن التشريع وحده غير كافٍ: «يجب تصنيف الجريمة كجريمة خطيرة، والعمل مع الرجال، وتمكين النساء، وإجراء حملات توعية، وتدريب المسؤولين والشرطة والقضاة، والعمل مع المجتمع».

مع ذلك، شككت بعض النساء في قدرة الحكومة على إحداث تغيير حقيقي، خاصة مع قوة الحركة النسوية وغياب رد فعل قوي من الدولة سابقًا.

وقالت إيتزايانا بريتو، طالبة تمريض تبلغ 20 عامًا: «مرت سنوات كثيرة من النضال ولم يحدث فرق»، وأضافت: «كانت هناك تغييرات صغيرة، لكن لم يكن هناك فرق ملموس».

في الوقت نفسه، تساءلت ناشطات نسويات عن تركيز الحكومة على العقوبات الجنائية كوسيلة لوقف التحرش المنتشر، وقالت الخبيرة القانونية إستيفانيا فيلا، مديرة مجموعة إنترسيكتا النسوية: «ما يقلقني هو تركيز الرئيسة حصريًا على القانون الجنائي، متجاهلة طرقًا أخرى يمكن تعزيزها». وأضافت: «من السهل تغيير القوانين الجنائية، لكن التغيير في الحياة الواقعية قليل».

القبض على المتحرش

جدير بالذكر أنه تم اعتقال المهاجم، المدعو أورييل ريفيرا، ووجهت إليه اتهامات، كما أمرت شينباوم بمراجعة القوانين لضمان تجريم التحرش في كل الولايات، وأكدت أنها لن تغير عادتها في الاقتراب من الشعب رغم المخاطر الأمنية.