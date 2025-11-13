The shocking incident of public harassment that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, the first woman to hold the presidency in Mexico, experienced has sparked a swift political response to combat sexual assaults, alongside a public debate on the best ways to address this widespread phenomenon in the country.

Mexican Plan to Combat Harassment

The Minister of Women's Affairs in Mexico, Citlali Hernández, presented a presidential plan to tackle the issue, which includes measures such as ensuring prison sentences for sexual assault across Mexico, encouraging women to report incidents, and training prosecutors and officials on how to handle cases.

The plan also includes a public awareness campaign in public spaces, offices, schools, and public transportation to prevent violence against women.

Hernández stated, "We want to tell all Mexican women, girls, young women, and women in general, that you are not alone, and it is important to report any type of violence you experience," adding, "Know that today there is a president who protects you."

The plan came in response to a public harassment incident that occurred on November 4, when a man who appeared to be drunk attempted to kiss President Sheinbaum and reached for her chest while she was walking down a street in Mexico City. The incident was captured on video, sparking outrage among Mexican women.

The Phenomenon of Harassment in Mexico

According to the Mexican National Institute of Statistics, 7 out of 10 women and girls over the age of 15 have experienced at least one form of assault in their lives, including psychological or sexual violence. So far this year, 25,000 complaints of sexual harassment have been recorded nationwide.

Harassment incidents often lead to greater violence: in Mexico, an average of 10 women are killed daily, and between January and June 2025, more than 500 women were killed because of their gender in crimes known as "femicide" (femicidio).

Deputy Rocío Abrigo from the Morena party, to which Sheinbaum belongs, stated, "What happened to the president is what has happened to many of us," adding, "The president is just one of us who has experienced harassment, political, physical, sexual, and economic violence. There is a whole spectrum of violence against women... and none of us are exempt."

Details of the Plan and Reactions

A key part of the president's plan is to ensure that sexual assault is considered a criminal offense in all 32 states, aligning with federal law that imposes prison sentences of 6 to 10 years for violent sexual assault against vulnerable individuals or minors.

Senator Martha Lucía Micher from the Morena party stated, "Those who have legislated on issues of non-violence against women must be reviewed," adding that the Senate will review the penal laws in the states regarding sexual assault, noting that "it is a crime committed against the daughters of judges and their sisters and wives."

However, Micher emphasized that legislation alone is not enough: "The crime must be classified as a serious crime, work with men, empower women, conduct awareness campaigns, train officials, police, and judges, and work with the community."

Nonetheless, some women expressed skepticism about the government's ability to bring about real change, especially given the strength of the feminist movement and the previous lack of a strong state response.

Itzayana Prieto, a 20-year-old nursing student, said, "Many years of struggle have passed, and there has been no difference," adding, "There have been small changes, but no tangible difference."

At the same time, feminist activists questioned the government's focus on criminal penalties as a means to stop widespread harassment. Legal expert Estefanía Villa, director of the feminist group Intersecta, stated, "What worries me is the president's exclusive focus on criminal law, ignoring other avenues that could be strengthened." She added, "It is easy to change criminal laws, but real-life change is minimal."

Arrest of the Harasser

It is worth noting that the attacker, identified as Aurel Rivera, has been arrested and charged, and Sheinbaum has ordered a review of the laws to ensure that harassment is criminalized in all states, affirming that she will not change her habit of approaching the people despite security risks.