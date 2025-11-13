In an incident that shook the Alexandria Governorate, a 35-year-old engineer specializing in nuclear chemistry was shot dead by his close friend in a horrific crime that took place in the Karmouz area west of the city, near the new bus station.

Eyewitnesses recounted the details of the terrifying crime, where the perpetrator ambushed the victim while he was walking down the street, knocked him to the ground, and then fired about 7 consecutive gunshots from a firearm (a pistol) until he emptied the entire magazine into his body, ensuring his death before fleeing in a Lada car.

The incident caused panic among passersby, who attempted to confront the perpetrator without success, amidst a pool of blood covering the sidewalk.

Security forces immediately moved to the scene of the incident, where the body was transported to the morgue for an autopsy, and surveillance cameras in the area and the streets leading to the desert road were examined.

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Alexandria Security Directorate intensified its efforts, resulting in the identification and arrest of the perpetrator just a few hours after the crime, on Thursday, November 13.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the perpetrator was an old friend of the victim and that the crime stemmed from previous personal disputes. Official investigations confirmed its purely criminal nature, and the perpetrator provided detailed confessions, leading to his referral to the Public Prosecution to initiate investigations.

For its part, the Engineers Syndicate expressed its deep shock, calling for the swift trial of the perpetrator and the revelation of all circumstances, emphasizing that the victim was a prominent scientific mind in the field of nuclear chemistry.