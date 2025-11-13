في حادثة هزت أرجاء محافظة الإسكندرية، لقي مهندس متخصص في الكيمياء النووية، يبلغ من العمر 35 عاماً، مصرعه رمياً بالرصاص على يد صديقه المقرب، في جريمة بشعة وقعت بمنطقة كرموز غرب المدينة، بالقرب من الموقف الجديد.

شهود عيان رووا تفاصيل الجريمة المروعة، حيث انقض الجاني على الضحية أثناء سيره في الشارع، أسقطه أرضاً، ثم أطلق عليه نحو 7 طلقات نارية متتالية من سلاح ناري (مسدس) حتى أفرغ خزنته بالكامل في جسده، متأكداً من وفاته قبل أن يفر هارباً مستقلاً سيارة لادا.

وأثارت الواقعة حالة من الذعر بين المارة، الذين حاولوا اعتراض الجاني دون جدوى، وسط بركة دماء غطت الرصيف.

وانتقلت قوات الأمن فوراً إلى موقع الحادث، حيث تم نقل الجثة إلى المشرحة لإجراء الصفة التشريحية، وفحص كاميرات المراقبة في المنطقة والشوارع المؤدية إلى الطريق الصحراوي.

وكثفت إدارة البحث الجنائي بمديرية أمن الإسكندرية جهودها، مما أسفر عن تحديد هوية الجاني وضبطه بعد ساعات قليلة فقط من الجريمة، يوم الخميس 13 نوفمبر.

وتبين من التحريات الأولية أن الجاني صديق قديم للضحية، وأن الجريمة ناتجة عن خلافات شخصية سابقة، كما أكدت التحقيقات الرسمية طابعها الجنائي البحت، وأدلى الجاني باعترافات تفصيلية، وتمت إحالته إلى النيابة العامة لمباشرة التحقيقات.

من جانبها، أعربت نقابة المهندسين عن صدمتها الشديدة، مطالبة بسرعة محاكمة الجاني وكشف كل الملابسات، مشددة على أن الضحية كان عقلاً علمياً بارزاً في مجال الكيمياء النووية.