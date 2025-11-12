تخيل أن حقنة واحدة قد تغيّر حياتك بالكامل.. باحثون دوليون يعلنون عن علاج جيني قادر على خفض الدهون الضارة والكوليسترول، بطريقة آمنة وفعّالة للمرضى الذين عانوا طويلاً من اضطرابات دهنية مزمنة.
وجاءت هذه النتائج من أول تجربة سريرية تُجرى على البشر لعلاج يعتمد على تقنية تحرير الجينات «كريسبر-كاس9» (CRISPR-Cas9)، وهي أداة ثورية تُستخدم لتعديل الحمض النووي داخل خلايا الإنسان بدقة عالية.
ويحمل العلاج التجريبي الجديد اسم CTX310، ويُعطى عن طريق حقنة واحدة في الوريد. ويستخدم هذا العلاج جزيئات دقيقة مكوّنة من الدهون لتوصيل تقنية «كريسبر» إلى الكبد، حيث تعمل على تعطيل جين محدد يعرف باسم ANGPTL3، المسؤول عن إنتاج بروتين يؤثر في مستويات الدهون في الدم.
وعندما يُعطّل هذا الجين، تنخفض مستويات الكوليسترول الضار (LDL) وكذلك الدهون الثلاثية التي ترتبط بزيادة خطر أمراض القلب والسكتة الدماغية.
ومن اللافت أن بعض الأشخاص يولدون بطفرات طبيعية توقف عمل هذا الجين، فيعيشون بمستويات منخفضة من الدهون دون أي مشكلات صحية، ما جعل الباحثين يسعون إلى محاكاة هذا الأثر بشكل علاجي باستخدام تقنية «كريسبر».
نتائج التجربة السريرية
شملت التجربة 15 مريضاً بالغاً من أستراليا ونيوزيلندا والمملكة المتحدة، تراوح أعمارهم بين 18 و75 عاماً، يعانون ارتفاعاً مزمناً في مستويات الدهون رغم تلقيهم أقصى العلاجات الممكنة.
وأجريت التجربة في 6 مراكز طبية بين يونيو 2024 وأغسطس 2025، تحت إشراف باحثين من معهد فيكتوريا للقلب بجامعة موناش في أستراليا.
وتلقى المشاركون جرعة واحدة من العلاج الوريدي CTX310 راوحت بين 0.1 و0.8 ملغم لكل كيلوغرام من وزن الجسم، بعد تحضيرهم بأدوية مضادة للحساسية والالتهاب لتفادي أي ردود فعل مناعية.
وأظهرت النتائج أن مستويات الكوليسترول الضار والدهون الثلاثية انخفضت بوضوح خلال أسبوعين فقط من الحقن، واستمر هذا الانخفاض لمدة لا تقل عن 60 يوماً.
وفي أعلى جرعة، وصلت نسبة الانخفاض إلى نحو 60% في المتوسط، وهي نتيجة فاقت التوقعات الأولية التي كانت تراوح بين 30% و40%.
وقال أخصائي أمراض القلب الوقائية في عيادة كليفلاند والباحث الرئيسي في الدراسة الدكتور لوك جيه لافين: «هذا إنجاز غير مسبوق.. علاج لمرة واحدة فقط يحقق خفضاً مزدوجاً في الكوليسترول والدهون الثلاثية في آن واحد. وإذا تأكدت فعاليته في دراسات أكبر، فقد يغير مستقبل علاج اضطرابات الدهون مدى الحياة».
السلامة والأعراض الجانبية
أفاد الباحثون بأن العلاج كان آمناً نسبياً، ولم تُسجّل أي مضاعفات خطيرة. وعانى ثلاثة مشاركين من أعراض بسيطة مؤقتة مثل آلام الظهر والغثيان أثناء عملية الحقن، واختفت هذه الأعراض سريعاً مع العلاج الداعم. كما لاحظ الأطباء ارتفاعاً مؤقتاً في إنزيمات الكبد لدى أحد المرضى، لكنه عاد إلى وضعه الطبيعي خلال أيام دون أي تدخل إضافي.
وحتى الآن، لم تُرصد أي آثار جانبية طويلة الأمد، لكن الباحثين أوضحوا أن المتابعة ستستمر لمدة 15 عاماً، تماشياً مع تعليمات إدارة الغذاء والدواء الأمريكية (FDA) لضمان سلامة العلاجات الجينية الدائمة.
أهمية النتائج
يُعد هذا العلاج أول تدخل جيني يحقق انخفاضاً كبيراً ومتزامناً في نوعين من الدهون المرتبطة بأمراض القلب، ما يمنح الأمل للمرضى الذين لا يستجيبون جيداً للأدوية المعتادة مثل الستاتينات.
وأشار الدكتور ستيفن إي نيسن، من معهد كليفلاند كلينك للقلب والمشارك في الدراسة، إلى أن التحدي الأكبر في علاج الكوليسترول هو ضعف التزام المرضى بالأدوية طويلة الأمد، مضيفاً: «إمكانية استخدام علاج لمرة واحدة يستمر تأثيره سنوات تمثل نقلة كبيرة في الوقاية من أمراض القلب».
ويخطط الباحثون لإطلاق المرحلة الثانية من التجارب السريرية في أواخر 2025 أو مطلع 2026، لتشمل أعداداً أكبر من المرضى وفئات عمرية وجنسية متنوعة، بهدف تأكيد فعالية العلاج وسلامته على المدى الطويل.
أُعلنت نتائج الدراسة خلال الجلسات العلمية لجمعية القلب الأمريكية لعام 2025، التي عُقدت في مدينة نيو أورلينز بالولايات المتحدة بين 7 و10 نوفمبر، ونُشرت الورقة البحثية بالتزامن في مجلة «نيو إنغلاند» الطبية.
Imagine that a single injection could change your entire life.. International researchers announce a gene therapy capable of lowering harmful fats and cholesterol, in a safe and effective way for patients who have long suffered from chronic lipid disorders.
These results came from the first clinical trial conducted on humans for a treatment based on the gene-editing technology "CRISPR-Cas9," a revolutionary tool used to precisely modify DNA within human cells.
The new experimental treatment is called CTX310 and is administered via a single intravenous injection. This treatment uses tiny particles made of fats to deliver the "CRISPR" technology to the liver, where it works to disable a specific gene known as ANGPTL3, which is responsible for producing a protein that affects blood fat levels.
When this gene is disabled, levels of harmful cholesterol (LDL) and triglycerides, which are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and stroke, decrease.
Interestingly, some individuals are born with natural mutations that stop this gene from functioning, allowing them to live with low fat levels without any health issues, which has led researchers to seek to therapeutically replicate this effect using "CRISPR" technology.
Clinical Trial Results
The trial included 15 adult patients from Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, aged between 18 and 75, who suffered from chronic high fat levels despite receiving the maximum possible treatments.
The trial was conducted at 6 medical centers between June 2024 and August 2025, under the supervision of researchers from the Victoria Heart Institute at Monash University in Australia.
Participants received a single dose of the intravenous CTX310 treatment ranging from 0.1 to 0.8 mg per kilogram of body weight, after being prepared with antihistamine and anti-inflammatory medications to avoid any immune reactions.
The results showed that levels of harmful cholesterol and triglycerides decreased significantly within just two weeks of the injection, and this decrease persisted for at least 60 days.
At the highest dose, the reduction reached about 60% on average, a result that exceeded initial expectations, which were between 30% and 40%.
Dr. Luke J. Laffin, a preventive cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic and the principal investigator of the study, stated: "This is an unprecedented achievement.. a one-time treatment that achieves a dual reduction in cholesterol and triglycerides simultaneously. If its effectiveness is confirmed in larger studies, it could change the future of lifelong lipid disorder treatment."
Safety and Side Effects
Researchers reported that the treatment was relatively safe, with no serious complications recorded. Three participants experienced mild temporary symptoms such as back pain and nausea during the injection process, which quickly disappeared with supportive treatment. Doctors also noted a temporary increase in liver enzymes in one patient, but it returned to normal within days without any additional intervention.
So far, no long-term side effects have been observed, but researchers clarified that monitoring will continue for 15 years, in accordance with the guidelines of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure the safety of permanent gene therapies.
Importance of the Results
This treatment is the first gene intervention to achieve a significant and simultaneous reduction in two types of fats associated with heart disease, offering hope to patients who do not respond well to conventional medications such as statins.
Dr. Stephen E. Nissen from the Cleveland Clinic Heart Institute and a participant in the study pointed out that the biggest challenge in treating cholesterol is patients' poor adherence to long-term medications, adding: "The possibility of using a one-time treatment that lasts for years represents a significant shift in the prevention of heart disease."
Researchers plan to launch the second phase of clinical trials in late 2025 or early 2026, to include a larger number of patients and diverse age and gender groups, with the aim of confirming the treatment's effectiveness and long-term safety.
The study results were announced during the scientific sessions of the American Heart Association in 2025, held in New Orleans, USA, from November 7 to 10, and the research paper was published concurrently in the "New England" medical journal.