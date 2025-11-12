Imagine that a single injection could change your entire life.. International researchers announce a gene therapy capable of lowering harmful fats and cholesterol, in a safe and effective way for patients who have long suffered from chronic lipid disorders.

These results came from the first clinical trial conducted on humans for a treatment based on the gene-editing technology "CRISPR-Cas9," a revolutionary tool used to precisely modify DNA within human cells.

The new experimental treatment is called CTX310 and is administered via a single intravenous injection. This treatment uses tiny particles made of fats to deliver the "CRISPR" technology to the liver, where it works to disable a specific gene known as ANGPTL3, which is responsible for producing a protein that affects blood fat levels.

When this gene is disabled, levels of harmful cholesterol (LDL) and triglycerides, which are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and stroke, decrease.

Interestingly, some individuals are born with natural mutations that stop this gene from functioning, allowing them to live with low fat levels without any health issues, which has led researchers to seek to therapeutically replicate this effect using "CRISPR" technology.

Clinical Trial Results

The trial included 15 adult patients from Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, aged between 18 and 75, who suffered from chronic high fat levels despite receiving the maximum possible treatments.

The trial was conducted at 6 medical centers between June 2024 and August 2025, under the supervision of researchers from the Victoria Heart Institute at Monash University in Australia.

Participants received a single dose of the intravenous CTX310 treatment ranging from 0.1 to 0.8 mg per kilogram of body weight, after being prepared with antihistamine and anti-inflammatory medications to avoid any immune reactions.

The results showed that levels of harmful cholesterol and triglycerides decreased significantly within just two weeks of the injection, and this decrease persisted for at least 60 days.

At the highest dose, the reduction reached about 60% on average, a result that exceeded initial expectations, which were between 30% and 40%.

Dr. Luke J. Laffin, a preventive cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic and the principal investigator of the study, stated: "This is an unprecedented achievement.. a one-time treatment that achieves a dual reduction in cholesterol and triglycerides simultaneously. If its effectiveness is confirmed in larger studies, it could change the future of lifelong lipid disorder treatment."

Safety and Side Effects

Researchers reported that the treatment was relatively safe, with no serious complications recorded. Three participants experienced mild temporary symptoms such as back pain and nausea during the injection process, which quickly disappeared with supportive treatment. Doctors also noted a temporary increase in liver enzymes in one patient, but it returned to normal within days without any additional intervention.

So far, no long-term side effects have been observed, but researchers clarified that monitoring will continue for 15 years, in accordance with the guidelines of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure the safety of permanent gene therapies.

Importance of the Results

This treatment is the first gene intervention to achieve a significant and simultaneous reduction in two types of fats associated with heart disease, offering hope to patients who do not respond well to conventional medications such as statins.

Dr. Stephen E. Nissen from the Cleveland Clinic Heart Institute and a participant in the study pointed out that the biggest challenge in treating cholesterol is patients' poor adherence to long-term medications, adding: "The possibility of using a one-time treatment that lasts for years represents a significant shift in the prevention of heart disease."

Researchers plan to launch the second phase of clinical trials in late 2025 or early 2026, to include a larger number of patients and diverse age and gender groups, with the aim of confirming the treatment's effectiveness and long-term safety.

The study results were announced during the scientific sessions of the American Heart Association in 2025, held in New Orleans, USA, from November 7 to 10, and the research paper was published concurrently in the "New England" medical journal.