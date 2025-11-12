تخيل أن حقنة واحدة قد تغيّر حياتك بالكامل.. باحثون دوليون يعلنون عن علاج جيني قادر على خفض الدهون الضارة والكوليسترول، بطريقة آمنة وفعّالة للمرضى الذين عانوا طويلاً من اضطرابات دهنية مزمنة.

وجاءت هذه النتائج من أول تجربة سريرية تُجرى على البشر لعلاج يعتمد على تقنية تحرير الجينات «كريسبر-كاس9» (CRISPR-Cas9)، وهي أداة ثورية تُستخدم لتعديل الحمض النووي داخل خلايا الإنسان بدقة عالية.

ويحمل العلاج التجريبي الجديد اسم CTX310، ويُعطى عن طريق حقنة واحدة في الوريد. ويستخدم هذا العلاج جزيئات دقيقة مكوّنة من الدهون لتوصيل تقنية «كريسبر» إلى الكبد، حيث تعمل على تعطيل جين محدد يعرف باسم ANGPTL3، المسؤول عن إنتاج بروتين يؤثر في مستويات الدهون في الدم.

وعندما يُعطّل هذا الجين، تنخفض مستويات الكوليسترول الضار (LDL) وكذلك الدهون الثلاثية التي ترتبط بزيادة خطر أمراض القلب والسكتة الدماغية.

ومن اللافت أن بعض الأشخاص يولدون بطفرات طبيعية توقف عمل هذا الجين، فيعيشون بمستويات منخفضة من الدهون دون أي مشكلات صحية، ما جعل الباحثين يسعون إلى محاكاة هذا الأثر بشكل علاجي باستخدام تقنية «كريسبر».

نتائج التجربة السريرية

شملت التجربة 15 مريضاً بالغاً من أستراليا ونيوزيلندا والمملكة المتحدة، تراوح أعمارهم بين 18 و75 عاماً، يعانون ارتفاعاً مزمناً في مستويات الدهون رغم تلقيهم أقصى العلاجات الممكنة.

وأجريت التجربة في 6 مراكز طبية بين يونيو 2024 وأغسطس 2025، تحت إشراف باحثين من معهد فيكتوريا للقلب بجامعة موناش في أستراليا.

وتلقى المشاركون جرعة واحدة من العلاج الوريدي CTX310 راوحت بين 0.1 و0.8 ملغم لكل كيلوغرام من وزن الجسم، بعد تحضيرهم بأدوية مضادة للحساسية والالتهاب لتفادي أي ردود فعل مناعية.

وأظهرت النتائج أن مستويات الكوليسترول الضار والدهون الثلاثية انخفضت بوضوح خلال أسبوعين فقط من الحقن، واستمر هذا الانخفاض لمدة لا تقل عن 60 يوماً.

وفي أعلى جرعة، وصلت نسبة الانخفاض إلى نحو 60% في المتوسط، وهي نتيجة فاقت التوقعات الأولية التي كانت تراوح بين 30% و40%.

وقال أخصائي أمراض القلب الوقائية في عيادة كليفلاند والباحث الرئيسي في الدراسة الدكتور لوك جيه لافين: «هذا إنجاز غير مسبوق.. علاج لمرة واحدة فقط يحقق خفضاً مزدوجاً في الكوليسترول والدهون الثلاثية في آن واحد. وإذا تأكدت فعاليته في دراسات أكبر، فقد يغير مستقبل علاج اضطرابات الدهون مدى الحياة».

السلامة والأعراض الجانبية

أفاد الباحثون بأن العلاج كان آمناً نسبياً، ولم تُسجّل أي مضاعفات خطيرة. وعانى ثلاثة مشاركين من أعراض بسيطة مؤقتة مثل آلام الظهر والغثيان أثناء عملية الحقن، واختفت هذه الأعراض سريعاً مع العلاج الداعم. كما لاحظ الأطباء ارتفاعاً مؤقتاً في إنزيمات الكبد لدى أحد المرضى، لكنه عاد إلى وضعه الطبيعي خلال أيام دون أي تدخل إضافي.

وحتى الآن، لم تُرصد أي آثار جانبية طويلة الأمد، لكن الباحثين أوضحوا أن المتابعة ستستمر لمدة 15 عاماً، تماشياً مع تعليمات إدارة الغذاء والدواء الأمريكية (FDA) لضمان سلامة العلاجات الجينية الدائمة.

أهمية النتائج

يُعد هذا العلاج أول تدخل جيني يحقق انخفاضاً كبيراً ومتزامناً في نوعين من الدهون المرتبطة بأمراض القلب، ما يمنح الأمل للمرضى الذين لا يستجيبون جيداً للأدوية المعتادة مثل الستاتينات.

وأشار الدكتور ستيفن إي نيسن، من معهد كليفلاند كلينك للقلب والمشارك في الدراسة، إلى أن التحدي الأكبر في علاج الكوليسترول هو ضعف التزام المرضى بالأدوية طويلة الأمد، مضيفاً: «إمكانية استخدام علاج لمرة واحدة يستمر تأثيره سنوات تمثل نقلة كبيرة في الوقاية من أمراض القلب».

ويخطط الباحثون لإطلاق المرحلة الثانية من التجارب السريرية في أواخر 2025 أو مطلع 2026، لتشمل أعداداً أكبر من المرضى وفئات عمرية وجنسية متنوعة، بهدف تأكيد فعالية العلاج وسلامته على المدى الطويل.

أُعلنت نتائج الدراسة خلال الجلسات العلمية لجمعية القلب الأمريكية لعام 2025، التي عُقدت في مدينة نيو أورلينز بالولايات المتحدة بين 7 و10 نوفمبر، ونُشرت الورقة البحثية بالتزامن في مجلة «نيو إنغلاند» الطبية.