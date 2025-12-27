تستمر الفنانة ريهام عبد الغفور في تصدر محركات البحث بعد انتشار صورة لها من كواليس الاحتفال بالعرض الخاص لفيلم «خريطة رأس السنة»، التقطها أحد المصورين بشكل غير لائق، ما أثار أزمة كبيرة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
ولم تمر الأزمة مرور الكرام، إذ تدخلت نقابة المهن التمثيلية المصرية لملاحقة المصور قانونيًا، كما أعلن نقيب الممثلين أشرف زكي متابعة من قاموا بنشر الصورة وترويجها.
ولا تزال مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تتفاعل مع مواقف محرجة للنجمات المصريات، حيث أصبحت الصور العفوية أو غير اللائقة كابوسًا لكل فنانة على السجادة الحمراء أو أثناء المناسبات العامة.
وتعرضت العديد من النجمات لضغوط وسخرية الجمهور بعد انتشار صور التقطت لهن بشكل مفاجئ:
- إلهام شاهين: صورها في مهرجان الجونة بعد ارتفاع فستانها بفعل الهواء أثارت موجة واسعة من الانتقادات والسخرية.
- منة شلبي: تداولت صورة لها في حمام السباحة مع صديق قديم، ما سبب جدلاً واسعًا قبل توضيح الحقيقة.
- ميرفت أمين: لفتت صورها أثناء حضور عزاء إلى تقدم العمر على ملامحها، ما جذب التعليقات الساخرة من الجمهور.
- نبيلة عبيد: لاحظ الجمهور اختلاف ملامحها في صورة تم تداولها مع فنانتين شابتين، مما أثار حرجها أمام المتابعين.
وتظهر هذه الأحداث أن أي صورة، حتى لو التقطت عفويًا، قد تتحول إلى أزمة كبيرة على الإنترنت، وتسلط الضوء على التحدي المستمر الذي تواجهه النجمات في الحفاظ على صورتهن أمام الجمهور في عصر «الفضائح الرقمية».
