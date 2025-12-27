The artist Riham Abdel Ghafour continues to dominate search engines after a photo of her from the behind-the-scenes of the celebration for the private screening of the film "New Year's Eve Map" went viral, taken inappropriately by a photographer, which sparked a major crisis on social media.

The crisis did not go unnoticed, as the Egyptian Actors Syndicate intervened to pursue the photographer legally, and the syndicate's head, Ashraf Zaki, announced that they would follow up on those who published and promoted the photo.

Social media continues to react to embarrassing situations involving Egyptian actresses, as candid or inappropriate photos have become a nightmare for every artist on the red carpet or during public events.

Many actresses have faced pressure and ridicule from the public after unexpected photos were taken of them:

Ilham Shaheen: Photos of her at the El Gouna Film Festival after her dress was lifted by the wind sparked a wide wave of criticism and mockery.

Menna Shalaby: A photo of her in a swimming pool with an old friend circulated, causing widespread controversy before the truth was clarified.

Mervat Amin: Photos of her attending a funeral drew attention to the signs of aging on her features, attracting sarcastic comments from the audience.

Nabila Obeid: The audience noticed the difference in her features in a photo circulated with two younger actresses, which embarrassed her in front of her followers.

These events show that any photo, even if taken spontaneously, can turn into a major crisis online, highlighting the ongoing challenge that actresses face in maintaining their image in front of the public in the era of "digital scandals."