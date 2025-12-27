Amid a series of crimes that shook the Alps, the French gendarmerie managed to end a two-year nightmare by arresting a criminal gang specialized in stealing luxury cars and weapons from Switzerland.

The gang, whose leaders are described as skilled in electronic planning, had carried out 37 thefts of luxury cars and 12 robberies of weapon stores, using complex methods and "small thieves" hired online to execute their operations.

The French gendarmerie, in collaboration with Swiss authorities and "Europol," launched a large-scale arrest operation that included several regions in southern France, leading to the detention of the gang's leaders and several of their associates after careful monitoring and analysis of sensitive intelligence information.

Authorities confirmed that this operation represents a significant blow to cross-border gangs, stating that investigations are ongoing to uncover any other potential partners, emphasizing that joint European cooperation was key in capturing the criminals before they could continue their dangerous crimes.