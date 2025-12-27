وسط سلسلة من الجرائم التي هزّت جبال الألب، تمكنت قوات الدرك الفرنسية من إنهاء كابوس استمر عامين، بعد القبض على عصابة إجرامية متخصصة في سرقة السيارات الفارهة والأسلحة من سويسرا.

وكانت العصابة التي يوصف زعيماها بالماهرين في التخطيط الإلكتروني، قد نفذت 37 عملية سرقة لسيارات فارهة و12 عملية سطو على متاجر أسلحة، مستخدمة أساليب معقدة و«لصوصاً صغاراً» تم توظيفهم عبر الإنترنت لتنفيذ عملياتهم.

وشنّت قوات الدرك الفرنسية بالتعاون مع السلطات السويسرية و«يوروبول» عملية اعتقال واسعة، شملت عدة مقاطعات جنوب فرنسا، وأدت إلى توقيف زعيمي العصابة وعدد من شركائهم بعد متابعة دقيقة وتحليل معلومات استخباراتية حساسة.

وأكدت السلطات أن هذه العملية تمثل ضربة قوية للعصابات العابرة للحدود، موضحة أن التحقيقات مستمرة لكشف أي شركاء محتملين آخرين، مع التشديد على أن التعاون الأوروبي المشترك كان المفتاح في الإيقاع بالمجرمين قبل أن يواصلوا جرائمهم الخطيرة.