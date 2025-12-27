كشفت دراسة أسترالية حديثة سرًّا صغيرًا يمكن أن يصنع فرقًا كبيرًا في صحة عظام النساء! فقد أظهرت النتائج أن النساء فوق 65 عامًا اللواتي يشربن الشاي بانتظام يتمتعن بكثافة أعلى للمعادن في عظام الورك، بفضل مركّبات الكاتيكين التي قد تعزز بناء العظام، خصوصًا لمن يعانين من السمنة.

في المقابل، شرب أكثر من 5 أكواب قهوة يوميًا قد يزيد من خطر انخفاض كثافة العظام، لا سيما لدى النساء اللواتي تناولن كميات كبيرة من الكحول على مر السنين.

ويؤكد الباحث إنوو ليو من «جامعة فليندرز»: «لا داعي للتخلي عن القهوة أو الإفراط في الشاي، ولكن الاعتدال في تناول الشاي قد يكون خطوة بسيطة نحو دعم صحة العظام، بينما الإفراط في القهوة قد يضر».

الرسالة العلمية واضحة، وتقول إن الفنجان اليومي من الشاي ليس مجرد طقس مريح، بل قد يكون استثمارًا صغيرًا في مستقبل عظام أقوى وأكثر صحة.