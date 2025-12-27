كشفت دراسة أسترالية حديثة سرًّا صغيرًا يمكن أن يصنع فرقًا كبيرًا في صحة عظام النساء! فقد أظهرت النتائج أن النساء فوق 65 عامًا اللواتي يشربن الشاي بانتظام يتمتعن بكثافة أعلى للمعادن في عظام الورك، بفضل مركّبات الكاتيكين التي قد تعزز بناء العظام، خصوصًا لمن يعانين من السمنة.
في المقابل، شرب أكثر من 5 أكواب قهوة يوميًا قد يزيد من خطر انخفاض كثافة العظام، لا سيما لدى النساء اللواتي تناولن كميات كبيرة من الكحول على مر السنين.
ويؤكد الباحث إنوو ليو من «جامعة فليندرز»: «لا داعي للتخلي عن القهوة أو الإفراط في الشاي، ولكن الاعتدال في تناول الشاي قد يكون خطوة بسيطة نحو دعم صحة العظام، بينما الإفراط في القهوة قد يضر».
الرسالة العلمية واضحة، وتقول إن الفنجان اليومي من الشاي ليس مجرد طقس مريح، بل قد يكون استثمارًا صغيرًا في مستقبل عظام أقوى وأكثر صحة.
A recent Australian study has revealed a little secret that can make a big difference in women's bone health! The results showed that women over 65 who drink tea regularly have higher mineral density in their hip bones, thanks to catechin compounds that may enhance bone building, especially for those who are obese.
In contrast, drinking more than 5 cups of coffee daily may increase the risk of decreased bone density, particularly among women who have consumed large amounts of alcohol over the years.
Researcher Inwoo Liu from "Flinders University" confirms: "There is no need to give up coffee or overindulge in tea, but moderation in tea consumption may be a simple step towards supporting bone health, while excessive coffee may be harmful."
The scientific message is clear, stating that a daily cup of tea is not just a comforting ritual, but it could be a small investment in a future of stronger, healthier bones.