A recent Australian study has revealed a little secret that can make a big difference in women's bone health! The results showed that women over 65 who drink tea regularly have higher mineral density in their hip bones, thanks to catechin compounds that may enhance bone building, especially for those who are obese.

In contrast, drinking more than 5 cups of coffee daily may increase the risk of decreased bone density, particularly among women who have consumed large amounts of alcohol over the years.

Researcher Inwoo Liu from "Flinders University" confirms: "There is no need to give up coffee or overindulge in tea, but moderation in tea consumption may be a simple step towards supporting bone health, while excessive coffee may be harmful."

The scientific message is clear, stating that a daily cup of tea is not just a comforting ritual, but it could be a small investment in a future of stronger, healthier bones.