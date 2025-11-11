قضت محكمة الأسرة بمدينة نصر بالقاهرة، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بحبس الإعلامي المصري توفيق عكاشة شهراً مع الشغل والنفاذ، لامتناعه عن سداد مبلغ 225 ألف جنيه متجمد نفقة لابنه يوسف من طليقته رضا السيد إبراهيم، مع إلزامه بدفع المبلغ فوراً.

جاء الحكم في الدعوى رقم 2687 لسنة 2025 أسرة مدينة نصر، المرفوعة من طليقته رضا السيد، التي طالبت بإلزام عكاشة بأداء 225 ألف جنيه قيمة نفقة الصغير، بعد أن ثبت امتناعه عن السداد رغم قدرته المالية وصدور أحكام سابقة نهائية بإلزامه بدفع نفقات شهرية ومتجمدة.

وأكدت المحكمة في حيثياتها أن عكاشة قادر على السداد، مستندة إلى تحريات سابقة تثبت ثراءه وامتلاكه أصولاً عقارية وتجارية، ورفضت ادعاءاته بعدم المقدرة، مشيرة إلى أن الحبس يهدف إلى إجباره على الوفاء بالتزاماته الأبوية تجاه ابنه الذي يحتاج إلى رعاية خاصة.

يُذكر أن توفيق عكاشة، صاحب قناة «الفراعين» السابقة والنائب البرلماني السابق، يواجه سلسلة من الأحكام القضائية في قضايا نفقة مشابهة مع طليقته رضا الكرداوي (رضا السيد)، حيث سبق أن صدرت ضده أحكام بحبس يتراوح بين شهر و3 أشهر، ومبالغ متجمدة تصل إلى ملايين الجنيهات، مع تغريمات إضافية في قضايا سب وقذف.

ومن المتوقع أن يقدم دفاع عكاشة استشكالاً أو معارضة على الحكم، كما حدث في قضايا سابقة، مع إمكانية إخلاء سبيله فور سداد المبلغ.