The Family Court in Nasr City, Cairo, ruled today (Tuesday) to imprison the Egyptian media figure Tawfik Okasha for one month with hard labor and enforcement, for his refusal to pay an amount of 225,000 Egyptian pounds in overdue alimony for his son Youssef from his ex-wife Reda El-Sayed Ibrahim, obliging him to pay the amount immediately.

The ruling came in case number 2687 for the year 2025, Family Court of Nasr City, filed by his ex-wife Reda El-Sayed, who demanded that Okasha be obligated to pay 225,000 Egyptian pounds as alimony for the minor, after it was proven that he refused to pay despite his financial ability and the issuance of previous final rulings obligating him to pay monthly and overdue alimony.

The court confirmed in its reasoning that Okasha is capable of payment, relying on previous investigations that prove his wealth and ownership of real estate and commercial assets, and rejected his claims of inability, indicating that the imprisonment aims to compel him to fulfill his parental obligations towards his son, who needs special care.

It is worth noting that Tawfik Okasha, the owner of the former "Al-Faraeen" channel and a former parliament member, faces a series of judicial rulings in similar alimony cases with his ex-wife Reda El-Kordawy (Reda El-Sayed), where he has previously been sentenced to imprisonment ranging from one month to three months, with overdue amounts reaching millions of pounds, along with additional fines in defamation and slander cases.

It is expected that Okasha's defense will file an objection or appeal against the ruling, as has happened in previous cases, with the possibility of his release upon payment of the amount.