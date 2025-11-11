قضت محكمة الأسرة بمدينة نصر بالقاهرة، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بحبس الإعلامي المصري توفيق عكاشة شهراً مع الشغل والنفاذ، لامتناعه عن سداد مبلغ 225 ألف جنيه متجمد نفقة لابنه يوسف من طليقته رضا السيد إبراهيم، مع إلزامه بدفع المبلغ فوراً.
جاء الحكم في الدعوى رقم 2687 لسنة 2025 أسرة مدينة نصر، المرفوعة من طليقته رضا السيد، التي طالبت بإلزام عكاشة بأداء 225 ألف جنيه قيمة نفقة الصغير، بعد أن ثبت امتناعه عن السداد رغم قدرته المالية وصدور أحكام سابقة نهائية بإلزامه بدفع نفقات شهرية ومتجمدة.
وأكدت المحكمة في حيثياتها أن عكاشة قادر على السداد، مستندة إلى تحريات سابقة تثبت ثراءه وامتلاكه أصولاً عقارية وتجارية، ورفضت ادعاءاته بعدم المقدرة، مشيرة إلى أن الحبس يهدف إلى إجباره على الوفاء بالتزاماته الأبوية تجاه ابنه الذي يحتاج إلى رعاية خاصة.
يُذكر أن توفيق عكاشة، صاحب قناة «الفراعين» السابقة والنائب البرلماني السابق، يواجه سلسلة من الأحكام القضائية في قضايا نفقة مشابهة مع طليقته رضا الكرداوي (رضا السيد)، حيث سبق أن صدرت ضده أحكام بحبس يتراوح بين شهر و3 أشهر، ومبالغ متجمدة تصل إلى ملايين الجنيهات، مع تغريمات إضافية في قضايا سب وقذف.
ومن المتوقع أن يقدم دفاع عكاشة استشكالاً أو معارضة على الحكم، كما حدث في قضايا سابقة، مع إمكانية إخلاء سبيله فور سداد المبلغ.
The Family Court in Nasr City, Cairo, ruled today (Tuesday) to imprison the Egyptian media figure Tawfik Okasha for one month with hard labor and enforcement, for his refusal to pay an amount of 225,000 Egyptian pounds in overdue alimony for his son Youssef from his ex-wife Reda El-Sayed Ibrahim, obliging him to pay the amount immediately.
The ruling came in case number 2687 for the year 2025, Family Court of Nasr City, filed by his ex-wife Reda El-Sayed, who demanded that Okasha be obligated to pay 225,000 Egyptian pounds as alimony for the minor, after it was proven that he refused to pay despite his financial ability and the issuance of previous final rulings obligating him to pay monthly and overdue alimony.
The court confirmed in its reasoning that Okasha is capable of payment, relying on previous investigations that prove his wealth and ownership of real estate and commercial assets, and rejected his claims of inability, indicating that the imprisonment aims to compel him to fulfill his parental obligations towards his son, who needs special care.
It is worth noting that Tawfik Okasha, the owner of the former "Al-Faraeen" channel and a former parliament member, faces a series of judicial rulings in similar alimony cases with his ex-wife Reda El-Kordawy (Reda El-Sayed), where he has previously been sentenced to imprisonment ranging from one month to three months, with overdue amounts reaching millions of pounds, along with additional fines in defamation and slander cases.
It is expected that Okasha's defense will file an objection or appeal against the ruling, as has happened in previous cases, with the possibility of his release upon payment of the amount.