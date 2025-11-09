In a move that received widespread interaction, Emirati artist Ahlam Al Shamsi announced a cash prize of 100,000 UAE dirhams for the best poem written about men, indicating that she will sing the winning poem in her voice.

Ahlam published her announcement via the "X" platform, accompanied by a photo of her with her husband, rally champion Mubarak Al Hajri, modified with artificial intelligence techniques. She invited poets and poetesses in the Gulf and the Arab world to participate and send their works, confirming that the poem that impresses her will receive musical composition and performance along with the valuable cash prize.

Quickly, the invitation turned into an open poetic challenge, as submissions from poets and poetry enthusiasts poured in through the comments, with many posting verses directly in a wide interaction that brought the poetic atmosphere back to the forefront of social platforms.

This direction marks a notable artistic shift in Ahlam's career, who is accustomed to presenting works that glorify women and their feelings, as she now turns her artistic lens towards men as the main focus of her upcoming song.

The artist has not yet revealed the details of the selection process for the winner or the date of the announcement, merely inviting the public to send poems through her official accounts, in an initiative that followers described as a new artistic bridge between Ahlam and Arab creators.