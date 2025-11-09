في خطوة لاقت تفاعلاً واسعاً، أعلنت الفنانة الإماراتية أحلام الشامسي جائزة مالية قدرها 100 ألف درهم إماراتي لصاحب أفضل قصيدة تُكتب عن الرجل، مشيرة إلى أنها ستغني القصيدة الفائزة بصوتها.

نشرت أحلام إعلانها عبر منصة «إكس» مرفقاً بصورة تجمعها بزوجها بطل الراليات مبارك الهاجري، معدّلة بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، ودعت من خلالها الشعراء والشاعرات في الخليج والوطن العربي إلى المشاركة وإرسال أعمالهم، مؤكدة أن القصيدة التي تنال إعجابها ستحظى بالتلحين والأداء إلى جانب الجائزة النقدية القيّمة.

وسرعان ما تحوّلت الدعوة إلى تحدٍ شعري مفتوح، إذ انهالت مشاركات الشعراء وهواة النظم عبر التعليقات، ونشر كثيرون أبياتاً مباشرة ضمن تفاعل واسع أعاد الأجواء الشعرية إلى واجهة المنصات الاجتماعية.

ويعد هذا التوجّه تحولاً فنياً لافتاً في مسيرة أحلام التي اعتادت تقديم أعمال تمجد المرأة ومشاعرها، لتوجّه هذه المرة عدستها الفنية نحو الرجل كمحور رئيسي لأغنيتها القادمة.

ولم تكشف الفنانة بعد تفاصيل آلية اختيار الفائز أو موعد إعلان النتيجة، مكتفية بدعوة الجمهور إلى إرسال القصائد عبر حساباتها الرسمية، في مبادرة وصفها المتابعون بأنها جسر فني جديد بين أحلام والمبدعين العرب.