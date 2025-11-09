كشفت وكالة رويترز في تقرير حديث، أن وثيقة أمريكية مسرّبة أظهرت سعي واشنطن إلى فرض اتفاق جديد يمنحها صلاحية الحصول السريع على بيانات مسببات الأمراض من الدول المتلقية للمساعدات الصحية خلال 5 أيام فقط من ظهور أي وباء، دون أن تلتزم في المقابل بمشاركة اللقاحات أو الأدوية الناتجة عن تلك البيانات. ووفقاً للتقرير، تأتي هذه الخطة ضمن وثيقة صادرة عن وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، تُمدد التعاون الصحي مع عدد من الدول حتى عام 2030، وتتضمن بنوداً توسع نطاق السيطرة الأمريكية على المعلومات البيولوجية الحساسة تحت مبرر «التعاون الصحي العالمي».

ويرى خبراء الصحة، أن هذه الخطوة تمثل تهديداً حقيقياً لجهود المساواة الصحية التي تقودها منظمة الصحة العالمية، إذ إنها قد تُعيد مشهد الفجوة بين الدول الغنية والفقيرة كما حدث خلال جائحة كورونا، عندما احتكرت بعض الدول اللقاحات. كما حذرت منظمات طبية دولية، من أن تقييد تبادل البيانات عبر جهة واحدة قد يضر بالاستجابة الجماعية للأوبئة المستقبلية، ويقوّض مبدأ الشفافية العلمية الذي تستند إليه الأبحاث الطبية المشتركة.

وتشير الوثيقة إلى أن الولايات المتحدة تسعى، من خلال هذا الإطار، إلى تعزيز قدراتها على رصد مسببات الأمراض وتطوير أدواتها العلاجية، إلى جانب إطلاق برامج مرتبطة بمكافحة الإيدز، ورفع نسب التطعيم في الدول النامية، وتقليل وفيات الأمهات، ما يجعلها طرفاً مهيمناً على مفاصل المعلومات الصحية في العالم.