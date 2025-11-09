Reuters revealed in a recent report that a leaked American document showed Washington's efforts to impose a new agreement that grants it the authority to rapidly obtain pathogen data from countries receiving health aid within just 5 days of any outbreak, without committing to sharing the vaccines or medicines resulting from that data in return. According to the report, this plan is part of a document issued by the U.S. State Department, which extends health cooperation with several countries until 2030, and includes provisions that expand U.S. control over sensitive biological information under the pretext of "global health cooperation."

Health experts believe that this move represents a real threat to the health equity efforts led by the World Health Organization, as it could recreate the scene of the gap between rich and poor countries as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, when some countries monopolized vaccines. International medical organizations have also warned that restricting data exchange through a single entity could harm the collective response to future pandemics and undermine the principle of scientific transparency that underpins collaborative medical research.

The document indicates that the United States seeks, through this framework, to enhance its capabilities in monitoring pathogens and developing its therapeutic tools, alongside launching programs related to combating AIDS, increasing vaccination rates in developing countries, and reducing maternal mortality, which positions it as a dominant player in the health information landscape worldwide.