في قصة بدت أقرب إلى مفارقة عائلية نادرة، كشف بيتر بافيت نجل المستثمر الأمريكي الشهير وارن بافيت أنه لم يدرك أن والده أحد أغنى رجال العالم إلا بعد أن تجاوز سن العشرين، في واقعة تعكس أسلوب تربية استثنائياً لرجل تُقدّر ثروته اليوم بمئات المليارات.
وقال بيتر بافيت (67 عاماً) في مقابلة سابقة مع مجلة Forbes إن أسرته عاشت حياة طبيعية خالية من مظاهر الثراء، وإن والده تعمّد إخفاء الحجم الحقيقي لثروته عن أبنائه طوال سنوات الطفولة والمراهقة. وأضاف ضاحكاً: «حين ظهر اسم والدي ضمن قائمة أغنى الأمريكيين، عرفنا أخيراً كم من المال نملك، وهذه حقيقة فأنا لا أمزح».
وأوضح بافيت أن لحظة الاكتشاف جاءت مع تغيّر مفاجئ في نظرة الناس إليهم، قائلاً إن الجميع بات يتعامل مع العائلة بطريقة مختلفة، رغم أن حياتهم اليومية لم تتغير، ولا حتى أصدقائهم الذين فوجئوا بالخبر مثلهم تماماً.
من جهته، علّق المستثمر المخضرم وارن بافيت (95 عاماً) بأن أبناءه كانوا قد كوّنوا شخصياتهم قبل معرفة ثروته الحقيقية، مؤكداً أن صداقاتهم بُنيت على علاقات صادقة لا على كونهم أبناء رجل ثري، وهو ما اعتبره أعظم مكسب تربوي.
وفي سياق متصل، جدّد بافيت تأكيده عزمه التبرع بعد وفاته بكامل ثروته المقدّرة بنحو 143.2 مليار دولار، عبر صندوق خيري يتولى أبناؤه الثلاثة إدارته، مع مهلة تمتد 10 سنوات لتوزيع الأموال على المؤسسات الخيرية التي يختارونها. واعتبر نجله هوارد أن هذه المهمة مسؤولية استثنائية وفرصة نادرة لتقديم أثر إنساني حقيقي، مشيراً إلى أن التبرع الذكي بالمال لا يقل صعوبة عن جمعه.
In a story that seemed closer to a rare family paradox, Peter Buffett, the son of the famous American investor Warren Buffett, revealed that he did not realize his father was one of the richest men in the world until he was over twenty, in an incident that reflects the exceptional parenting style of a man whose wealth is estimated today in the hundreds of billions.
Peter Buffett (67 years old) said in a previous interview with Forbes magazine that his family lived a normal life free from signs of wealth, and that his father deliberately hid the true size of his fortune from his children throughout their childhood and teenage years. He added with a laugh: "When my father's name appeared on the list of the richest Americans, we finally knew how much money we had, and that's a fact; I'm not joking."
Buffett explained that the moment of discovery came with a sudden change in how people viewed them, saying that everyone began to treat the family differently, even though their daily lives did not change, nor did their friends, who were just as surprised by the news.
For his part, veteran investor Warren Buffett (95 years old) commented that his children had formed their identities before knowing his true wealth, emphasizing that their friendships were built on genuine relationships rather than on being the children of a wealthy man, which he considered the greatest educational gain.
In a related context, Buffett reiterated his intention to donate his entire fortune, estimated at about $143.2 billion, to a charitable foundation managed by his three children, with a 10-year period to distribute the funds to the charities they choose. His son Howard considered this mission an exceptional responsibility and a rare opportunity to make a real human impact, noting that smartly donating money is no less difficult than earning it.