In a story that seemed closer to a rare family paradox, Peter Buffett, the son of the famous American investor Warren Buffett, revealed that he did not realize his father was one of the richest men in the world until he was over twenty, in an incident that reflects the exceptional parenting style of a man whose wealth is estimated today in the hundreds of billions.

Peter Buffett (67 years old) said in a previous interview with Forbes magazine that his family lived a normal life free from signs of wealth, and that his father deliberately hid the true size of his fortune from his children throughout their childhood and teenage years. He added with a laugh: "When my father's name appeared on the list of the richest Americans, we finally knew how much money we had, and that's a fact; I'm not joking."

Buffett explained that the moment of discovery came with a sudden change in how people viewed them, saying that everyone began to treat the family differently, even though their daily lives did not change, nor did their friends, who were just as surprised by the news.

For his part, veteran investor Warren Buffett (95 years old) commented that his children had formed their identities before knowing his true wealth, emphasizing that their friendships were built on genuine relationships rather than on being the children of a wealthy man, which he considered the greatest educational gain.

In a related context, Buffett reiterated his intention to donate his entire fortune, estimated at about $143.2 billion, to a charitable foundation managed by his three children, with a 10-year period to distribute the funds to the charities they choose. His son Howard considered this mission an exceptional responsibility and a rare opportunity to make a real human impact, noting that smartly donating money is no less difficult than earning it.