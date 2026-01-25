في قصة بدت أقرب إلى مفارقة عائلية نادرة، كشف بيتر بافيت نجل المستثمر الأمريكي الشهير وارن بافيت أنه لم يدرك أن والده أحد أغنى رجال العالم إلا بعد أن تجاوز سن العشرين، في واقعة تعكس أسلوب تربية استثنائياً لرجل تُقدّر ثروته اليوم بمئات المليارات.

وقال بيتر بافيت (67 عاماً) في مقابلة سابقة مع مجلة Forbes إن أسرته عاشت حياة طبيعية خالية من مظاهر الثراء، وإن والده تعمّد إخفاء الحجم الحقيقي لثروته عن أبنائه طوال سنوات الطفولة والمراهقة. وأضاف ضاحكاً: «حين ظهر اسم والدي ضمن قائمة أغنى الأمريكيين، عرفنا أخيراً كم من المال نملك، وهذه حقيقة فأنا لا أمزح».

وأوضح بافيت أن لحظة الاكتشاف جاءت مع تغيّر مفاجئ في نظرة الناس إليهم، قائلاً إن الجميع بات يتعامل مع العائلة بطريقة مختلفة، رغم أن حياتهم اليومية لم تتغير، ولا حتى أصدقائهم الذين فوجئوا بالخبر مثلهم تماماً.

من جهته، علّق المستثمر المخضرم وارن بافيت (95 عاماً) بأن أبناءه كانوا قد كوّنوا شخصياتهم قبل معرفة ثروته الحقيقية، مؤكداً أن صداقاتهم بُنيت على علاقات صادقة لا على كونهم أبناء رجل ثري، وهو ما اعتبره أعظم مكسب تربوي.

وفي سياق متصل، جدّد بافيت تأكيده عزمه التبرع بعد وفاته بكامل ثروته المقدّرة بنحو 143.2 مليار دولار، عبر صندوق خيري يتولى أبناؤه الثلاثة إدارته، مع مهلة تمتد 10 سنوات لتوزيع الأموال على المؤسسات الخيرية التي يختارونها. واعتبر نجله هوارد أن هذه المهمة مسؤولية استثنائية وفرصة نادرة لتقديم أثر إنساني حقيقي، مشيراً إلى أن التبرع الذكي بالمال لا يقل صعوبة عن جمعه.