تحوُّل طرق تهريب المخدرات في شمال أفريقيا من الزوارق السريعة إلى طائرات مسيّرة ذكية، يمثل ثورة في عالم الجريمة المنظمة ويكشف فجوات أمنية كبيرة بحسب تقرير حديث صادر عن منصة «ميليتاري أفريكا» المتخصصة في الشؤون الأمنية والعسكرية.

لفترة طويلة، اعتمد المهربون على الزوارق الصغيرة لتجاوز الحدود البحرية، لكن اليوم، تظهر طائرات مسيّرة شبه غاطسة وطائرات عملاقة ذات أجنحة ثابتة وإقلاع عمودي تنقل مئات الكيلوغرامات من المخدرات عبر مضايق إستراتيجية دون أن تكشفها الرادارات.

في المغرب، عبّرت شبكات تهريب طائرات شبه غاطسة مضيق جبل طارق حاملة حتى 200 كيلوغرام من المخدرات، بينما حلّت الطائرات العمودية طويلة المدى محل الرحلات البحرية التقليدية، قادرة على التحليق لساعات فوق البحر وإسقاط شحناتها في إسبانيا بدقة مذهلة.

الحوادث الموثقة ليست نادرة:

  • مارس 2025: سقطت طائرة مسيّرة محمّلة بـ50 كيلوغراماً من المخدرات قريباً من الحدود المصرية.
  • نوفمبر 2024: شبكة مغربية-إسبانية تم تفكيكها بعد ضبط طائرات أوكرانية الصنع تنقل الحشيش إلى جنوب إسبانيا.
  • يوليو 2022: ضبطت الشرطة الإسبانية عدة طائرات شبه غاطسة محمولة على اليابسة مجهزة بنظام GPS وتحمل 200 كيلوغرام من المخدرات.

لماذا الطائرات المسيّرة؟

  • تكلفة الطائرة أقل من قيمة المخدرات التي تحملها، فتغطّي الرحلة الواحدة أرباحاً ضخمة.
  • الطائرات شبه الغاطسة تخفي نفسها عن الرادار، وطائرات الإقلاع العمودي تحمل حمولة كبيرة لمسافات طويلة.
  • غياب الطاقم يقلل من خطر القبض على المهربين، بينما يمكن تكرار الرحلات بسهولة.

وتظهر التحقيقات أن هذه الطائرات مصممة خصيصاً للمخدرات، من هياكل من ألياف الكربون لتخفيف الوزن، إلى أنظمة ملاحة هجينة مع بطاريات قوية لضمان الوصول بدقة.

واليوم، لم يعد تهريب المخدرات عبر الطائرات المسيّرة مجرد تجربة؛ إنه ظاهرة مستمرة تشكل تهديداً أمنياً حقيقياً. ومع استمرار شبكات الجريمة في تطوير أساليبها، تواجه السلطات تحدياً كبيراً في سد الثغرات التقنية والقانونية، وتعزيز التعاون الإقليمي قبل أن تصبح هذه الطائرات المسيّرة جزءاً من الحياة اليومية للمهربين.