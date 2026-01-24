تستحوذ الفيديوهات القصيرة، وعلى رأسها «تيك توك»، على انتباه المستخدمين بشكل غير مسبوق، حتى أنها قد تجعلك تنسى لماذا فتحت هاتفك من الأساس.
دراسة ألمانية تكشف التأثير
كشفت دراسة حديثة صادرة عن جامعة لودفيج ماكسيميليان في ألمانيا أن مقاطع الفيديو القصيرة تُضعف قدرة الناس على تذكّر المهمات التي ينوون القيام بها، وتؤثر بشكل ملحوظ على الإنجاز.
وشارك في التجربة 60 شخصاً، طُلب منهم تنفيذ مهمة بعد التعرّض لمقاطع من «تيك توك» أو «إكس» أو «يوتيوب»، وكانت النتيجة صادمة؛ «تيك توك» وحده أضعف قدرة المشاركين على التذكّر والتنفيذ، بينما لم يُظهر «إكس» أو «يوتيوب» أي تأثير يُذكر.
انهيار «الذاكرة الاستشرافية»
الذاكرة الاستشرافية، المسؤولة عن تذكّر ما تنوي فعله لاحقاً، تدهورت بشدة بعد التعرّض لمقاطع «تيك توك»، وكان الأداء أفضل بقليل فقط من التخمين العشوائي.
المشكلة في نمط الفيديو
وأكدت الدراسة أن السبب ليس في الإدمان أو التفاعل العالي، بل في طبيعة مقاطع الفيديو القصيرة نفسها؛ تدفق مستمر، ومحتوى سريع يخطف الانتباه، وانتقال متواصل بين المقاطع، ما يمحو النوايا من الذاكرة ويجعل المستخدم أكثر حركة وأقل إنجازاً.
Short videos, led by "TikTok," are capturing users' attention like never before, to the point that they may make you forget why you opened your phone in the first place.
A German Study Reveals the Impact
A recent study from Ludwig Maximilian University in Germany revealed that short videos weaken people's ability to remember the tasks they intend to perform and significantly affect their achievement.
The experiment involved 60 participants who were asked to perform a task after being exposed to clips from "TikTok," "X," or "YouTube," and the results were shocking; "TikTok" alone weakened the participants' ability to remember and execute, while "X" and "YouTube" showed no significant effect.
The Collapse of "Prospective Memory"
Prospective memory, responsible for remembering what you intend to do later, deteriorated significantly after exposure to "TikTok" clips, with performance being only slightly better than random guessing.
The Problem with the Video Format
The study confirmed that the issue is not due to addiction or high engagement, but rather the nature of the short videos themselves; a continuous flow, fast content that grabs attention, and constant transitions between clips, which erases intentions from memory and makes the user more active and less productive.