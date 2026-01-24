Short videos, led by "TikTok," are capturing users' attention like never before, to the point that they may make you forget why you opened your phone in the first place.

A German Study Reveals the Impact

A recent study from Ludwig Maximilian University in Germany revealed that short videos weaken people's ability to remember the tasks they intend to perform and significantly affect their achievement.

The experiment involved 60 participants who were asked to perform a task after being exposed to clips from "TikTok," "X," or "YouTube," and the results were shocking; "TikTok" alone weakened the participants' ability to remember and execute, while "X" and "YouTube" showed no significant effect.

The Collapse of "Prospective Memory"

Prospective memory, responsible for remembering what you intend to do later, deteriorated significantly after exposure to "TikTok" clips, with performance being only slightly better than random guessing.

The Problem with the Video Format

The study confirmed that the issue is not due to addiction or high engagement, but rather the nature of the short videos themselves; a continuous flow, fast content that grabs attention, and constant transitions between clips, which erases intentions from memory and makes the user more active and less productive.