تستحوذ الفيديوهات القصيرة، وعلى رأسها «تيك توك»، على انتباه المستخدمين بشكل غير مسبوق، حتى أنها قد تجعلك تنسى لماذا فتحت هاتفك من الأساس.

دراسة ألمانية تكشف التأثير

كشفت دراسة حديثة صادرة عن جامعة لودفيج ماكسيميليان في ألمانيا أن مقاطع الفيديو القصيرة تُضعف قدرة الناس على تذكّر المهمات التي ينوون القيام بها، وتؤثر بشكل ملحوظ على الإنجاز.

وشارك في التجربة 60 شخصاً، طُلب منهم تنفيذ مهمة بعد التعرّض لمقاطع من «تيك توك» أو «إكس» أو «يوتيوب»، وكانت النتيجة صادمة؛ «تيك توك» وحده أضعف قدرة المشاركين على التذكّر والتنفيذ، بينما لم يُظهر «إكس» أو «يوتيوب» أي تأثير يُذكر.

انهيار «الذاكرة الاستشرافية»

الذاكرة الاستشرافية، المسؤولة عن تذكّر ما تنوي فعله لاحقاً، تدهورت بشدة بعد التعرّض لمقاطع «تيك توك»، وكان الأداء أفضل بقليل فقط من التخمين العشوائي.

المشكلة في نمط الفيديو

وأكدت الدراسة أن السبب ليس في الإدمان أو التفاعل العالي، بل في طبيعة مقاطع الفيديو القصيرة نفسها؛ تدفق مستمر، ومحتوى سريع يخطف الانتباه، وانتقال متواصل بين المقاطع، ما يمحو النوايا من الذاكرة ويجعل المستخدم أكثر حركة وأقل إنجازاً.