Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today (Sunday) that the American document regarding security guarantees for his country is fully ready, indicating that Kyiv is awaiting the date and place for its signing.



Zelensky said at a press conference during his visit to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius: “For us, security guarantees are, first and foremost, security guarantees from the United States,” adding: “The document is 100% ready, and we are waiting for our partners to confirm the date and place for its signing.”



He noted that the document will be sent to the U.S. Congress and the Ukrainian parliament for ratification.



Meanwhile, the Kremlin spokesperson confirmed today that his country has stated from the beginning that the path to resolution in Ukraine will be difficult and long, explaining that the United States, as a mediator in the Ukrainian settlement process, is racing against time and moving quickly, which is understandable.



The Kremlin spokesperson pointed out that President Vladimir Putin does not attach importance to timing when serious talks are taking place, emphasizing: “It is now important to implement the formula for resolving the territorial issue in Ukraine that has been reached.”