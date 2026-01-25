أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، اليوم (الأحد)، أن الوثيقة الأمريكية بشأن الضمانات الأمنية لبلاده ⁠جاهزة بالكامل، مبيناً أن كييف تنتظر موعد ومكان توقيعها.


وقال زيلينسكي في مؤتمر صحفي خلال زيارة إلى العاصمة الليتوانية فيلنيوس: «بالنسبة لنا، الضمانات الأمنية هي أولاً وقبل كل ⁠شيء ‌ضمانات أمنية من ⁠الولايات المتحدة»، مضيفاً: «الوثيقة جاهزة بنسبة ⁠100%، ونحن في انتظار شركائنا ‌لتأكيد موعد ومكان توقيعها».


وأشار إلى أن الوثيقة سترسل إلى الكونغرس الأمريكي والبرلمان الأوكراني من أجل التصديق عليها.


بالمقابل، أكد المتحدث باسم الكرملين، اليوم، أن بلاده تؤكد منذ البداية أن مسار التسوية في أوكرانيا سيكون صعباً وطويلاً، موضحاً أن الولايات المتحدة بصفتها وسيطاً في مسار التسوية الأوكرانية تسابق الوقت وتتحرك على وجه السرعة، وهو أمر يمكن تفهّمه.


وأشار متحدث الكرملين إلى أن الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين لا يولي أهمية للتوقيت عندما تكون هناك محادثات جادة، مشدداً بالقول: «من المهم الآن تنفيذ صيغة حل المسألة المتعلقة بالأراضي في أوكرانيا التي تم التوصل إليها».