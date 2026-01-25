The Public Authority for Food and Nutrition in Kuwait has decided to withdraw a certain number of infant milk products manufactured in Ireland for the Aptamil Advance (APTAMIL ADVANCE) brand, which is owned by Danone, due to the presence of the substance (Cereulide).

The authority confirmed today (Sunday) that the withdrawal decision came after a report was received through the Rapid Alert System for Food (RASFF) indicating that Danone is implementing a voluntary precautionary withdrawal to protect the health and safety of consumers.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the authority stated in a press release that the precautionary measures included monitoring the withdrawal procedures by the regulatory body in coordination with suppliers and distributors, and immediately halting the circulation of products bearing the operational numbers listed in the attached table.

In the same context, the authority reported that products from Lactalis Nutrition Santé that the company has voluntarily withdrawn as a precaution for some infant milk products of the ENFASTAR brand manufactured in France have not entered Kuwait and have not been detected in local markets to date.

It pointed out that a report was received through the Rapid Alert System for Food and the international network of authorities concerned with food safety indicating that Lactalis is implementing a voluntary precautionary withdrawal for several infant milk products manufactured in France under the ENFASTAR brand due to the potential presence of the substance (Cereulide) in one of the raw materials used in manufacturing.

The authority urged consumers to check the operational numbers (Batch / Lot Number) of the product, noting that if they match the batches included in the withdrawal, they should stop using the product immediately and adhere to the instructions issued through the authority's official channels.