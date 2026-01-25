قررت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والتغذية الكويتية سحب عدد معين من منتجات حليب الأطفال المصنعة في أيرلندا للعلامة التجارية ابتاميل أدفانس (APTAMIL ADVANCE) التابع لشركة (دانون)؛ لوجود مادة (Cereulide).

وأكدت الهيئة، اليوم (الأحد)، أن قرار السحب جاء بعد ورود بلاغ عبر نظام الإنذار السريع للأغذية (RASFF) يفيد بقيام (دانون) بتنفيذ سحب احترازي طوعي حفاظاً على صحة وسلامة المستهلكين.

وبحسب وكالة الأنباء الكويتية (كونا)، ذكرت الهيئة في بيان لها، أن الإجراءات الاحترازية شملت متابعة إجراءات السحب من قبل الجهاز الرقابي في الهيئة بالتنسيق مع الموردين والموزعين وإيقاف تداول المنتجات التي تحمل الأرقام التشغيلية الواردة في الجدول المرفق فوراً.

وفي السياق ذاته، أفادت الهيئة بأن منتجات شركة لاكتاليس Lactalis Nutrition Santé) التي قامت الشركة بسحب احترازي طوعي لبعض منتجات حليب الأطفال من العلامة التجارية (ENFASTAR) والمصنعة بفرنسا لم تدخل دولة الكويت ولم يتم رصدها في الأسواق المحلية حتى تاريخه.

ولفتت إلى ورود بلاغ عبر نظام الإنذار السريع للأغذية والشبكة الدولية للسلطات المعنية بسلامة الأغذية يفيد بقيام شركة (لاكتاليس) بتنفيذ سحب احترازي طوعي لعدد من منتجات حليب الأطفال المصنعة في فرنسا علامة تجارية (ENFASTAR) لاحتمال وجود مادة (Cereulide) في أحد المكونات الأولية المستخدمة في التصنيع.

ودعت المستهلكين إلى التحقق من الأرقام التشغيلية (Batch / Lot Number) للمنتج، مشيرة إلى أنه في حال تطابقها مع التشغيلات المشمولة في السحب يجب التوقف عن استخدام المنتج فوراً والالتزام بالتعليمات الصادرة عبر القنوات الرسمية للهيئة.