The Egyptian artist Mohamed Ragab announced the start of filming his new series "Qatar Saghantooot," which he is preparing to compete in the Ramadan drama season of 2026, following several delays that affected the start date.

First Photos from the Behind-the-Scenes

Ragab shared a photo from the filming behind-the-scenes on his Instagram account, writing: "In the name of God, we rely on God.. The series Qatar Saghantooot Ramadan 2026."

The series comes in a mysterious thriller framework belonging to the crime and mystery genre, produced by Mamdouh Shahin, written by Mohamed Samir Mabrouk, and directed by Hani Hamdi.

His New Cinematic Works

On another note, Mohamed Ragab continues to prepare for a new film titled "Cocktail," after a 7-year absence since his last film "Bekia" in 2018.

The film falls under the social comedy genre, written by Mohamed Samir Mabrouk, and the script is currently being finalized along with the selection of the remaining cast.

His Latest Works on Screen

The series "Al-Halangi" was Ragab's last work, featuring actors such as: Aiten Amer, Abeer Sabry, Dana Halabi, Mohamed Lotfy, Ahmed Wafiq, Mahmoud Qabil, Tarek Sabry, Mimi Jamal, Samah Al-Sherity, Inas Al-Najjar, and Ibrahim Al-Samman, written by Mahmoud Hamdan, and directed by Moataz Hesham.