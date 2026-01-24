أعلن الفنان المصري محمد رجب انطلاق تصوير مسلسله الجديد «قطر صغنطوط»، الذي يستعد من خلاله للمنافسة في موسم دراما رمضان 2026، وذلك بعد عدة تأجيلات أثرت على موعد البدء.
أول صور من كواليس العمل
شارك رجب عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام» صورة من كواليس التصوير، وكتب: «بسم الله توكلنا على الله.. مسلسل قطر صغنطوط رمضان 2026».
ويأتي المسلسل في إطار تشويقي غامض ينتمي إلى نوعية الجريمة والغموض، من إنتاج ممدوح شاهين، تأليف محمد سمير مبروك، وإخراج هاني حمدي.
أعماله السينمائية الجديدة
على صعيد آخر، يواصل محمد رجب تحضيره لفيلم جديد بعنوان «كوكتيل»، بعد غياب دام 7 سنوات منذ فيلمه الأخير «بيكيا» 2018.
الفيلم يندرج تحت إطار اجتماعي كوميدي، وتأليف محمد سمير مبروك، ويجري حاليًا الانتهاء من كتابة السيناريو واختيار باقي الأبطال.
آخر أعماله على الشاشة
وكان مسلسل «الحلانجي» آخر أعمال رجب، بمشاركة كل من: آيتن عامر، عبير صبري، دانا حلبي، محمد لطفي، أحمد وفيق، محمود قابيل، طارق صبري، ميمي جمال، سامح الصريطي، إيناس النجار، وإبراهيم السمان، وتأليف محمود حمدان، وإخراج معتز حسام.
The Egyptian artist Mohamed Ragab announced the start of filming his new series "Qatar Saghantooot," which he is preparing to compete in the Ramadan drama season of 2026, following several delays that affected the start date.
First Photos from the Behind-the-Scenes
Ragab shared a photo from the filming behind-the-scenes on his Instagram account, writing: "In the name of God, we rely on God.. The series Qatar Saghantooot Ramadan 2026."
The series comes in a mysterious thriller framework belonging to the crime and mystery genre, produced by Mamdouh Shahin, written by Mohamed Samir Mabrouk, and directed by Hani Hamdi.
His New Cinematic Works
On another note, Mohamed Ragab continues to prepare for a new film titled "Cocktail," after a 7-year absence since his last film "Bekia" in 2018.
The film falls under the social comedy genre, written by Mohamed Samir Mabrouk, and the script is currently being finalized along with the selection of the remaining cast.
His Latest Works on Screen
The series "Al-Halangi" was Ragab's last work, featuring actors such as: Aiten Amer, Abeer Sabry, Dana Halabi, Mohamed Lotfy, Ahmed Wafiq, Mahmoud Qabil, Tarek Sabry, Mimi Jamal, Samah Al-Sherity, Inas Al-Najjar, and Ibrahim Al-Samman, written by Mahmoud Hamdan, and directed by Moataz Hesham.