أعلن الفنان المصري محمد رجب انطلاق تصوير مسلسله الجديد «قطر صغنطوط»، الذي يستعد من خلاله للمنافسة في موسم دراما رمضان 2026، وذلك بعد عدة تأجيلات أثرت على موعد البدء.

أول صور من كواليس العمل

شارك رجب عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام» صورة من كواليس التصوير، وكتب: «بسم الله توكلنا على الله.. مسلسل قطر صغنطوط رمضان 2026».
ويأتي المسلسل في إطار تشويقي غامض ينتمي إلى نوعية الجريمة والغموض، من إنتاج ممدوح شاهين، تأليف محمد سمير مبروك، وإخراج هاني حمدي.

أعماله السينمائية الجديدة

على صعيد آخر، يواصل محمد رجب تحضيره لفيلم جديد بعنوان «كوكتيل»، بعد غياب دام 7 سنوات منذ فيلمه الأخير «بيكيا» 2018.
الفيلم يندرج تحت إطار اجتماعي كوميدي، وتأليف محمد سمير مبروك، ويجري حاليًا الانتهاء من كتابة السيناريو واختيار باقي الأبطال.

آخر أعماله على الشاشة

وكان مسلسل «الحلانجي» آخر أعمال رجب، بمشاركة كل من: آيتن عامر، عبير صبري، دانا حلبي، محمد لطفي، أحمد وفيق، محمود قابيل، طارق صبري، ميمي جمال، سامح الصريطي، إيناس النجار، وإبراهيم السمان، وتأليف محمود حمدان، وإخراج معتز حسام.