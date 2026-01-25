Makeup expert Mai Kamal, the ex-wife of artist Ahmed Mekky, revealed for the first time the real reasons behind their separation, confirming that his surroundings and his manager were the main reasons for the end of their marriage.

In sharp statements on her personal account on Instagram, Mai said: "The main reason for my separation from Ahmed Mekky was his manager and the gang around him. I remained silent for years for the sake of his mother and out of fear for him, but after his mother's death, I felt that my energy was completely drained."

Ahmed Mekky's ex-wife added, in words that sparked widespread controversy among her followers: "Just because two people have separated doesn't mean there are wars between them, or that if a crisis occurs, I should leave the person. Good is stronger than any evil."

Mai Kamal touched on her previous relationship with Ahmed Mekky, confirming that her feelings for him have not changed: "This doesn't mean I hate him or will leave him, no matter what happens. I always held on to excuses and prayed for him, because he is a loyal person who values companionship."

Mai Kamal's statements came at a time when Ahmed Mekky is going through a major crisis with his manager, after he filed an official complaint accusing her of embezzling 66 million pounds, exploiting a power of attorney that authorized her to manage his financial affairs, and her refusal to provide accounts of his business.

Mai Kamal concluded her remarks by affirming her care for her ex-husband despite the separation: "What exists between me and him is a goodness that cannot be measured by the treasures of the world, and Ahmed Mekky is not an ordinary person to me, and I will always pray for him."