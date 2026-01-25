كشفت خبيرة التجميل مي كمال طليقة الفنان أحمد مكي لأول مرة عن الأسباب الحقيقية لانفصالها عن النجم المصري، مؤكدة أن محيطه ومديرة أعماله كانوا السبب الرئيسي وراء نهاية زواجهما.

وفي تصريحات حادة على حسابها الشخصي في «إنستغرام»، قالت مي: «سبب انفصالي الرئيسي عن أحمد مكي كان مديرة أعماله والعصابة اللي حواليه. سكّت سنين من أجل والدته وخوفاً عليه، لكن بعد وفاة والدته، شعرت أن طاقتي انتهت تماماً».

وأضافت طليقة الفنان أحمد مكي، في كلمات أثارت جدلاً واسعاً بين متابعيها: «مش معنى إن اتنين انفصلوا يبقى بينهم حروب، أو إن حصلت أزمة، أسيب الشخص. الخير أقوى من أي شر».

وتطرقت مي كمال إلى علاقتها السابقة بأحمد مكي، مؤكدة أن مشاعرها تجاهه لم تتغير:«ده مش معناه إني بكرهه أو هسيبه، مهما حصل. دايماً كنت أتمسك بالعذر وأدعو له، لأنه شخص وفي ويصون العشرة».

وجاءت تصريحات مي كمال في وقت يمر أحمد مكي بأزمة كبيرة مع مديرة أعماله، بعد أن تقدم بشكوى رسمية يتهمها فيها بالاستيلاء على 66 مليون جنيه، مستغلة توكيلاً يخول لها إدارة شؤونه المالية، وامتناعها عن تقديم كشوف حسابات أعماله.

واختتمت مي كمال كلامها بتأكيد حرصها على طليقها رغم الانفصال: «اللي بيني وبينه خير لا يُقدّر بكنوز الدنيا، وأحمد مكي مش شخص عادي عندي، وهفضل دايماً أدعي له».