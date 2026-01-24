في منطقة تتغير خرائطها السياسية بوتيرة متسارعة، وتتصاعد فيها الصراعات والنزاعات، يصبح الاستقرار حاجة ملحة، وتتحول القدرة على حمايته إلى مسؤولية إقليمية لا تملكها إلا الدول التي تجمع بين الثقل السياسي، والقدرة الاقتصادية، والرؤية الإستراتيجية الواضحة والمصداقية السياسية !

دور المملكة في حماية الأمن الإقليمي لم يكن يومًا رد فعل عابرًا، بل سياسة متراكمة تقوم على مبدأ أساسي: أن أمن المنطقة كلٌ لا يتجزأ، وأن الفوضى في أي جزء منها سرعان ما ترتد على الجميع. ولهذا، اتسمت التحركات السعودية خلال السنوات الماضية بالجمع بين الحزم السياسي، والواقعية الدبلوماسية، والعمل على تقليص مساحات التوتر بدل توسيعها !

لم تسعَ المملكة يومًا إلى افتعال الأزمات، ولا إلى إدارة الصراعات من خلف الستار، بل عملت على دعم الحلول السياسية، وتعزيز منطق الدولة، ورفض منطق المليشيات، وهو موقف لم يكن سهلًا في بيئة إقليمية تميل إلى الاستقطاب وتفتقر للاستقرار !

وفي الوقت الذي تحرص فيه المملكة على بناء شراكات أمنية فاعلة، فإنها توازن ذلك بسياسة انفتاح دبلوماسي تهدف إلى خفض التصعيد، وفتح قنوات الحوار، وإعادة ترتيب الأولويات الإقليمية حول التنمية بدل الصراع. هذا التوازن بين القوة والتهدئة هو ما منح السياسة السعودية مصداقيتها، وجعلها عنصرًا فاعلًا في معادلة الأمن الإقليمي !

باختصار.. المملكة لا تتحرك بحثًا عن نفوذ عابر، بل انطلاقًا من قناعة راسخة بأن استقرار المنطقة ضرورة لتنميتها، وحاجة لشعوب المنطقة، وما تقوم به اليوم هو استثمار طويل الأمد في أمن الإقليم، وحماية مستقبل تنميته !