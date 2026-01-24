In a region where political maps are changing at a rapid pace, and conflicts and disputes are escalating, stability becomes an urgent necessity, and the ability to protect it turns into a regional responsibility that only those countries possess that combine political weight, economic capability, a clear strategic vision, and political credibility!

The role of the Kingdom in protecting regional security has never been a fleeting reaction, but rather an accumulated policy based on a fundamental principle: that the security of the region is an indivisible whole, and that chaos in any part of it quickly rebounds on everyone. Therefore, Saudi movements over the past years have been characterized by a combination of political firmness, diplomatic realism, and efforts to reduce areas of tension rather than expand them!

The Kingdom has never sought to fabricate crises, nor to manage conflicts from behind the curtain, but has worked to support political solutions, enhance the logic of the state, and reject the logic of militias, a position that has not been easy in a regional environment inclined toward polarization and lacking stability!

While the Kingdom is keen on building effective security partnerships, it balances this with a policy of diplomatic openness aimed at de-escalation, opening channels for dialogue, and rearranging regional priorities around development instead of conflict. This balance between power and calm is what has granted Saudi policy its credibility and made it an active element in the equation of regional security!

In short.. the Kingdom does not move in search of fleeting influence, but rather from a firm conviction that the stability of the region is essential for its development, and a necessity for the peoples of the region. What it is doing today is a long-term investment in the security of the region and the protection of its future development!