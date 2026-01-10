The experience of air travel has become full of surprises, one of the most notable being what is known as "additional screening" at airports, which some travelers feel targets them repeatedly without a clear reason. Between security protection and the feeling of being monitored, passengers seek a clear answer: why are some subjected to scrutiny while others pass through smoothly?

In a media statement, a security official at an international airport revealed that random screening is not entirely random; it relies on precise evaluation systems that analyze booking and travel data. Among the most prominent indicators that increase the likelihood of screening are:

Purchasing the ticket in cash or at the last minute before the flight.

A large amount of luggage or unusual baggage.

The flight route passing through security-classified countries or conflict areas.

Frequent or unusual travel patterns for the passenger.

All these criteria translate into a higher "risk score," which increases the likelihood of subjecting the traveler to additional screening.

Additionally, tension or unclear answers during screening, having a name similar to someone on watch lists, belonging to certain nationalities or specific passports, or possessing unfamiliar equipment may prompt security personnel to expand the scope of the screening.

Random screening is considered legal and globally accepted, as long as it is carried out according to the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization, and it must respect human dignity and the rights of travelers, while preventing any targeting based on race, religion, or nationality.

To reduce the likelihood of being subjected to screening, experts advise arriving early, organizing luggage neatly, responding calmly and clearly to security personnel's questions, and ensuring that booking information matches the passport.

If a passenger feels that screening has become a repeated or humiliating targeting, they have the right to document the incident, record the employee's name or number, and file an official complaint with the airport management, the airline, or anti-discrimination agencies, while adhering to the prohibition of photography in security areas to avoid legal violations.