أصبحت تجربة السفر الجوي مليئة بالمفاجآت، ومن أبرزها ما يعرف بـ«التفتيش الإضافي» في المطارات، الذي يشعر بعض المسافرين أنه يستهدفهم بشكل متكرر دون سبب واضح. وبين الحماية الأمنية والتعرض لشعور بالترصد، يبحث الركاب عن إجابة واضحة: لماذا يقع بعضهم تحت دائرة الفحص بينما يمر الآخرون بسلاسة؟

وفي تصريح إعلامي، كشف مسؤول أمني في مطار دولي أن التفتيش العشوائي ليس عشوائياً بالكامل، بل يعتمد على أنظمة تقييم دقيقة تحلل بيانات الحجز والسفر. ومن أبرز المؤشرات التي تزيد احتمالية التفتيش:

  • شراء التذكرة نقداً أو في اللحظة الأخيرة قبل الرحلة.
  • عدد الأمتعة الكبير أو الأمتعة غير المعتادة.
  • مسار الرحلة مروراً بدول مصنفة أمنياً أو مناطق نزاع.
  • السفر المتكرر أو الغريب بالنسبة للراكب.

كل هذه المعايير تُترجم إلى «درجة مخاطرة» أعلى، ما يرفع احتمالية إخضاع المسافر لفحص إضافي.

كما أن التوتر أو الإجابات غير الواضحة أثناء التفتيش، أو تشابه الاسم مع شخص موجود على قوائم المراقبة، والانتماء لبعض الجنسيات أو جوازات السفر الخاصة، أو امتلاك معدات غير مألوفة قد تدفع موظفي الأمن لتوسيع نطاق التفتيش.

ويعتبر التفتيش العشوائي قانونياً ومعتمداً عالمياً، طالما يُنفذ وفق معايير منظمة الطيران المدني الدولي، ويجب أن يحترم الكرامة الإنسانية وحقوق المسافر، مع منع أي استهداف قائم على العرق أو الدين أو الجنسية.

ولتقليل احتمالية التعرض للفحص، ينصح الخبراء بالوصول مبكراً، وترتيب الأمتعة بشكل منظم، والإجابة بهدوء ووضوح عن أسئلة موظفي الأمن، والتأكد من تطابق بيانات الحجز مع جواز السفر.

وفي حال الشعور بأن التفتيش أصبح استهدافاً متكرراً أو مهيناً، يحق للراكب توثيق الواقعة، وتسجيل اسم الموظف أو رقمه، وتقديم شكوى رسمية لدى إدارة المطار، أو شركة الطيران، أو جهات مكافحة التمييز، مع الالتزام بعدم التصوير داخل المناطق الأمنية لتجنب المخالفات القانونية.