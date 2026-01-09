مع بداية عام 2026، تغير مفهوم السفر جذرياً. ولم يعد المسافر يبحث فقط عن المناظر الطبيعية أو الصور التذكارية، بل عن تجارب عميقة تجمع بين المشاعر والذكريات والسماء والمجتمعات المحلية. فالرحلات لم تعد مجرد وجهة، بل لحظة يعيشها الإنسان بكل حواسه.

وأكد خبير الفضاء والفلك الدكتور سامر الحربي أن السياحة الفلكية ستشهد صعوداً هائلاً هذا العام، مع اقتراب الكسوف الكلي للشمس في 12 أغسطس 2026. كما أن الصحراء، والجبال النائية، والسماء المظلمة أصبحت مناطق جذب عالمية، مثل صحراء أتاكاما في تشيلي، ومحمية أوراكي ماكنزي في نيوزيلندا، وأريزونا في أمريكا. وحتى ولاية يوتا باتت محط أنظار عشاق النجوم، مع 26 متنزها معتمداً لرصد السماء. ولهذا أعلنت شركات سياحة مثل «إنتربد» نفاد جميع مقاعد رحلات الكسوف في إسبانيا، كما زادت الرحلات إلى مصر عام 2027 تلبية للطلب المتزايد.

وبينما تتجه فئة كبيرة من المسافرين إلى السفر بدافع الحنين، ففي هذا الإطار قالت مديرة الرحلات السياحية ليلى العلي إن الناس يبحثون عن استعادة مشاعر الطفولة، من خلال الإقامة في بلدات تاريخية، أو خوض مغامرات تعيد إحساس الاكتشاف والدهشة. فهذه الرحلات تمنح المسافر تجربة حسية وعاطفية عميقة تتجاوز الصور التذكارية.

ويمكن القول إن الابتعاد عن الوجهات المزدحمة أصبح خياراً أساسياً. ويستشهد فهد المطيري رئيس شركة سياحة عربية بارتفاع حجوزات الرحلات التي تركز على التفاعل مع المجتمعات المحلية، إذ يتعلم المسافر مهارات تقليدية، ويعيش لفترات قصيرة مع السكان، ما يحول الرحلة إلى تجربة إنسانية متبادلة وعلاقة حقيقية بالمكان والناس.

كما أن السفر الفردي يحقق انتشاراً غير مسبوق. فالمسافرون يختارون الرحلات الفردية بحثاً عن الاستقلالية وتجربة حقيقية بعيداً عن الانتظار. وتبرز جهات مثل بالي، وتايلند، واليابان، وألبانيا لتتصدر هذه التجارب، فحتى الرحلات البحرية بدأت تصمم مسارات خاصة للمسافرين المنفردين.

ويبدو أن تزايد الاهتمام بالاستدامة جعل المسافرين يبتعدون عن الوجهات المكتظة. لتتجه الحجوزات الآن إلى المواسم الهادئة مثل مايو وأكتوبر، ويزداد الاهتمام بوجهات أقل ازدحاماً في شرق وجنوب أوروبا. والهدف واضح، ويكمن في: رحلة مميزة تعكس المعنى الحقيقي للسفر، بين هدوء السماء ودفء الذاكرة والمجتمعات.