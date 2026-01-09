With the beginning of 2026, the concept of travel has changed radically. Travelers are no longer just looking for scenic views or souvenirs, but for deep experiences that combine emotions, memories, the sky, and local communities. Trips are no longer just a destination; they are moments that a person lives through with all their senses.

Dr. Samer Al-Harbi, a space and astronomy expert, confirmed that astronomical tourism will witness a tremendous rise this year, with the total solar eclipse approaching on August 12, 2026. Additionally, deserts, remote mountains, and dark skies have become global attractions, such as the Atacama Desert in Chile, the Aoraki Mackenzie Reserve in New Zealand, and Arizona in the United States. Even the state of Utah has become a focal point for star enthusiasts, with 26 certified parks for stargazing. For this reason, tourism companies like "Intrepid" have announced that all seats for eclipse trips in Spain are sold out, and trips to Egypt in 2027 have increased to meet the growing demand.

While a large segment of travelers is motivated by nostalgia, in this context, tour manager Leila Al-Ali stated that people are looking to regain childhood feelings by staying in historical towns or embarking on adventures that rekindle the sense of discovery and wonder. These trips provide travelers with a deep sensory and emotional experience that goes beyond souvenirs.

It can be said that moving away from crowded destinations has become a fundamental choice. Fahd Al-Mutairi, the head of an Arab tourism company, cites the rise in bookings for trips focused on interacting with local communities, where travelers learn traditional skills and live briefly with residents, transforming the trip into a mutual human experience and a genuine relationship with the place and people.

Moreover, solo travel is achieving unprecedented popularity. Travelers are opting for solo trips in search of independence and a genuine experience away from waiting. Destinations like Bali, Thailand, Japan, and Albania are emerging as leaders in these experiences, with even cruise lines starting to design special itineraries for solo travelers.

It seems that the increasing interest in sustainability has led travelers to avoid crowded destinations. Bookings are now shifting to quieter seasons like May and October, with growing interest in less crowded destinations in Eastern and Southern Europe. The goal is clear: a unique journey that reflects the true meaning of travel, amidst the tranquility of the sky and the warmth of memory and communities.