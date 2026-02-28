استقبل آل الإدريسي التعازي والمواساة من الأهل والأصدقاء في وفاة فقيدهم حسن إبراهيم المأمون الإدريسي (رحمه الله)، الذي وافته المنية أمس (الجمعة)، وصلي عليه في جامع طلعت اللامي بحي الروضة، وووري جثمانه الثرى في مقبرة أمنا حواء بجدة.
والفقيد شقيق كل من: خديجة، وهاشم، وحياة، وهند، وليلى، وآمال، وهدى، وإيمان، وخالد. ووالد كلٍ من: إبراهيم، وآمنة، وسعود، والعنود، وبدر.وخال أحمد عبدالله رضوان.
ويتقبل العزاء للرجال في منزل عبدالله رضوان (رحمه الله)، وللنساء في منزل مازن بحارث، في حي الروضة بجدة.
