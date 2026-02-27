Sheikh Abdullah bin Misfer Saleh Al-Qarni – a notary in Jeddah – and his brothers received the crowds of mourners from friends and officials in the judicial sector and several other sectors to offer their condolences for the passing of their father, the head of the family, who passed away to the mercy of Allah yesterday evening (Thursday), the ninth of Ramadan, praying to Allah the Almighty to envelop him in His vast mercy.

The prayer for the deceased was performed at the Grand Mosque today after the Friday prayer, and he was buried in the Martyrs Cemetery in Al-Sharae in Makkah.

The deceased is the father of: Saleh, Ayyad, Abdullah, Dr. Ahmed, and Dr. Abdulaziz.

Condolences for men are accepted at his son Saleh's house in Al-Tayseer neighborhood east of Jeddah, next to Al-Qimmah Mosque and Al-Kaf Mosque, immediately after Taraweeh prayer today, and tomorrow (Saturday) is the last day of condolences.

Sheikh Al-Qarni and his brothers expressed their gratitude to everyone who sympathized with them in their loss, praying to Allah not to show them any harm.