استقبل الشيخ عبدالله بن مسفر صالح القرني –كاتب عدل في جدة- وأشقاؤه جموع المعزين من الأصدقاء والمسؤولين في القطاع العدلي وعدد من القطاعات لتقديم واجب العزاء في وفاة والده عميد الأسرة، الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله مساء أمس (الخميس) التاسع من شهر رمضان، داعين الله عز وجل أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته.

وكانت الصلاة أديت على الفقيد في الحرم المكي اليوم بعد صلاة الجمعة، ودفن في مقبرة شهداء الحرم بالشرائع بمكة المكرمة.

والفقيد والد كل من: صالح، وعايض، وعبدالله، والدكتور أحمد، والدكتور عبدالعزيز.

ويتقبل العزاء للرجال في منزل ابنه صالح في حي التيسير شرق جدة جوار مسجد القمة ومسجد الكاف بعد صلاة التراويح مباشرة اليوم، وغداً (السبت) آخر أيام العزاء.

وعبّر الشيخ القرني وإخوانه عن شكرهم لكل من واساهم في فقيدهم، داعين الله أن لا يريهم مكروهاً.