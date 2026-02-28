شارك صندوق الشهداء والمصابين والأسرى والمفقودين مستفيديه بمنطقة جازان الإفطار الرمضاني «رمضانية شهم» أمس (الجمعة)، بحضور وكيل إمارة منطقة جازان المساعد للشؤون التنمية المهندس محمد الأحمري، بمدينة جيزان.


وأكّد رئيس قطاع التنمية والتمكين بالصندوق الدكتور أحمد أبوعباة، أهمية تنفيذ مبادرات إفطار الصائمين، وغيرها من المبادرات التي يقدمها الصندوق لمستفيديه، امتداداً للرعاية والاهتمام الذي توليه القيادة للمواطن والمقيم بمختلف مناطق وطننا العزيز.


وشهدت المبادرة عدداً من الكلمات والفقرات المتنوعة التي جسّدت معاني الود خلال شهر رمضان.