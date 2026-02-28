The Martyrs, Injured, Prisoners, and Missing Persons Fund shared the Ramadan Iftar "Ramadan Shuhm" with its beneficiaries in the Jazan region yesterday (Friday), in the presence of the Assistant Emir of the Jazan Region for Development Affairs, Engineer Mohammed Al-Ahmari, in the city of Jizan.



The Head of the Development and Empowerment Sector at the fund, Dr. Ahmed Abu Abah, emphasized the importance of implementing Iftar initiatives for fasting individuals, along with other initiatives provided by the fund to its beneficiaries, as a continuation of the care and attention that the leadership gives to citizens and residents across various regions of our dear homeland.



The initiative featured a number of speeches and various segments that embodied the meanings of camaraderie during the month of Ramadan.