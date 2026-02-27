In a scene overflowing with the spirituality of the month of Ramadan and the values of social solidarity, the residents of Al-Khams village in Jazan gathered for a communal iftar meal, embodying the highest meanings of neighborliness, unity, and family ties. The initiative, which was launched through the efforts of the youth and volunteers from the "Sawaed Al-Ata' Volunteer Team," was not just a meal; it was a "social epic" in which everyone participated. Each neighbor brought a dish to share with passersby or visitors, transforming the village square into a gathering place of love that clearly reflects the values of brotherhood and faith-based connections during this holy month.