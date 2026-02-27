في مشهدٍ يفيض بروحانية شهر رمضان وقيم التكافل الاجتماعي، التقى أهالي قرية الخمس بجازان على مائدة إفطار جماعية، جسدت أسمى معاني الجوار والوحدة وصلة الرحم. المبادرة التي انطلقت بجهود شبابية وتطوعية من «فريق سواعد العطاء التطوعي» لم تكن مجرد وجبة طعام، بل كانت «ملحمة اجتماعية» شارك فيها الجميع؛ حيث حمل كل جارٍ طبقه ليشارك به عابر سبيل أو زائراً، محولين ساحة القرية إلى ملتقى جامع للمحبة يعكس بجلاء قيم التآخي والروابط الإيمانية في الشهر الفضيل.
In a scene overflowing with the spirituality of the month of Ramadan and the values of social solidarity, the residents of Al-Khams village in Jazan gathered for a communal iftar meal, embodying the highest meanings of neighborliness, unity, and family ties. The initiative, which was launched through the efforts of the youth and volunteers from the "Sawaed Al-Ata' Volunteer Team," was not just a meal; it was a "social epic" in which everyone participated. Each neighbor brought a dish to share with passersby or visitors, transforming the village square into a gathering place of love that clearly reflects the values of brotherhood and faith-based connections during this holy month.