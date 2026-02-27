في مشهدٍ يفيض بروحانية شهر رمضان وقيم التكافل الاجتماعي، التقى أهالي قرية الخمس بجازان على مائدة إفطار جماعية، جسدت أسمى معاني الجوار والوحدة وصلة الرحم. المبادرة التي انطلقت بجهود شبابية وتطوعية من «فريق سواعد العطاء التطوعي» لم تكن مجرد وجبة طعام، بل كانت «ملحمة اجتماعية» شارك فيها الجميع؛ حيث حمل كل جارٍ طبقه ليشارك به عابر سبيل أو زائراً، محولين ساحة القرية إلى ملتقى جامع للمحبة يعكس بجلاء قيم التآخي والروابط الإيمانية في الشهر الفضيل.