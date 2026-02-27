من البيت الأبيض إلى جزيرة إبستين.. بيل كلينتون يدلي بشهادته وسط توتر سياسي

من المقرر أن يدلي الرئيس الأمريكي السابق بيل كلينتون بشهادته اليوم (الجمعة) أمام لجنة الكونغرس التي تحقق في صلاته بالممول الراحل جيفري إبستين، وذلك بعد يوم واحد فقط من شهادة زوجته هيلاري كلينتون أمام اللجنة نفسها.
ووصفت هيلاري كلينتون، وزيرة الخارجية السابقة، جلسة الاستماع التي استمرت أكثر من ست ساعات يوم الخميس بأنها «مسرح سياسي حزبي» و«إهانة للشعب الأمريكي»، مؤكدة أنها لا تملك أي معلومات جديدة عن إبستين وأنها لا تتذكر لقاءه أبداً، ولم تزر منزله أو جزيرته أو مكاتبه.
أما بيل كلينتون، فقد سافر عدة مرات على متن طائرة إبستين الخاصة في أوائل العقد الأول من القرن الحادي والعشرين، لكنه نفى زيارة جزيرته الخاصة، وأكد أنه قطع صلاته به في عام 2005، قبل أن يعترف إبستين بالذنب في قضية استدراج قاصر في فلوريدا.
ووفقاً لسجلات زوار البيت الأبيض، زار إبستين المقر الرئاسي 17 مرة على الأقل خلال السنوات الأولى من رئاسة كلينتون.
وتظهر إحدى الصور المفرج عنها أخيرا من ملفات إبستين الرئيس السابق في حوض استحمام ساخن برفقة إبستين وامرأة تم حجب هويتها، فيما ينفي كلينتون أي تورط في أعمال جنسية غير مشروعة، ولم يوجه إليه أي اتهام جنائي مرتبط بإبستين، كما نفى الاتهامات السابقة بالتحرش الجنسي التي وجهتها له ثلاث نساء.
وأصدرت لجنة الرقابة في مجلس النواب (برئاسة النائب الجمهوري جيمس كومر) مذكرات استدعاء لكلينتون في أغسطس الماضي، وبعد رفضهما الأولي للشهادة وتهديد الجمهوريين بإعلانهما متمردين على الكونغرس، وافق الزوجان على الإدلاء بشهادتيهما المكتوبة والمصورة خلف أبواب مغلقة، مع إصدار الفيديو لاحقاً.
وطالب الكلينتون بإجراء الجلسات علناً، ووصف بيل كلينتون الجلسات المغلقة بأنها «محكمة كانغارو»، وكتب على منصة إكس: «لنوقف الألعاب ونفعل الأمر بالطريقة الصحيحة في جلسة علنية، لكن رئيس اللجنة رفض الطلب».
وخلال جلسة هيلاري كلينتون يوم الخميس، توقفت الإجراءات مؤقتاً بعد تسريب النائبة الجمهورية لورين بوبيرت صورة لها أثناء الشهادة.
وتوقع كومر أن تكون شهادة بيل كلينتون «أطول» من شهادة زوجته، مشيراً إلى أن اللجنة تسعى لفهم طبيعة العلاقة مع إبستين وجهود استغلال النفوذ المحتملة.
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton is scheduled to testify today (Friday) before a congressional committee investigating his connections to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, just one day after his wife Hillary Clinton testified before the same committee.
Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State, described the more than six-hour hearing on Thursday as a "partisan political theater" and "an insult to the American people," asserting that she has no new information about Epstein and does not remember ever meeting him, nor did she visit his home, island, or offices.
As for Bill Clinton, he traveled several times on Epstein's private plane in the early 2000s, but he denied visiting Epstein's private island and stated that he severed ties with him in 2005, before Epstein pleaded guilty to a case involving the solicitation of a minor in Florida.
According to White House visitor logs, Epstein visited the presidential residence at least 17 times during the early years of Clinton's presidency.
One of the recently released photos from Epstein's files shows the former president in a hot tub with Epstein and a woman whose identity has been redacted, while Clinton denies any involvement in illegal sexual activities, and he has not been charged with any criminal offenses related to Epstein, also denying previous allegations of sexual harassment made by three women.
The House Oversight Committee (led by Republican Congressman James Comer) issued subpoenas for Clinton last August, and after their initial refusal to testify and threats from Republicans to declare them in contempt of Congress, the couple agreed to provide their written and recorded testimonies behind closed doors, with the video to be released later.
Clinton called for the sessions to be held publicly, with Bill Clinton describing the closed sessions as a "kangaroo court," writing on X: "Let's stop the games and do it the right way in a public session, but the committee chair rejected the request."
During Hillary Clinton's session on Thursday, the proceedings were temporarily halted after Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert leaked a photo of herself during the testimony.
Comer expected Bill Clinton's testimony to be "longer" than his wife's, noting that the committee seeks to understand the nature of the relationship with Epstein and potential efforts to exploit influence.