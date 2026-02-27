من البيت الأبيض إلى جزيرة إبستين.. بيل كلينتون يدلي بشهادته وسط توتر سياسي

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton is scheduled to testify today (Friday) before a congressional committee investigating his connections to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, just one day after his wife Hillary Clinton testified before the same committee.

Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State, described the more than six-hour hearing on Thursday as a "partisan political theater" and "an insult to the American people," asserting that she has no new information about Epstein and does not remember ever meeting him, nor did she visit his home, island, or offices.



As for Bill Clinton, he traveled several times on Epstein's private plane in the early 2000s, but he denied visiting Epstein's private island and stated that he severed ties with him in 2005, before Epstein pleaded guilty to a case involving the solicitation of a minor in Florida.

According to White House visitor logs, Epstein visited the presidential residence at least 17 times during the early years of Clinton's presidency.

One of the recently released photos from Epstein's files shows the former president in a hot tub with Epstein and a woman whose identity has been redacted, while Clinton denies any involvement in illegal sexual activities, and he has not been charged with any criminal offenses related to Epstein, also denying previous allegations of sexual harassment made by three women.

The House Oversight Committee (led by Republican Congressman James Comer) issued subpoenas for Clinton last August, and after their initial refusal to testify and threats from Republicans to declare them in contempt of Congress, the couple agreed to provide their written and recorded testimonies behind closed doors, with the video to be released later.

Clinton called for the sessions to be held publicly, with Bill Clinton describing the closed sessions as a "kangaroo court," writing on X: "Let's stop the games and do it the right way in a public session, but the committee chair rejected the request."

During Hillary Clinton's session on Thursday, the proceedings were temporarily halted after Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert leaked a photo of herself during the testimony.

Comer expected Bill Clinton's testimony to be "longer" than his wife's, noting that the committee seeks to understand the nature of the relationship with Epstein and potential efforts to exploit influence.