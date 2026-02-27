من المقرر أن يدلي الرئيس الأمريكي السابق بيل كلينتون بشهادته اليوم (الجمعة) أمام لجنة الكونغرس التي تحقق في صلاته بالممول الراحل جيفري إبستين، وذلك بعد يوم واحد فقط من شهادة زوجته هيلاري كلينتون أمام اللجنة نفسها.

ووصفت هيلاري كلينتون، وزيرة الخارجية السابقة، جلسة الاستماع التي استمرت أكثر من ست ساعات يوم الخميس بأنها «مسرح سياسي حزبي» و«إهانة للشعب الأمريكي»، مؤكدة أنها لا تملك أي معلومات جديدة عن إبستين وأنها لا تتذكر لقاءه أبداً، ولم تزر منزله أو جزيرته أو مكاتبه.
من البيت الأبيض إلى جزيرة إبستين.. بيل كلينتون يدلي بشهادته وسط توتر سياسي

أما بيل كلينتون، فقد سافر عدة مرات على متن طائرة إبستين الخاصة في أوائل العقد الأول من القرن الحادي والعشرين، لكنه نفى زيارة جزيرته الخاصة، وأكد أنه قطع صلاته به في عام 2005، قبل أن يعترف إبستين بالذنب في قضية استدراج قاصر في فلوريدا.

ووفقاً لسجلات زوار البيت الأبيض، زار إبستين المقر الرئاسي 17 مرة على الأقل خلال السنوات الأولى من رئاسة كلينتون.

وتظهر إحدى الصور المفرج عنها أخيرا من ملفات إبستين الرئيس السابق في حوض استحمام ساخن برفقة إبستين وامرأة تم حجب هويتها، فيما ينفي كلينتون أي تورط في أعمال جنسية غير مشروعة، ولم يوجه إليه أي اتهام جنائي مرتبط بإبستين، كما نفى الاتهامات السابقة بالتحرش الجنسي التي وجهتها له ثلاث نساء.

وأصدرت لجنة الرقابة في مجلس النواب (برئاسة النائب الجمهوري جيمس كومر) مذكرات استدعاء لكلينتون في أغسطس الماضي، وبعد رفضهما الأولي للشهادة وتهديد الجمهوريين بإعلانهما متمردين على الكونغرس، وافق الزوجان على الإدلاء بشهادتيهما المكتوبة والمصورة خلف أبواب مغلقة، مع إصدار الفيديو لاحقاً.

وطالب الكلينتون بإجراء الجلسات علناً، ووصف بيل كلينتون الجلسات المغلقة بأنها «محكمة كانغارو»، وكتب على منصة إكس: «لنوقف الألعاب ونفعل الأمر بالطريقة الصحيحة في جلسة علنية، لكن رئيس اللجنة رفض الطلب».

وخلال جلسة هيلاري كلينتون يوم الخميس، توقفت الإجراءات مؤقتاً بعد تسريب النائبة الجمهورية لورين بوبيرت صورة لها أثناء الشهادة.

وتوقع كومر أن تكون شهادة بيل كلينتون «أطول» من شهادة زوجته، مشيراً إلى أن اللجنة تسعى لفهم طبيعة العلاقة مع إبستين وجهود استغلال النفوذ المحتملة.