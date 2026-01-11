Imagine walking inside a work of art, where your body becomes part of the light, water, and moving colors. This is what the teamLab Planets TOKYO DMM museum offers, where visitors do not just observe but move and immerse themselves in digital works that interact with every step and touch.

The museum is designed by the group of Japanese artists "TeamLab," and relies on "Immersive Art," where floating flowers move as you enter, creating infinite light galaxies that interact with your movement, making each visitor a part of the artwork itself.

Ironically, the experience requires you to be barefoot to walk on reflective, watery floors, turning your steps into an interactive experience. For example, the Soft Black Hole experience balances visitors in a changing manner and alters their perception of the body in space, while the interactive sections for children and digital gardens provide spaces for play and exploration.

The museum is located in the Toyosu Koto district of Tokyo, just a minute's walk from Shin-Toyosu Station or ten minutes from Toyosu Station on the Tokyo Metro. Entry is only available through prior online reservation, with ticket prices ranging from $25 for adults to $10 for children aged 4 to 12, while children under three enter for free.

teamLab Planets Tokyo started as a temporary project, but the public's enthusiasm led the organizers to extend the operation period until 2027, making it one of the most prominent cultural and tourist destinations in the Japanese capital, where visitors can walk inside art and experience an unparalleled digital sensory experience.