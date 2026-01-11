تخيل أن تمشي داخل لوحة فنية، ويصبح جسدك جزءًا من الضوء والماء والألوان المتحركة. هذا ما يقدمه متحف teamLab Planets TOKYO DMM، حيث لا يكتفي الزوار بالمشاهدة، بل يتحركون ويغمرون أنفسهم داخل أعمال رقمية تتفاعل مع كل خطوة ولمسة.

المتحف من تصميم مجموعة الفنانين اليابانيين «TeamLab»، ويعتمد على الفن الغامر «Immersive Art»، حيث تتحرك الزهور الطافية مع دخولك، وتخلق مجرات ضوئية لانهائية تتفاعل مع حركتك، ليصبح كل زائر جزءًا من العمل الفني نفسه.

ومن المفارقات الخاصة بهذه التجربة أن الدخول مشروط بأن تكون حافياً لتسير على أرضيات مائية وعاكسة، ما يحول خطواتك إلى تجربة تفاعلية. فتجربة الثقب الأسود الناعم «Soft Black Hole» على سبيل المثال، توازن الزوار بشكل متغير وتعمل على تغيير إدراكهم للجسد في الفراغ، بينما توفر الأقسام التفاعلية للأطفال والحدائق الرقمية أماكن للعب والاستكشاف.

ويقع المتحف في حي تويوسو كوتو في طوكيو، على بعد دقيقة مشياً من محطة شين تويوسو أو عشر دقائق من محطة تويوسو على مترو طوكيو. ولا يتاح الدخول إلا عبر الحجز الإلكتروني المسبق، وتتراوح أسعار التذاكر من 25 دولارًا للبالغين، إلى 10 دولارات للأطفال من 4 إلى 12 سنة، مع دخول مجاني للأطفال دون الثالثة.

وبدأ teamLab Planets Tokyo كمشروع مؤقت، لكن الإقبال الجماهيري دفع القائمين إلى تمديد فترة التشغيل حتى عام 2027، ليصبح واحدًا من أبرز الوجهات الثقافية والسياحية في العاصمة اليابانية، حيث يمكن للزائر أن يمشي داخل الفن ويعيش تجربة حسية رقمية لا مثيل لها.