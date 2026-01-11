The Nobel Committee commented on the statements made by Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, in which she announced her readiness to hand over the Nobel Peace Prize she received in 2025 to U.S. President Donald Trump, following the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee confirmed in an official statement that the Nobel Peace Prize "cannot be canceled, shared, or transferred to others" and that "once the Nobel Prize is announced, the decision is final and lasts forever."

The Nobel Committee pointed out that what the Venezuelan opposition leader announced "contradicts the laws of the Nobel Foundation," and described any attempt to transfer the prize as "practically and legally impossible."

Maria Corina Machado (53 years old), a prominent Venezuelan opposition leader, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2025 for her efforts in "promoting democratic rights and her struggle for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy" in Venezuela, amid her conflict with Nicolas Maduro's regime.

In an interview with Fox News, Machado expressed her desire to "share the prize" with Trump, considering him a "partner in supporting Venezuelan democracy," and stated that the Venezuelan people want to hand the prize over to him.

Trump expressed his "great honor" in accepting it if offered, and announced a possible meeting with her in Washington next week.

The prize consists of a medal, a diploma, and a cash amount of about one million dollars, and is awarded only to the specified person or organization, and cannot be transferred according to the laws of the Nobel Foundation, which prohibits any changes after the announcement.