علقت لجنة نوبل على تصريحات المعارضة الفنزويلية ماريا كورينا ماتشادو التي أعلنت فيها استعدادها لتسليم جائزة نوبل للسلام التي حصلت عليها في 2025 إلى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، بعد اعتقاله الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو.

جائزة نوبل.

وأكدت لجنة نوبل النرويجية في بيان رسمي أن جائزة نوبل للسلام «لا يمكن إلغاؤها أو مشاركتها أو نقلها إلى الآخرين» وأنه «بمجرد إعلان جائزة نوبل، يصبح القرار نهائياً ويستمر إلى الأبد».

وأشارت لجنة نوبل إلى أن ما أعلنته زعيمة المعارضة الفنزويلية «يتعارض مع قوانين مؤسسة نوبل»، ووصفت أي محاولة لنقل الجائزة بأنها «مستحيلة» عملياً وقانونياً.

المعارضة الفنزويلية ماريا كورينا ماتشادو.

وحصلت ماريا كورينا ماتشادو (53 عاماً) وزعيمة معارضة فنزويلية بارزة، على جائزة نوبل للسلام في أكتوبر 2025 لجهودها في «تعزيز الحقوق الديمقراطية وكفاحها من أجل انتقال سلمي من الديكتاتورية إلى الديمقراطية» في فنزويلا، وسط صراعها مع نظام نيكولاس مادورو.

وخلال مقابلة مع قناة «فوكس نيوز»، أعربت ماتشادو عن رغبتها في «مشاركة الجائزة» مع ترمب، معتبرة إياه «شريكاً في دعم الديمقراطية الفنزويلية»، وقالت إن الشعب الفنزويلي يريد تسليم الجائزة له.

الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.

وأعرب ترمب عن «شرفه الكبير» بقبولها إذا عرضت عليه، وأعلن عن لقاء محتمل معها في واشنطن الأسبوع القادم.

والجائزة تتكون من ميدالية ودبلوم ومبلغ مالي حوالى مليون دولار، وتُمنح للشخص أو المنظمة المحددة فقط، ولا يمكن نقلها وفقاً لقوانين مؤسسة نوبل، التي تمنع أي تغيير بعد الإعلان.