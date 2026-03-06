أعلن رئيس هيئة الأركان الإسرائيلي اللواء إيال زامير اليوم (الجمعة) أن الجيش الإسرائيلي انتقل إلى مرحلة جديدة من العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران، مع تحركات مفاجئة إضافية تهدف إلى ضرب البنية العسكرية الإيرانية بشكل مكثف.

وفي تصريحات للإذاعة الإسرائيلية، كشف زامير أن السرب الجوي الذي شن غاراته أمس (الخميس) ضم أكثر من 20 طائرة، مشيراً إلى أن الغارات كانت واسعة النطاق ومكثفة للغاية.

وأوضح اللواء زامير أن الجيش الإسرائيلي نفذ حتى الآن نحو 2500 غارة جوية، مستهدفاً مناطق متفرقة في إيران، وتمكن من تدمير نحو 80% من أنظمة الدفاع الجوي الإيرانية، مؤكداً أن هذه العملية تمثل الانتقال إلى «المرحلة التالية» من الحرب.