The Chief of Staff of the Israeli army, General Eyal Zamir, announced today (Friday) that the Israeli army has entered a new phase of military operations against Iran, with additional surprise movements aimed at intensively striking Iranian military infrastructure.

In statements to Israeli radio, Zamir revealed that the air squadron that conducted strikes yesterday (Thursday) included more than 20 aircraft, noting that the strikes were extensive and highly intensive.

General Zamir explained that the Israeli army has carried out approximately 2,500 airstrikes so far, targeting various areas in Iran, and has managed to destroy about 80% of Iran's air defense systems, emphasizing that this operation represents the transition to the "next phase" of the war.