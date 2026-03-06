The Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian announced that some countries have begun mediation efforts. He stated in a statement today (Friday) that the response to them is clear: "We are committed to achieving lasting peace in the region."



He added, "However, we never hesitate to defend the dignity and sovereignty of our country, and he called on the mediators to address those who ignited the tension by disregarding the Iranian people."



For its part, the Kremlin stated that Russia is engaged in dialogue with representatives of the Iranian leadership, but it refused to provide further details when reporters asked whether Moscow is assisting Tehran.



The spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced that Russia maintains dialogue with the Iranian leadership and intends to continue doing so. Peskov said during a press briefing, commenting on statements by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, that Russia and China are assisting the country in political or other ways: "We are in dialogue with the Iranian side, and we are in contact with representatives of the Iranian leadership, and we will certainly continue this dialogue," without clarifying whether there is military-technical cooperation between the two countries. He confirmed, "That's all I wanted to say on this subject."



It is worth mentioning that the United States and Israel began a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. The White House clarified that the attack came in response to what it described as "missile and nuclear threats emanating from Iran," and the American-Israeli strikes resulted in the deaths of several prominent Iranian leaders, including Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Revolutionary Guard Commander Mohammad Pakpour, and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Abdolrahim Mousavi.



For its part, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced the execution of a wide-ranging operation, which included launching missiles and drones towards Israeli targets, in addition to targeting American military bases.