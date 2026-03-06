أعلن الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان، أن بعض الدول بدأت جهوداً للوساطة. وقال في تصريح، اليوم (الجمعة): إن الرد عليهم واضح «وهو أننا ملتزمون بتحقيق سلام دائم في المنطقة».


وأضاف الرئيس الإيراني: «لكننا لا نتردد أبداً في الدفاع عن كرامة وسيادة بلدنا، ودعا الوسطاء إلى التوجه إلى من أشعل التوتر باستخفافهم بالشعب الإيراني».


من جانبه، قال الكرملين إن روسيا تجري حواراً مع ممثلي القيادة الإيرانية، لكنه رفض تقديم مزيد من التفاصيل عندما سأل صحفيون عما إذا كانت موسكو تساعد طهران.


وأعلن المتحدث باسمه دميتري بيسكوف أن روسيا تحافظ على الحوار مع قيادة إيران وتعتزم مواصلة ذلك. وقال بيسكوف خلال إحاطة إعلامية تعليقاً على تصريحات وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، إن روسيا والصين تساعدان البلاد بطرق سياسية أو غيرها: «نجري الحوار مع الجانب الإيراني، ونحن على تواصل مع ممثلي القيادة الإيرانية، وسنواصل هذا الحوار بالتأكيد»، دون توضيح ما إذا كان هناك تعاون عسكري تقني بين البلدين. وأكد: «هذا كل ما أردت أن أقول حول هذا الموضوع».


يذكر أن الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل بدأتا في 28 فبراير الماضي، عملية عسكرية واسعة النطاق ضد إيران. وأوضح البيت الأبيض أن الهجوم جاء على خلفية ما وصفه بـ«تهديدات صاروخية ونووية صادرة عن إيران»، وأسفرت الضربات الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية عن مقتل عدد من أبرز القادة الإيرانيين، من بينهم المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي، وقائد الحرس الثوري محمد باكبور، ورئيس الأركان العامة للقوات المسلحة عبدالرحيم موسوي.


من جانبه، أعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني تنفيذ عملية واسعة، شملت إطلاق صواريخ وطائرات مسيرة باتجاه أهداف إسرائيلية، إضافةً لاستهداف القواعد العسكرية الأمريكية.