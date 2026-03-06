مع اتساع نطاق الحرب ودخولها اليوم السابع، الجمعة، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه نفذ الموجة الـ14 من الضربات على إيران، مؤكداً بدء ضربات جديدة تستهدف بنى تحتية، وسمعت أصوات انفجارات كبيرة في العاصمة طهران. ورد الحرس الثوري الإيراني بإطلاق صواريخ وطائرات مسيّرة باتجاه تل أبيب.


انفجارات في طهران


وأفادت العديد من وسائل الإعلام الإيراني بوقوع سلسلة من الانفجارات في أجزاء مختلفة من العاصمة، خصوصاً في شرقها وغربها.


وتوعد الحرس الثوري بأن هجماته ستزيد ويتوسع نطاقها في الأيام القادمة، مشيراً إلى استهداف بمسيّرات مقر جنود أمريكيين في أربيل بالعراق. وقال الحرس الثوري إنه استهدف قاعدة رامات ديفيد الجوية الإسرائيلية.


وأكد المتحدث باسم الحرس الثوري الإيراني علي محمد نائيني أنّ طهران مستعدة لحرب طويلة الأمد. ونقلت وكالة «تسنيم» عن المتحدث تهديده بضربات مؤلمة في كل موجة من العمليات، لافتا إلى أنّ أسلحة إيران الحديثة والمبتكرة لم تستخدم بعد على نطاق واسع.


اجتماع مجلس القيادة المؤقت


وأفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية بانعقاد الاجتماع الرابع لمجلس القيادة المؤقت برئاسة الرئيس مسعود بزشكيان. وأضافت أن المجلس اتخذ الإجراءات اللازمة لعقد اجتماع مجلس خبراء القيادة لاختيار مرشد جديد.


وأشارت إلى أن أعضاء المجلس اتخذوا قرارات - لم تسمِّها - لتعزيز قدرات الجيش.


وكان مجمع تشخيص مصلحة النظام منح المجلس تفويضاً بصلاحيات واسعة، تشمل عزل وتعيين القادة العسكريين، وإعلان الحرب، وإدارة شؤون الدولة.


وشجع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب القوات الكردية الإيرانية في العراق على مهاجمة إيران مع اتساع نطاق الصراع في الشرق الأوسط، في الوقت الذي توعدت فيه أذربيجان بالرد على استهدافها بصواريخ إيرانية.


دخول قوات كردية


وتشن إيران هجمات على إسرائيل ودول الخليج وقبرص وتركيا وأذربيجان خلال الحرب المستمرة منذ سبعة أيام، والتي امتدت إلى المحيط الهندي قبالة سريلانكا، حيث أغرقت غواصة أمريكية سفينة حربية إيرانية.


ورداً على احتمال دخول قوات كردية إيرانية إلى إيران، قال ترمب لـ«رويترز»، أمس (الخميس): «أعتقد أنه أمر رائع أنهم يريدون فعل ذلك، وأنا أؤيدهم تماماً».


وذكرت مصادر أمنية أن هجومين بطائرات مسيرة إيرانية استهدفا معسكراً للمعارضة الإيرانية في كردستان العراق أمس.


وأفادت ثلاثة مصادر مطلعة بأن مليشيات كردية إيرانية تشاورت خلال الأيام القليلة الماضية مع الولايات المتحدة بشأن ما إذا كان ينبغي مهاجمة قوات الأمن الإيرانية في الجزء الغربي من البلاد وكيف يمكن تنفيذ ذلك.


وحسب المصادر، فإن ائتلافا من جماعات كردية إيرانية يتمركز على الحدود بين إيران والعراق داخل إقليم كردستان العراق شبه المستقل حيث يجري تدريبات للتحضير لمثل هذا الهجوم على أمل إضعاف الجيش الإيراني، في وقت تواصل فيه الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل استهداف مواقع إيرانية بالقنابل والصواريخ.