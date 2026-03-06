مع اتساع نطاق الحرب ودخولها اليوم السابع، الجمعة، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه نفذ الموجة الـ14 من الضربات على إيران، مؤكداً بدء ضربات جديدة تستهدف بنى تحتية، وسمعت أصوات انفجارات كبيرة في العاصمة طهران. ورد الحرس الثوري الإيراني بإطلاق صواريخ وطائرات مسيّرة باتجاه تل أبيب.
انفجارات في طهران
وأفادت العديد من وسائل الإعلام الإيراني بوقوع سلسلة من الانفجارات في أجزاء مختلفة من العاصمة، خصوصاً في شرقها وغربها.
وتوعد الحرس الثوري بأن هجماته ستزيد ويتوسع نطاقها في الأيام القادمة، مشيراً إلى استهداف بمسيّرات مقر جنود أمريكيين في أربيل بالعراق. وقال الحرس الثوري إنه استهدف قاعدة رامات ديفيد الجوية الإسرائيلية.
وأكد المتحدث باسم الحرس الثوري الإيراني علي محمد نائيني أنّ طهران مستعدة لحرب طويلة الأمد. ونقلت وكالة «تسنيم» عن المتحدث تهديده بضربات مؤلمة في كل موجة من العمليات، لافتا إلى أنّ أسلحة إيران الحديثة والمبتكرة لم تستخدم بعد على نطاق واسع.
اجتماع مجلس القيادة المؤقت
وأفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية بانعقاد الاجتماع الرابع لمجلس القيادة المؤقت برئاسة الرئيس مسعود بزشكيان. وأضافت أن المجلس اتخذ الإجراءات اللازمة لعقد اجتماع مجلس خبراء القيادة لاختيار مرشد جديد.
وأشارت إلى أن أعضاء المجلس اتخذوا قرارات - لم تسمِّها - لتعزيز قدرات الجيش.
وكان مجمع تشخيص مصلحة النظام منح المجلس تفويضاً بصلاحيات واسعة، تشمل عزل وتعيين القادة العسكريين، وإعلان الحرب، وإدارة شؤون الدولة.
وشجع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب القوات الكردية الإيرانية في العراق على مهاجمة إيران مع اتساع نطاق الصراع في الشرق الأوسط، في الوقت الذي توعدت فيه أذربيجان بالرد على استهدافها بصواريخ إيرانية.
دخول قوات كردية
وتشن إيران هجمات على إسرائيل ودول الخليج وقبرص وتركيا وأذربيجان خلال الحرب المستمرة منذ سبعة أيام، والتي امتدت إلى المحيط الهندي قبالة سريلانكا، حيث أغرقت غواصة أمريكية سفينة حربية إيرانية.
ورداً على احتمال دخول قوات كردية إيرانية إلى إيران، قال ترمب لـ«رويترز»، أمس (الخميس): «أعتقد أنه أمر رائع أنهم يريدون فعل ذلك، وأنا أؤيدهم تماماً».
وذكرت مصادر أمنية أن هجومين بطائرات مسيرة إيرانية استهدفا معسكراً للمعارضة الإيرانية في كردستان العراق أمس.
وأفادت ثلاثة مصادر مطلعة بأن مليشيات كردية إيرانية تشاورت خلال الأيام القليلة الماضية مع الولايات المتحدة بشأن ما إذا كان ينبغي مهاجمة قوات الأمن الإيرانية في الجزء الغربي من البلاد وكيف يمكن تنفيذ ذلك.
وحسب المصادر، فإن ائتلافا من جماعات كردية إيرانية يتمركز على الحدود بين إيران والعراق داخل إقليم كردستان العراق شبه المستقل حيث يجري تدريبات للتحضير لمثل هذا الهجوم على أمل إضعاف الجيش الإيراني، في وقت تواصل فيه الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل استهداف مواقع إيرانية بالقنابل والصواريخ.
As the war expands and enters its seventh day, on Friday, the Israeli army announced that it has carried out the 14th wave of strikes on Iran, confirming the start of new strikes targeting infrastructure, with loud explosions heard in the capital Tehran. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard responded by launching missiles and drones towards Tel Aviv.
Explosions in Tehran
Many Iranian media outlets reported a series of explosions in various parts of the capital, particularly in its eastern and western regions.
The Revolutionary Guard vowed that its attacks would increase and expand in the coming days, indicating a drone strike targeting a base housing American soldiers in Erbil, Iraq. The Revolutionary Guard stated that it targeted the Israeli Ramot David airbase.
Iranian Revolutionary Guard spokesman Ali Mohammad Naeini confirmed that Tehran is prepared for a long-term war. The Tasnim news agency quoted the spokesman threatening painful strikes in each wave of operations, noting that Iran's modern and innovative weapons have not yet been widely used.
Interim Leadership Council Meeting
Iranian media reported the convening of the fourth meeting of the Interim Leadership Council, chaired by President Masoud Bezhakian. They added that the council took necessary measures to hold a meeting of the Assembly of Experts to select a new leader.
It was noted that council members made unspecified decisions to enhance the military's capabilities.
The Expediency Discernment Council had granted the council a mandate with broad powers, including the ability to dismiss and appoint military leaders, declare war, and manage state affairs.
U.S. President Donald Trump encouraged Iranian Kurdish forces in Iraq to attack Iran as the conflict in the Middle East escalated, while Azerbaijan vowed to respond to being targeted by Iranian missiles.
Entry of Kurdish Forces
Iran is launching attacks on Israel, Gulf countries, Cyprus, Turkey, and Azerbaijan during the ongoing seven-day war, which has extended to the Indian Ocean off the coast of Sri Lanka, where an American submarine sank an Iranian warship.
In response to the potential entry of Iranian Kurdish forces into Iran, Trump told Reuters yesterday (Thursday): "I think it's great that they want to do that, and I fully support them."
Security sources reported that two Iranian drone attacks targeted an Iranian opposition camp in Iraqi Kurdistan yesterday.
Three informed sources stated that Iranian Kurdish militias have consulted with the United States in recent days about whether to attack Iranian security forces in the western part of the country and how to carry it out.
According to the sources, a coalition of Iranian Kurdish groups is based on the border between Iran and Iraq within the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq, where they are conducting training in preparation for such an attack in hopes of weakening the Iranian army, while the United States and Israel continue to target Iranian sites with bombs and missiles.