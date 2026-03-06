As the war expands and enters its seventh day, on Friday, the Israeli army announced that it has carried out the 14th wave of strikes on Iran, confirming the start of new strikes targeting infrastructure, with loud explosions heard in the capital Tehran. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard responded by launching missiles and drones towards Tel Aviv.



Explosions in Tehran



Many Iranian media outlets reported a series of explosions in various parts of the capital, particularly in its eastern and western regions.



The Revolutionary Guard vowed that its attacks would increase and expand in the coming days, indicating a drone strike targeting a base housing American soldiers in Erbil, Iraq. The Revolutionary Guard stated that it targeted the Israeli Ramot David airbase.



Iranian Revolutionary Guard spokesman Ali Mohammad Naeini confirmed that Tehran is prepared for a long-term war. The Tasnim news agency quoted the spokesman threatening painful strikes in each wave of operations, noting that Iran's modern and innovative weapons have not yet been widely used.



Interim Leadership Council Meeting



Iranian media reported the convening of the fourth meeting of the Interim Leadership Council, chaired by President Masoud Bezhakian. They added that the council took necessary measures to hold a meeting of the Assembly of Experts to select a new leader.



It was noted that council members made unspecified decisions to enhance the military's capabilities.



The Expediency Discernment Council had granted the council a mandate with broad powers, including the ability to dismiss and appoint military leaders, declare war, and manage state affairs.



U.S. President Donald Trump encouraged Iranian Kurdish forces in Iraq to attack Iran as the conflict in the Middle East escalated, while Azerbaijan vowed to respond to being targeted by Iranian missiles.



Entry of Kurdish Forces



Iran is launching attacks on Israel, Gulf countries, Cyprus, Turkey, and Azerbaijan during the ongoing seven-day war, which has extended to the Indian Ocean off the coast of Sri Lanka, where an American submarine sank an Iranian warship.



In response to the potential entry of Iranian Kurdish forces into Iran, Trump told Reuters yesterday (Thursday): "I think it's great that they want to do that, and I fully support them."



Security sources reported that two Iranian drone attacks targeted an Iranian opposition camp in Iraqi Kurdistan yesterday.



Three informed sources stated that Iranian Kurdish militias have consulted with the United States in recent days about whether to attack Iranian security forces in the western part of the country and how to carry it out.



According to the sources, a coalition of Iranian Kurdish groups is based on the border between Iran and Iraq within the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq, where they are conducting training in preparation for such an attack in hopes of weakening the Iranian army, while the United States and Israel continue to target Iranian sites with bombs and missiles.