اتهم المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل بـ«استهداف المناطق المدنية عمداً» في إيران، في تصريحات حادة عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس».

ووصف بقائي الهجوم الأخير بأنه «وحشي وغير مبرر»، مشيراً إلى أن تبعاته تجاوزت ساحة المعركة لتصل إلى الأسواق العالمية، مسببة ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة، وزعزعة استقرار العملات، وتآكل القدرة الشرائية للشعوب في مختلف أنحاء العالم، وفق وكالة مهر الإيرانية.

وأضاف المسؤول الإيراني أن «الثمن باهظ للغاية بالنسبة للشعب الإيراني، حيث يسقط القتلى ويستهدف الأمريكيون والإسرائيليون المواقع المدنية بهدف إحداث أكبر قدر من المعاناة والخسائر البشرية».

ويأتي هذا التصريح على خلفية الهجوم العسكري المشترك الذي شن من واشنطن وتل أبيب على إيران في 28 فبراير الماضي، بعد نحو ثمانية أشهر من هجوم مماثل في يونيو.