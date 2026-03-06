The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Ismail Baqaei, accused the United States and Israel of "deliberately targeting civilian areas" in Iran, in sharp statements via his account on the "X" platform.

Baqaei described the recent attack as "brutal and unjustified," noting that its repercussions have gone beyond the battlefield to reach global markets, causing a rise in energy prices, destabilizing currencies, and eroding the purchasing power of people around the world, according to the Iranian Mehr news agency.

The Iranian official added that "the cost is extremely high for the Iranian people, as casualties fall and Americans and Israelis target civilian sites with the aim of inflicting the greatest amount of suffering and human losses."

This statement comes in the wake of the joint military attack launched from Washington and Tel Aviv on Iran on February 28, following a similar attack in June.