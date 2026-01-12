We bid farewell to an exceptional leader who committed to duty, preserved trust, upheld promises, and honored his oath. He is Lieutenant General Said bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani, Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations and the highest-ranking officer in the Saudi internal security forces.



My relationship with him was like that of a son to his father, and a student to his teacher. I knew him before duty and work united us due to his connection with my father. Each time I had the opportunity to meet him, I seized the chance to listen and document his history and memories, which are an integral part of the history of security and the Ministry of Interior in the Kingdom. The last of these wonderful opportunities was a two-day work trip during which I made sure to sit, listen, and ask questions. He answered them with love, advice, insights, and ideas that benefited me and increased my knowledge. I will recount a long story that I have shortened as much as possible, highlighting key moments in the life of the man who gave military leadership a human spirit characterized by humility and compassion.

The Journey of Ambition and Challenges

He was born in a quiet village and departed in a bustling capital. Between these two points, Said bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani lived a journey filled with details, starting from the small formal school in his village of "Al-Bathaa," which belongs to the "Wadiain" district in Asir province in the south of the Kingdom, where he completed his primary education from A to Z. From there, he embarked on a difficult journey fraught with the challenges of the road towards "Abha," a city that began to rise in the early 1960s. There, he completed his intermediate education at the scientific institute, which was flourishing at that time as a school for scientific education for those specializing in religious studies and sciences. This stage established in the late Al-Qahtani a rich linguistic reservoir, a beautiful literary style, and a captivating ability to weave words with eloquence.



From Abha, he went to Riyadh, burdened with the hopes of his family and the responsibility of living alone in a real confrontation with life and its burdens. The circumstances did not deter him from completing his secondary education, and he found an opportunity to join a government job that met his needs and honed his skills, with the intention of continuing his studies through correspondence.



He worked at the Girls' Education Presidency for three years or a little less, but his passion for development and tackling challenges led him to celebrate obtaining his high school diploma by stepping into the world of the military. He submitted his resignation from the administrative position at Girls' Education, where he had been an exemplary and diligent young man. At this point, he had an encounter with the then-head of Girls' Education, Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Rashed (may God have mercy on him), who tried to dissuade him from resigning and convince him to stay. However, the dream prevailed over reality, and ambition triumphed over the comfortable ease.



In the summer of 1967, Said Al-Qahtani set off towards the headquarters of the Internal Security Forces College on Omar Ibn Al-Khattab Street in Riyadh to submit his papers to join the 27th batch in this college, which had just begun to evolve with a new character. Three officers were brought in by Prince Fahd, the Minister of Interior, from the Ministry of Defense to restructure the college and lay the training, scientific, and military foundations to prepare security forces officers: Colonel Abdullah Al-Sheikh, Captain Mohammed Al-Suhaili, and Captain Mohammed Al-Tuwayan. This leadership welcomed him warmly, allowing this diligent young man to join the ranks of the batch.

The 60-Year Journey

He was one of the bright and intelligent individuals, as described by his leaders and teachers at the college, some of whom I was fortunate to meet. They were not surprised by Said Al-Qahtani's rise through the military ranks, nor by the assignment of qualitative tasks to him that showcased his abilities and highlighted his professional excellence.



Al-Qahtani chose the most challenging and distinguished specialization for police officers, which is (criminal investigation), and he became, without a doubt, the most distinguished investigation officer, even being invited by King Fahd Security College to teach the subject to students. Here, he excelled academically and educationally, positively influencing the college students who remember his firmness and gentleness in a duality that only exceptional individuals possess.



The disciplined and strong police officer took over the management of the Makkah Region Police during the leadership of Lieutenant General Ahmed Bilal, the former Director of Public Security, at a time of many administrative and structural transformations. The Makkah Region Police was always bustling with files, work, and tasks, considering the area is home to the Sacred Mosque and holy sites, witnessing human densities throughout the year, peaking during the Hajj season, which gathers the largest number of people in a limited area, coming from various backgrounds.



Al-Qahtani succeeded in this difficult task, achieving administrative and technical successes to his credit. At that stage, he was ready to leave the field and spend more time with the happy family he had formed but had not given enough time due to his various commitments and tasks. However, a sudden request he had not anticipated disrupted his plans, as he received a call from Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz's office informing him of the prince's directive to meet him that night at the minister's office in Jeddah. Al-Qahtani went, wearing the rank of Major General on his shoulders, and left the meeting burdened with a royal star, high trust, and a new assignment, as Prince Naif informed him of the royal decree promoting him to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointing him as Director of Public Security.

Since he assumed his role as Director of this important sector on July 23, 2003, the Public Security has lived a golden era built on the successes of his predecessors, where human and technical capabilities developed, enabling them to face the accelerating challenges represented by the activities of the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda and the successive threats faced by security personnel with strength and determination. Al-Qahtani lived in the heart of danger without fear, confronting threats with faith, strength, and extraordinary courage.



The performance of this sensitive sector improved, police services and their regulatory and criminal roles evolved, the performance of security and traffic patrols was enhanced, organizational capabilities in Hajj and Umrah grew, and the training outputs of the Public Security training cities improved. After eight years filled with achievements, a royal decree was issued promoting Lieutenant General Said to the rank of Lieutenant General, making him the fifth Director of Public Security since its establishment to hold this highest rank in the Saudi military. He did not stop there but continued to rise, soon becoming the Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations, remaining closely attached to the daily operational details, more concerned and involved in the continuous development witnessed by the ministry during a distinguished era led by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, in which the Ministry of Interior is experiencing comprehensive developmental movement under the directives and follow-up of the country's leadership - may God protect them - of which Lieutenant General Said was one of its cornerstones. Perhaps his most important leadership qualities were that he was supportive, welcoming, and striving for development.



There is still much to say about this exceptional man, but individuals who have worked in sensitive positions do not speak much, and their secrets precede them to their graves. However, what remains is their visible work among people and the sincere efforts that everyone sees the impact of.

The Final Scene

“Love whom you will, for you will part from them” is a profound prophetic vision that outlines a method we recall in the pain of loss and departure, reminding us of the reality of this world and its outcomes, so we accept, console ourselves with patience, and find solace in accountability.



In the final scene of departure, there was pain for his loved ones and colleagues, as he suddenly left us, departing quietly, just as he lived, without causing any commotion. He worked until the last moment, and when it became impossible for his body to resist fatigue, he went to the hospital and departed silently, leaving behind his legacy.



I extend my condolences to the leadership for this loyal man, and I offer my condolences to Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, the Minister of Interior, who had a relationship of love and appreciation with the deceased, evident in his words expressed during the eulogy and his visible emotion. My condolences also go to his dear brothers, his children, and all his relatives and everyone who knew him.



The deceased, even if their absence is prolonged,



remain in the heart, for they have not truly departed.



To the gardens of eternity, Abu Tariq...