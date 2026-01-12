ودّعنا قائد استثنائي التزم بالواجب، وصان الأمانة، وحفظ العهد، وبرَّ القسم، هو الفريق أول سعيد بن عبدالله القحطاني مساعد وزير الداخلية لشؤون العمليات وأعلى الضباط رتبة في قوى الأمن الداخلي السعودي.


جمعتني به محبة الابن لوالده، والتلميذ لمعلمه، وعرفته قبل أن يجمعنا الواجب والعمل بحكم علاقته بوالدي، وكنت في كل مرة أحظى فيها بلقائه استغل الفرصة لاستمع وأدوّن من تاريخه وذكرياته التي هي جزء أصيل من تاريخ الأمن ووزارة الداخلية في المملكة، وآخر هذه الفرص الرائعة رحلة عمل لمدة يومين كنت أحرص خلالها على الجلوس والاستماع وإلقاء الأسئلة، وكان يجيب عنها بحب وبنصائح وبرؤى وأفكار أفادتني وزادت معرفتي، وسأروي حكاية طويلة اختصرتها قدر الإمكان، تبرز محطات في حياة الرجل الذي أعطى القيادة العسكرية روحاً إنسانية سماتها التواضع والرحمة.

رحلة الطموح والتحديات

ولد في القرية الساكنة، ورحل في العاصمة التي لا تهدأ، وبين الموعدين رحلة عاشها سعيد بن عبدالله القحطاني بكل تفاصيلها من المدرسة النظامية الصغيرة في قريته «البطحاء» التابعة لمحافظة «الواديين» العسيرية جنوب المملكة، التي أكمل فيها الدراسة الابتدائية من ألفها حتى يائها، ومنها إلى رحلة صعبة تكتنفها مشقات الطريق ووعورته نحو «أبها»، المدينة التي بدأت في النهوض بداية الستينات الميلادية، حيث أكمل الدراسة المتوسطة في المعهد العلمي، الذي كان مزدهراً آنذاك باعتباره مدرسة البناء العلمي للمتخصصين في الدراسات والعلوم الدينية، تلك المرحلة أسست في الراحل القحطاني المخزون اللغوي الثري، والأسلوب الأدبي البديع وقدرته الساحرة على نسج الكلمات ببلاغة.


من أبها ذهب إلى الرياض محملاً بآمال الأهل التي تثقله، وبمسؤولية العيش وحيداً في مواجهة حقيقية مع الحياة وأعبائها، ولم تثنه الظروف عن إكمال دراسته الثانوية، ووجد فرصة بأن يلتحق بوظيفة حكومية تلبي احتياجاته وتصقل مهاراته، على أن يكمل دراسته انتساباً.


حيث عمل في رئاسة تعليم البنات ثلاث سنوات أو أقل بقليل، ولكن شغفه بالتطور واقتحام الصعاب جعله يحتفي بحصوله على الثانوية العامة بأن يدلف إلى عالم العسكرية، حيث تقدم باستقالته من الوظيفة الإدارية بتعليم البنات، التي كان خلالها مثالاً للشاب المتميز والمجتهد، وهنا جمعه موقف مع رئيس تعليم البنات آنذاك الشيخ ناصر بن حمد الراشد «رحمه الله»، الذي حاول أن يثنيه عن الاستقالة ويقنعه بالاستمرار، إلا أن الحلم غلب الواقع، والطموح تفوق على السهل المريح.


انطلق سعيد القحطاني في ذلك الصيف من عام 1967م نحو مقر إدارة كلية قوى الأمن الداخلي في شارع عمر بن الخطاب بالرياض ليقدم أوراقه، للالتحاق ضمن الدورة 27 في هذه الكلية التي بدأت للتو تتطور بصبغة جديدة، وبثلاثة بضباط أتى بهم الأمير فهد وزير الداخلية من وزارة الدفاع ليتولوا إعادة هيكلة الكلية، ووضع الأساس التدريبي والعلمي والعسكري، لتهيئة ضباط قوى الأمن، وهم: العقيد عبدالله آل الشيخ، والنقيب محمد السحيلي، والنقيب محمد الطويان.. استقبلته هذه القيادة بترحاب لينضم هذا الشاب المجتهد إلى كوكبة الدفعة.

رحلة الـ 60 عاماً

كان من النجباء الأذكياء، هكذا وصفه قادته ومعلموه في الكلية، الذين كان لي الحظ في الالتقاء ببعضهم، حيث لم يفاجئهم صعود سعيد القحطاني بالتدرج العسكري، وكذلك إسناد المهام النوعية له التي أبرزت قدراته وأظهرت براعته المهنية.


اختار القحطاني التخصص الأصعب علمياً، والأكثر تميزاً لضباط الشرطة، وهو (التحقيق الجنائي)، وأصبح بلا منازع ضابط التحقيق الأكثر تميزاً حتى دعته كلية الملك فهد الأمنية لتدريس المادة للطلاب، وهنا برز أكاديمياً وتربوياً، وأثر إيجاباً في طلبة الكلية الذين يتذكرون حزمه ولينه في ثنائية لا تجتمع إلا في الاستثنائيين.


رجل الشرطة القوي المنضبط تولى في فترة قيادة الفريق أول ركن أحمد بلال مدير الأمن العام السابق إدارة شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة، في مرحلة فيها الكثير من التحولات الإدارية والهيكلية، وشرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة تضج دائماً بالملفات والأعمال والمهام باعتبار المنطقة حاضنة للمسجد الحرام والمشاعر المقدسة، وتشهد كثافات بشرية على مدار العام وتصل أقصاها في موسم الحج الذي يجمع أكبر عدد من البشر في منطقة محدودة المساحة، ويأتون من مشارب مختلفة.


نجح القحطاني في تلك المهمة الصعبة، وسجل نجاحات إدارية وفنية تحسب له، وكان مستعداً في تلك المرحلة لمغادرة الميدان، وقضاء وقت أطول مع العائلة السعيدة التي كوّنها ولم يعطها الوقت الكافي نظراً لانشغالاته ومهماته المتعددة، إلا أن طلباً مفاجئاً لم يحسب له حساب غير الخطة، حيث تلقى اتصالاً من مكتب الأمير نايف بن عبدالعزيز يشعره بتوجيه من الأمير بأن يحضر لمقابلته في تلك الليلة بمكتب الوزير في جدة، ذهب القحطاني وكان يحمل رتبة لواء على كتفيه، وخرج من اللقاء محملاً بنجمة ملكية وثقة سامية وتكليف جديد، حيث أبلغه الأمير نايف بالأمر الملكي بترقيته إلى رتبة فريق وتعيينه مديراً للأمن العام.

عاش الأمن العام منذ مباشرته لعمله مديراً لهذا القطاع المهم في الثالث والعشرين من تموز يوليو 2003م حقبة ذهبية، بُنيت على نجاحات من سبقوه، حيث تطورت القدرات البشرية والتقنية، وتمكنت من مواجهة التحديات المتسارعة، المتمثلة في نشاط تنظيم القاعدة الإرهابي، والاستهدافات المتلاحقة التي واجهها رجال الأمن بقوة وحزم، إذ كان القحطاني يعيش في قلب الخطر دون خوف، بل واجه التهديدات بإيمان وقوة وشجاعة استثنائية.


ارتقى أداء هذا القطاع الحساس، وتطورت خدمات الشرطة وأدوارها الضبطية والجنائية، وتعزز أداء الدوريات الأمنية والمرور، وتنامت القدرات التنظيمية في الحج والعمرة، وتحسنت المخرجات التدريبية لمدن تدريب الأمن العام، وبعد 8 سنوات مليئة بالإنجازات صدر أمر ملكي بترقية الفريق سعيد إلى رتبة فريق أول، ليصبح خامس مدير للأمن العام منذ تأسيسه يتقلد هذه الرتبة الأعلى في العسكرية السعودية، ولم يتوقف عند هذا الحد، بل واصل الصعود ليكون بعدها بمدة قصيرة مساعداً لوزير الداخلية لشؤون العمليات، وبقي في ميدان العمل اليومي أكثر التصاقاً بتفاصيله العملياتية، وأشمل بالاهتمام والمتابعة وجزءاً من التطوير المستمر الذي شهدته الوزارة في حقبة متميزة يقودها الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف، الذي تعيش وزارة الداخلية في عهده حراكاً تطويرياً شاملاً بتوجيهات ومتابعة من قيادة البلاد -حفظهم الله- كان الفريق أول سعيد أحد أركانه، ولعل أهم صفاته القيادية بأنه كان داعماً ومرحباً وساعياً للتطوير.


ومازال هناك الكثير عن هذا الرجل الاستثنائي، ولكن الأشخاص الذين عملوا في مواقع حساسة لا يتحدثون كثيراً، وتسبقهم أسرارهم إلى قبورهم، ولكن يبقى الظاهر بين الناس وعملهم المخلص الذي يرى الجميع أثره.

المشهد الأخير

«أحبب من شئت فإنك مفارقه» رؤية نبوية بليغة، ترسم لنا منهجاً نستحضره عند ألم الفقد والرحيل، وتذكرنا بحقيقة الدنيا ومآلاتها، فنرضى، ونتسلى بالصبر، ونتعزى بالاحتساب.


في مشهد الرحيل الأخير ألم لمحبيه وزملائه، فقد غاب من بيننا فجأة، رحل بهدوء يشبهه تماماً، دون أن يحدث أي جلبة، عمل إلى آخر لحظة، وعندما استحال على جسده مقاومة التعب ذهب إلى المستشفى ورحل بصمت، وبقي أثره.


أعزي القيادة في هذا الرجل المخلص، وأعزي الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف وزير الداخلية، الذي ربطته بالراحل علاقة محبة وتقدير ظهرت بكلماته التي عبر عنها وهو ينعاه وبتأثره الذي لا تخطئه الأعين، والعزاء للإخوة الأعزاء أبنائه ولكافة ذويه وكل من عرفه.


الراحِـلـونَ وإن طـالَ الغِـيـابُ بِـهِـم


باقونَ في القَلبِ، ما غَابوا و لا رحَلوا


إلى جنات الخلد أبا طارق،،،