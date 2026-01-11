ذكرت «بلومبيرغ»، أن مصادر مطلعة أفضت إليها بأن تركيا تسعى إلى الانضمام إلى الاتفاق الدفاعي بين السعودية وباكستان. وهي خطوة إذا تحققت فستخلق كتلة عسكرية جديدة قوية في منطقة الشرق الأوسط.

وأضافت بلومبيرغ، أن محادثات بين السعودية وتركيا وباكستان «بلغت مرحلة متقدمة وبات التوصل إلى اتفاق محتملاً جداً». وينص اتفاق الدفاع الإستراتيجي المشترك بين السعودية وباكستان على أن أي اعتداء على أي من البلدين يعد اعتداء على البلد الآخر.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن توسيع الحلف يعني الكثير، لأن لتركيا مصالح في جنوب آسيا، والشرق الأوسط، وأفريقيا تتقاطع أحياناً مع مصالح السعودية وباكستان في تلك المناطق.

وأضاف، أن تركيا ترى أن هذا التحالف يمكن أن يعزز الأمن والردع، خصوصاً عندما تكون هناك تساؤلات حول مدى الاعتماد على دول أخرى تربطها علاقات وثيقة بالبلدان الثلاثة.

وأوضحت بلومبيرغ، أن انضمام تركيا إلى الحلف الدفاعي السعودي الباكستاني يمثل عهداً جديداً في العلاقات بين البلدين وأنقرة. وكان الاتفاق الدفاعي الإستراتيجي تم توقيعه في الرياض في 17 سبتمبر 2025.

وفي 3 أكتوبر 2025، قال نائب رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني وزير الخارجية إسحق دار لأعضاء البرلمان الباكستاني، إن دولاً لم يسمّها أبدت رغبة في الانضمام إلى المعاهدة الدفاعية بين الرياض وإسلام آباد.

وذهبت صحيفة «ديلي تايمز» الباكستانية، أمس (السبت)، إلى أن عضوية تركيا في منظمة حلف شمال الأطلسي (ناتو) ستضيف بعداً إستراتيجياً أعمق في حال الانضمام للاتفاق السعودي الباكستاني.