Bloomberg reported that informed sources revealed to it that Turkey is seeking to join the defense agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. If realized, this step would create a new strong military bloc in the Middle East.

Bloomberg added that talks between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan "have reached an advanced stage, and reaching an agreement is very likely." The strategic defense agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan stipulates that any aggression against either country is considered aggression against the other.

The report indicated that expanding the alliance means a lot, as Turkey has interests in South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa that sometimes intersect with the interests of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in those regions.

It added that Turkey sees this alliance as a way to enhance security and deterrence, especially when there are questions about the extent of reliance on other countries that have close ties with the three nations.

Bloomberg clarified that Turkey's accession to the Saudi-Pakistani defense alliance represents a new era in relations between the two countries and Ankara. The strategic defense agreement was signed in Riyadh on September 17, 2025.

On October 3, 2025, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told members of the Pakistani parliament that unnamed countries had expressed a desire to join the defense treaty between Riyadh and Islamabad.

The Pakistani newspaper "Daily Times" reported yesterday (Saturday) that Turkey's membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would add a deeper strategic dimension in the event of joining the Saudi-Pakistani agreement.