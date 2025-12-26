مع أول نفَس بارد للشتاء، لا تكتفي بريطانيا بتغيير الطقس، بل تغيّر ملامح مدنها بالكامل. فجأة، تشتعل الشوارع أضواءً، وتتحول الساحات إلى مسارح مفتوحة، وتبدأ حكاية سنوية يعرفها الجميع باسم أسواق الكريسماس.. لكن مانشستر ترويها بطريقة مختلفة.

في مانشستر، لا يبدو الشتاء قاسيًا، بل دافئًا بشكل مفاجئ. وتتدلى الأضواء كأنها نجوم هبطت من السماء، والأكشاك الخشبية تصطف كقرية أسطورية، والمدينة كلها تتحول إلى كرنفال حي ينبض بالحياة، رغم الصقيع.

الفكرة التي وصلت إلى بريطانيا في أواخر التسعينيات، وجدت في مانشستر بيتها الحقيقي. فالمدينة لم تكتفِ بتقليد الأسواق الأوروبية، بل أعادت ابتكارها، وحولتها إلى واحد من أكبر مواسم الأعياد في القارة، يستقطب ملايين الزوار كل شتاء.

في ديسمبر، يصبح السير في وسط مانشستر تجربة حسية كاملة: رائحة النقانق المشوية، تمتزج ببخار المشروبات الساخنة، الذي يعانق أصوات الضحكات، بينما لا تتوقف عدسات الهواتف عن التصوير. ولا أحد يأتي هنا مصادفة، فالجميع يبحث عن الشعور ذاته، شعور العيد.

تتحول الأطعمة إلى نجوم بحد ذاتها. جبن يذوب أمام العيون، وحلويات تغري قبل تذوقها، وكؤوس شوكولاتة ساخنة تنافس المشروبات الشتوية، وأكشاك لا تعرف الهدوء. وكل زاوية تحمل طابورًا، وكل طابور يحمل قصة.

لكن السر الحقيقي ليس في الطعام ولا الزينة. فالسر في الناس. عائلات تتماسك وسط الزحام، وأصدقاء يتشاركون الدفء، وكبار سن يبتسمون بصمت، وزوار يكتشفون المدينة كأنهم يرونها لأول مرة. في مانشستر، يعود العيد إلى معناه البسيط: أن تكون مع من تحب.

أسواق الكريسماس في مانشستر ليست فعالية موسمية عابرة، بل وعد سنوي بالفرح. ومع كل عام، تتكرر الأكشاك وتتشابه المسارات، لكن السحر لا يخفت. لأن المدينة، حين تضيء في الشتاء، لا تبيع الهدايا فقط.. بل تبيع لحظة دفء لا تُنسى.