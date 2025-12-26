The Humanitarian Commissioner in Abu Kershula, South Kordofan, Mohamed Ismail, warned of the deterioration of humanitarian conditions as a large number of displaced people continue to flee the ongoing fighting in the state's cities to the town.



Severe Shortage of Aid



He stated in televised remarks that "Abu Kershula" has been receiving increasing waves of displaced people at a time when the town is suffering from a severe shortage of humanitarian aid. He announced that what reaches the displaced does not exceed the minimum of basic needs.



He described the living conditions of the displaced as extremely difficult, confirming that most humanitarian organizations have left the province, with only two organizations remaining that operate with limited capacities, exacerbating the suffering of thousands of displaced families, especially women and children.



He emphasized that the continuation of fighting in large areas of South Kordofan warns of further displacement in the coming days, amid a lack of adequate humanitarian response.



Burning Villages and Looting Properties



Meanwhile, the joint forces of the armed movements in Darfur, which are fighting alongside the Sudanese army, announced that they had repelled attacks launched by the Rapid Support Forces on several areas in the northern state of North Darfur.



In a statement issued on Thursday evening, they mentioned that the Rapid Support Forces intensified their attacks on areas including Abu Qumra and its surroundings, in an attempt to impose control by force, targeting civilians and displaced people fleeing from the city of El Fasher.



The statement added that the attacks included burning villages, looting citizens' properties, and committing serious violations, but the joint forces, in coordination with the Sudanese army and popular resistance, managed to thwart the attack and force the assailants to retreat after inflicting heavy losses on them in lives and equipment.



It was noted that the Rapid Support Forces attempted to renew the attack on the same areas, but the defending forces were in a high state of readiness and were able to repel the attack again.



The states of Darfur and Kordofan have been witnessing extensive military escalation for weeks, leading to the displacement of tens of thousands, amid warnings of worsening humanitarian crisis in the country.



Since the outbreak of war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in April 2023, tens of thousands have been killed and about 13 million people have been displaced inside and outside Sudan, in one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.