حذّر مفوض العون الإنساني بمحافظة أبو كرشولا في ولاية جنوب كردفان محمد إسماعيل من تدهور الأوضاع الإنسانية، في ظل استمرار تدفق أعداد كبيرة من النازحين الفارين من القتال الدائر في مدن الولاية إلى المدينة.


شح حاد في المساعدات


وأفاد في تصريحات تلفزيونية، بأن «أبو كرشولا» باتت تستقبل موجات متزايدة من النازحين، في وقت تعاني فيه المدينة من شح حاد في المساعدات الإنسانية. وأعلن أن ما يصل للنازحين لا يتجاوز الحد الأدنى من الحاجات الأساسية.


ووصف الأوضاع المعيشية للنازحين بأنها بالغة الصعوبة، مؤكداً أن معظم المنظمات الإنسانية غادرت المحافظة ولم يتبقّ سوى منظمتين تعملان بقدرات محدودة، الأمر الذي يفاقم معاناة آلاف الأسر النازحة، لا سيما النساء والأطفال.


وأكد أن استمرار القتال في مناطق واسعة من جنوب كردفان ينذر بمزيد من النزوح خلال الأيام القادمة، في ظل غياب الاستجابة الإنسانية الكافية.


إحراق قرى ونهب ممتلكات


في غضون ذلك، أعلنت القوة المشتركة للحركات المسلحة في دارفور، التي تقاتل إلى جانب الجيش السوداني، أنها تصدت لهجمات شنتها قوات الدعم السريع على عدد من المناطق في شمال ولاية شمال دارفور.


وفي بيان صدر مساء الخميس، ذكرت أن قوات الدعم السريع كثفت هجماتها على مناطق من بينها أبو قمرة ومحيطها، في محاولة لفرض السيطرة بالقوة، عبر استهداف المدنيين والنازحين الفارين من مدينة الفاشر.


وأضاف البيان أن الهجمات شملت إحراق قرى ونهب ممتلكات المواطنين وارتكاب انتهاكات جسيمة، لكنّ القوات المشتركة بالتنسيق مع الجيش السوداني والمقاومة الشعبية تمكنت من إفشال الهجوم وإجبار المهاجمين على التراجع بعد تكبيدهم خسائر كبيرة في الأرواح والمعدات.


وذكر أن قوات الدعم السريع حاولت تجديد الهجوم على المناطق نفسها، غير أن القوات المدافعة كانت في حالة جاهزية عالية، وتمكنت من صد الهجوم مجدداً.


وتشهد ولايات دارفور وكردفان تصعيداً عسكرياً واسعاً منذ أسابيع، ما أدى إلى نزوح عشرات الآلاف، وسط تحذيرات من تفاقم الأزمة الإنسانية في البلاد.


ومنذ اندلاع الحرب بين الجيش السوداني وقوات الدعم السريع في أبريل 2023، قُتل عشرات الآلاف ونزح نحو 13 مليون شخص داخل السودان وخارجه، في واحدة من أسوأ الأزمات الإنسانية في العالم.