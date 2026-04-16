تشهد المحاكم في الولايات المتحدة حالة من الجدل القانوني المتصاعد بسبب استخدام محادثات الذكاء الاصطناعي، بعد قرارات قضائية فتحت الباب أمام التعامل معها كأدلة في بعض القضايا.

وبدأ محامون في تحذير عملائهم من التعامل بحرية مع أدوات مثل شات جي بي تي وجيميناي، مؤكدين أن ما يُكتب داخل هذه المحادثات قد لا يبقى سرياً، بل يمكن أن يظهر داخل قاعات المحاكم.

جاء هذا التحذير بعد حكم أصدره قاضٍ فيدرالي في نيويورك، اعتبر فيه أن محادثات أحد التنفيذيين السابقين مع أداة ذكاء اصطناعي لا تتمتع بالحماية القانونية، ويمكن تقديمها كدليل في القضية. القرار استند إلى أن العلاقة بين المستخدم والمنصة ليست كالعلاقة بين المحامي وموكله، وبالتالي لا تنطبق عليها قواعد السرية.

في المقابل، لم تتفق جميع المحاكم على موقف واحد. ففي قضية أخرى بولاية ميشيغان، رفض قاضٍ اعتبار محادثات مع الذكاء الاصطناعي دليلاً قانونياً، واعتبرها مجرد جزء من تحضير الدعوى، وليست شهادة يمكن الاستناد إليها.

هذا التباين في الأحكام يعكس فجوة واضحة في التشريعات، مع تسارع استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي في الحياة اليومية. فالمحادثات التي يجريها المستخدمون تُخزن غالباً لدى الشركات المطورة، وقد تُستخدم لاحقاً في التدريب أو تُسترجع بأوامر قانونية.

كما بدأت بعض شركات المحاماة اتخاذ خطوات وقائية، من بينها تحذير العملاء من مشاركة معلومات حساسة أو مستندات قانونية عبر هذه الأدوات، خصوصاً تلك التي تخضع لما يُعرف بسرية العلاقة بين المحامي والعميل.

ويأتي هذا الجدل في وقت يتزايد فيه اعتماد البعض على الذكاء الاصطناعي في إعداد القضايا القانونية، سواء في كتابة المرافعات أو جمع المعلومات، ما يطرح تساؤلات أوسع حول حدود هذه التقنيات ودورها داخل المنظومة القضائية.

في ظل هذا الواقع، لم يعد استخدام أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي مجرد خيار تقني، بل أصبح مسألة قانونية قد تؤثر بشكل مباشر على مسار القضايا ونتائجها.