مع تسارع موجة الذكاء الاصطناعي، تتحول فرص الاستثمار إلى مزيج مثير من الإغراء والمخاطرة، إذ أصبح القطاع قلب الاقتصاد الحديث وأحد أكبر المحركات للمحافظ الاستثمارية حول العالم.

تشير بلومبيرغ إلى أن شركات التكنولوجيا العملاقة تشكل الآن نحو 36% من مؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500، فيما تسيطر إنفيديا على حوالى 8% من المؤشر وحدها، ما يجعلها أحد أكبر الفاعلين في هذا التحول الاقتصادي المذهل. لكن النمو السريع يثير أيضاً تحديات، من ضغط متزايد على الكهرباء والمياه إلى احتمالية تقلص الوظائف المبتدئة.

ويكشف الخبراء أبرز الفرص التي لم تعد محصورة في البرمجيات أو النماذج اللغوية الكبيرة، بل تمتد لتشمل النقل الذكي، والرعاية الصحية، والطاقة، والسلع الأساسية:

  • كاثي وود، الرئيسة التنفيذية لشركة «أرك إنفست»، تتحدث عن سوق روبوتاكسي المستقبلي، الذي قد يصل حجمه بين 8 و10 تريليونات دولار خلال السنوات المقبلة، مع توقعات بأن سهم تسلا قد يقفز إلى 2,600 دولار بفضل هذه الثورة.
  • دِني فيش من «جانوس هندرسن» يقترح إطار استثماري متكامل: ممكّنون (البنية التحتية والطاقة)، معزّزون (البرمجيات)، ومستخدمون نهائيون (الشركات التي توظف الذكاء الاصطناعي لتعزيز الكفاءة).
  • تاوشا وانغ من «فيديلتي إنترناشونال» تحذّر من تأثيرات التضخم الناتجة عن الإنفاق الضخم على مراكز البيانات، مؤكدة أن النحاس والطاقة سيكونان أدوات تحوط استراتيجية.
  • مايكل سميث من «أولسبرينغ غلوبال إنفستمنتس» يشدد على ضرورة التنويع، محذراً من مخاطر الاعتماد على افتراضات محدودة في تسعير الأسهم.

ويشير الخبراء إلى أن الذكاء الاصطناعي لا يقتصر على الأعمال الضخمة فحسب، بل يمتد إلى حياتنا اليومية: من شرح الدروس للأطفال، إلى توليد قصص ممتعة، وحتى تحليل الموسيقى الكلاسيكية المعقدة، ما يجعل التقنية جزءاً من روتيننا اليومي.

ويمكن الخلوص إلى أن الذكاء الاصطناعي هو موجة العصر، والفرص الحقيقية تكمن في التنويع بين القطاعات الكبرى والأقل صخباً، لأن الثروات القادمة لن تنتظر من يكتفي بمسار واحد فقط.