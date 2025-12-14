With the acceleration of the artificial intelligence wave, investment opportunities are transforming into an exciting mix of allure and risk, as the sector has become the heart of the modern economy and one of the largest drivers of investment portfolios around the world.

Bloomberg indicates that tech giants now make up about 36% of the S&P 500 index, with Nvidia alone controlling around 8% of the index, making it one of the largest players in this remarkable economic transformation. However, rapid growth also raises challenges, from increasing pressure on electricity and water to the potential shrinkage of entry-level jobs.

Experts reveal that the most significant opportunities are no longer confined to software or large language models, but extend to smart transportation, healthcare, energy, and commodities:

Kathy Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, discusses the future robotaxi market, which could reach a size of between $8 and $10 trillion in the coming years, with expectations that Tesla's stock could soar to $2,600 thanks to this revolution.

Denny Fish from Janus Henderson proposes a comprehensive investment framework: enablers (infrastructure and energy), enhancers (software), and end users (companies that employ AI to enhance efficiency).

Tausha Wang from Fidelity International warns about the inflationary effects resulting from massive spending on data centers, emphasizing that copper and energy will be strategic hedging tools.

Michael Smith from Allspring Global Investments stresses the necessity of diversification, warning against the risks of relying on limited assumptions in stock pricing.

Experts point out that artificial intelligence is not limited to large businesses but extends to our daily lives: from explaining lessons to children, to generating entertaining stories, and even analyzing complex classical music, making technology a part of our daily routine.

It can be concluded that artificial intelligence is the wave of the era, and real opportunities lie in diversifying across major and less noisy sectors, as the coming fortunes will not wait for those who settle for just one path.