Al-Ahli regained their winning rhythm after defeating their guest Dhamk with three goals to none, while Al-Hilal stumbled with a draw against their guest Al-Taawun with two goals each. Meanwhile, Neom won against their guest Al-Fayha with one goal to none yesterday (Saturday), as part of the matches of the 27th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.

At the "Kingdom Arena," Al-Hilal stumbled against their guest Al-Taawun after a 2-2 draw. Al-Hilal started the scoring through Mohammed Qader Mitai (43'), and in the second half, Al-Taawun turned the score around with two consecutive goals from their defender Andre Giroto (55' and 67'). Before the match ended, Marcus Leonardo equalized for Al-Hilal by scoring the second goal (77'), ending the match in a draw of two goals each.

With this result, Al-Hilal achieves their eighth draw and reaches 65 points in second place, while Al-Taawun achieves their seventh draw and reaches 46 points in fifth place.

At the "Al-Inma" Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Al-Ahli defeated their guest Dhamk with a score of 3-0. The match witnessed a strong start from Al-Ahli, resulting in two goals in the first ten minutes of the match. From a cross by Jallino, Ivan Toney played the ball, which deflected off Dhamk's player Dhari Al-Anzi and found the net (3'). In the same scenario, Jallino played a ground cross that Ivan Toney converted into a second goal for Al-Ahli (6'). In the second half, from an organized attack, Ivan Toney passed the ball to his teammate Matheus Gonsalves, who shot it powerfully, deflecting off defender Abdulrahman Al-Khaibari and into the net for Al-Ahli's third goal (56'), ending the match with Al-Ahli winning three goals to none.

With this result, Al-Ahli achieves their 20th victory and reaches 65 points in third place, while Dhamk suffers their 13th loss, remaining at 22 points in 15th place.

At King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, Neom defeated their guest Al-Fayha with one goal to none in a match that saw mutual control from both teams. In the last quarter of an hour, Neom managed to score the only goal of the match after Ben Rahma penetrated from the right side and shot a powerful ground ball that hit the post and found the net for Neom (74'), ending the match with Neom winning by this goal.

With this result, Neom achieves their tenth victory and reaches 36 points in eighth place, while Al-Fayha suffers their 12th loss, remaining at 33 points in ninth place.