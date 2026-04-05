استعاد الأهلي نغمة الانتصارات بعد فوزه على ضيفه ضمك بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل، فيما تعثر الهلال بتعادله مع ضيفه التعاون بهدفين لكل منهما، فيما فاز نيوم على ضيفه الفيحاء بهدف دون مقابل، أمس (السبت)، ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ27 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.

على استاد «المملكة أرينا» تعثر الهلال أمام ضيفه التعاون بعد التعادل بهدفين لكل منهما، وبدأ الهلال التسجيل عن طريق محمد قادر ميتاي (د:43)، وفي الشوط الثاني قلب التعاون النتيجة عن طريق مدافعه أندري جيروتو، بإحرازه هدفين متتاليين (د:55 و67)، قبل أن يعدل ماركوس ليوناردو النتيجة للهلال بتسجيله الهدف الثاني (د:77)، لينتهي اللقاء بالتعادل بهدفين لكل منهما.

وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق الهلال التعادل الثامن ويصل للنقطة 65 في المركز الثاني، فيما حقق التعاون التعادل السابع ووصل للنقطة 46 في المركز الخامس.

وعلى استاد «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، تفوق الأهلي على ضيفه ضمك بنتيجة 3/ 0، وشهد اللقاء بداية قوية للأهلي نتج عنها إحراز هدفين في الدقائق العشر الأولى من عمر اللقاء، فمن كرة عرضية من جالينو لعب إيفان توني الكرة لترتطم بلاعب ضمك ضاري العنزي وتسكن الشباك (د:3)، وبالسيناريو نفسه لعب جالينو كرة أرضية عرضية أسكنها إيفان توني المرمى هدفاً ثانياً للأهلي (د:6)، وفي الشوط الثاني ومن هجمة منظمة لعب إيفان توني الكرة لزميله ماثيوس غونسالفيس سددها قوية لترتطم في المدافع عبدالرحمن الخيبري وتسكن المرمى هدفاً ثالثاً للأهلي (د:56)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الأهلي بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل.

وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق الأهلي فوزه الـ20 ويصل للنقطة 65 في المركز الثالث، فيما تلقى ضمك الخسارة الـ13 وتجمد رصيده عند 22 نقطة في المركز الـ15.

وعلى استاد مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية بتبوك، انتصر نيوم على ضيفه الفيحاء بهدف دون مقابل، في لقاء شهد سيطرة متبادلة من الفريقين، وفي الربع الساعة الأخير تمكن نيوم من إحراز هدف اللقاء الوحيد، بعد أن توغل بن رحمة من الجهة اليمنى وسدد كرة أرضية قوية ارتطمت بالقائم وسكنت الشباك هدفاً لنيوم (د:74)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز نيوم بهذا الهدف.

وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق نيوم فوزه العاشر ويصل للنقطة الـ36 في المركز الثامن، فيما تلقى الفيحاء الخسارة الـ12 وتجمد رصيده عند 33 نقطة في المركز التاسع.