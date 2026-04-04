عيّن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة اليد رئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة اليد حسن بن نصر هلال عضواً في لجنة التطوير، ضمن التشكيل الجديد للجنة الذي أُعلن برئاسة الكرواتي توميسلاف غراهوفاتش، وعضوية نخبة من الكفاءات الدولية المتخصصة في تطوير اللعبة.


وضمّت اللجنة في عضويتها كلاً من: سيديكو كريمُو من بنين، وكارلين شوتي من هايتي، وجوان أكينو من جزر ماريانا الشمالية، وسيسيليا هيرنانديز من السلفادور، وستيفان ألبريختسون من السويد، إلى جانب حسن هلال من المملكة العربية السعودية وممثلاً لقارة آسيا.


ويأتي هذا التشكيل في إطار جهود الاتحاد الدولي لكرة اليد لتعزيز تطوير اللعبة على المستوى العالمي، من خلال دعم البرامج الفنية، وتبادل الخبرات بين الاتحادات، ورفع مستوى التنافسية في مختلف القارات.


ويُعد اختيار حسن بن نصر هلال لعضوية اللجنة، كأول سعودي يتم اختياره من قبل الاتحاد الدولي لكرة اليد، تأكيداً على الحضور القيادي المتقدم للمملكة في المنظومة الرياضية الدولية، وانعكاساً للثقة الكبيرة بالكفاءات الوطنية ودورها الفاعل عالمياً، امتداداً للدور الريادي الذي تضطلع به المملكة في دعم وتطوير القطاع الرياضي.