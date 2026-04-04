The International Handball Federation has appointed the President of the Saudi Handball Federation, Hassan bin Nasr Hilal, as a member of the Development Committee, as part of the new committee formation announced under the presidency of Croatian Tomislav Grahovac, with membership including a selection of international experts specialized in the development of the sport.



The committee includes: Sidiko Kerimu from Benin, Karline Schoutie from Haiti, Juan Aquino from the Northern Mariana Islands, Cecilia Hernandez from El Salvador, and Stefan Albrechtson from Sweden, in addition to Hassan Hilal from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, representing the Asian continent.



This formation comes as part of the International Handball Federation's efforts to enhance the development of the sport globally, through supporting technical programs, exchanging experiences between federations, and raising the level of competitiveness across different continents.



The selection of Hassan bin Nasr Hilal for committee membership, as the first Saudi to be chosen by the International Handball Federation, confirms the advanced leadership presence of the Kingdom in the international sports system and reflects the great confidence in national competencies and their active role globally, extending the pioneering role that the Kingdom plays in supporting and developing the sports sector.