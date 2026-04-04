عيّن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة اليد رئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة اليد حسن بن نصر هلال عضواً في لجنة التطوير، ضمن التشكيل الجديد للجنة الذي أُعلن برئاسة الكرواتي توميسلاف غراهوفاتش، وعضوية نخبة من الكفاءات الدولية المتخصصة في تطوير اللعبة.
وضمّت اللجنة في عضويتها كلاً من: سيديكو كريمُو من بنين، وكارلين شوتي من هايتي، وجوان أكينو من جزر ماريانا الشمالية، وسيسيليا هيرنانديز من السلفادور، وستيفان ألبريختسون من السويد، إلى جانب حسن هلال من المملكة العربية السعودية وممثلاً لقارة آسيا.
ويأتي هذا التشكيل في إطار جهود الاتحاد الدولي لكرة اليد لتعزيز تطوير اللعبة على المستوى العالمي، من خلال دعم البرامج الفنية، وتبادل الخبرات بين الاتحادات، ورفع مستوى التنافسية في مختلف القارات.
ويُعد اختيار حسن بن نصر هلال لعضوية اللجنة، كأول سعودي يتم اختياره من قبل الاتحاد الدولي لكرة اليد، تأكيداً على الحضور القيادي المتقدم للمملكة في المنظومة الرياضية الدولية، وانعكاساً للثقة الكبيرة بالكفاءات الوطنية ودورها الفاعل عالمياً، امتداداً للدور الريادي الذي تضطلع به المملكة في دعم وتطوير القطاع الرياضي.
The International Handball Federation has appointed the President of the Saudi Handball Federation, Hassan bin Nasr Hilal, as a member of the Development Committee, as part of the new committee formation announced under the presidency of Croatian Tomislav Grahovac, with membership including a selection of international experts specialized in the development of the sport.
The committee includes: Sidiko Kerimu from Benin, Karline Schoutie from Haiti, Juan Aquino from the Northern Mariana Islands, Cecilia Hernandez from El Salvador, and Stefan Albrechtson from Sweden, in addition to Hassan Hilal from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, representing the Asian continent.
This formation comes as part of the International Handball Federation's efforts to enhance the development of the sport globally, through supporting technical programs, exchanging experiences between federations, and raising the level of competitiveness across different continents.
The selection of Hassan bin Nasr Hilal for committee membership, as the first Saudi to be chosen by the International Handball Federation, confirms the advanced leadership presence of the Kingdom in the international sports system and reflects the great confidence in national competencies and their active role globally, extending the pioneering role that the Kingdom plays in supporting and developing the sports sector.