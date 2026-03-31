باشرت الشرطة الإيطالية تحقيقاً واسعاً في شبهات فساد تتعلق بعملية بيع ملعب «سان سيرو» الشهير في مدينة ميلانو، والذي يحتضن مباريات ناديي ميلان وإنتر ميلان، وفق ما نقلته وكالة «رويترز».


وفي هذا السياق، نفّذت شرطة الضرائب الإيطالية عمليات تفتيش شاملة داخل مكاتب مجلس مدينة ميلانو، ضمن إطار التحقيق الجاري، حيث صادرت أجهزة كمبيوتر وهواتف محمولة يُشتبه باحتوائها على أدلة مرتبطة بالقضية.


وأفاد ممثلو الادعاء في ميلانو بأن نحو 12 شخصاً وُضعوا قيد التحقيق، للاشتباه في تورطهم في التلاعب بإجراءات المناقصات وتسريب معلومات رسمية، في خطوة تعكس تصعيداً لافتاً في مسار القضية.


ويأتي هذا التحقيق كجزء من ملف أوسع يتعلق بقضايا التخطيط الحضري في المدينة، كان قد أسفر العام الماضي عن عدة اعتقالات، من بينها توقيف أحد كبار أقطاب العقارات المحليين، قبل أن تقوم المحكمة العليا الإيطالية لاحقاً بإلغاء تلك الاعتقالات.


وكان مجلس مدينة ميلانو قد وافق في وقت سابق على بيع ملعب «سان سيرو» والأراضي المحيطة به إلى ناديي ميلان وإنتر ميلان مقابل 197 مليون يورو (نحو 225.90 مليون دولار)، ما أتاح للناديين المضي قدماً في مشروع إعادة تطوير ضخم تقدر قيمته بنحو 1.5 مليار يورو.