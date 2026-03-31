باشرت الشرطة الإيطالية تحقيقاً واسعاً في شبهات فساد تتعلق بعملية بيع ملعب «سان سيرو» الشهير في مدينة ميلانو، والذي يحتضن مباريات ناديي ميلان وإنتر ميلان، وفق ما نقلته وكالة «رويترز».
وفي هذا السياق، نفّذت شرطة الضرائب الإيطالية عمليات تفتيش شاملة داخل مكاتب مجلس مدينة ميلانو، ضمن إطار التحقيق الجاري، حيث صادرت أجهزة كمبيوتر وهواتف محمولة يُشتبه باحتوائها على أدلة مرتبطة بالقضية.
وأفاد ممثلو الادعاء في ميلانو بأن نحو 12 شخصاً وُضعوا قيد التحقيق، للاشتباه في تورطهم في التلاعب بإجراءات المناقصات وتسريب معلومات رسمية، في خطوة تعكس تصعيداً لافتاً في مسار القضية.
ويأتي هذا التحقيق كجزء من ملف أوسع يتعلق بقضايا التخطيط الحضري في المدينة، كان قد أسفر العام الماضي عن عدة اعتقالات، من بينها توقيف أحد كبار أقطاب العقارات المحليين، قبل أن تقوم المحكمة العليا الإيطالية لاحقاً بإلغاء تلك الاعتقالات.
وكان مجلس مدينة ميلانو قد وافق في وقت سابق على بيع ملعب «سان سيرو» والأراضي المحيطة به إلى ناديي ميلان وإنتر ميلان مقابل 197 مليون يورو (نحو 225.90 مليون دولار)، ما أتاح للناديين المضي قدماً في مشروع إعادة تطوير ضخم تقدر قيمته بنحو 1.5 مليار يورو.
The Italian police have launched a wide-ranging investigation into corruption suspicions related to the sale of the famous "San Siro" stadium in Milan, which hosts matches for both AC Milan and Inter Milan, according to a report by Reuters.
In this context, the Italian tax police conducted comprehensive searches within the offices of the Milan City Council as part of the ongoing investigation, seizing computers and mobile phones suspected of containing evidence related to the case.
Prosecutors in Milan reported that about 12 individuals are under investigation for suspected involvement in manipulating bidding procedures and leaking official information, in a move that reflects a notable escalation in the case.
This investigation is part of a broader file concerning urban planning issues in the city, which led to several arrests last year, including the detention of one of the major local real estate figures, before the Italian Supreme Court later annulled those arrests.
The Milan City Council had previously approved the sale of the "San Siro" stadium and the surrounding land to AC Milan and Inter Milan for 197 million euros (approximately 225.90 million dollars), allowing the clubs to proceed with a massive redevelopment project estimated to be worth around 1.5 billion euros.