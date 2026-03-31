The Italian police have launched a wide-ranging investigation into corruption suspicions related to the sale of the famous "San Siro" stadium in Milan, which hosts matches for both AC Milan and Inter Milan, according to a report by Reuters.



In this context, the Italian tax police conducted comprehensive searches within the offices of the Milan City Council as part of the ongoing investigation, seizing computers and mobile phones suspected of containing evidence related to the case.



Prosecutors in Milan reported that about 12 individuals are under investigation for suspected involvement in manipulating bidding procedures and leaking official information, in a move that reflects a notable escalation in the case.



This investigation is part of a broader file concerning urban planning issues in the city, which led to several arrests last year, including the detention of one of the major local real estate figures, before the Italian Supreme Court later annulled those arrests.



The Milan City Council had previously approved the sale of the "San Siro" stadium and the surrounding land to AC Milan and Inter Milan for 197 million euros (approximately 225.90 million dollars), allowing the clubs to proceed with a massive redevelopment project estimated to be worth around 1.5 billion euros.