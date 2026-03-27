The Saudi Green hosts its Egyptian counterpart this evening (Friday) in a friendly match as part of the preparations of both teams for the 2026 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The match kicks off at 8:30 PM Mecca time at the "Al-Inma" Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

The Egyptian national team’s list for the match against the Green is missing the name of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, due to an injury he sustained while playing with his team against Galatasaray in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Who will replace Salah?

Coach "The Dean" Hossam Hassan is likely to rely on the right winger from Real Oviedo, Haitham Hassan, in the starting lineup, after calling him up for the first time, to help him integrate with the players ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Expected lineup for the Egyptian national team:

Goalkeeper: Mohamed El-Shenawy.

Defense: Mohamed Hani - Yasser Ibrahim - Rami Rabia - Ahmed Fattouh.

Midfield: Hamdi Fathy - Marwan Attia - Mahmoud Hassan (Trezeguet).

Attack: Haitham Hassan - Omar Marmoush - Mostafa Mohamed.