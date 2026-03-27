يستضيف الأخضر السعودي نظيره المصري مساء اليوم (الجمعة) في مواجهة ودية ضمن استعدادات المنتخبين لبطولة كأس العالم 2026، المقررة في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك.

وتنطلق المباراة في تمام الثامنة والنصف بتوقيت مكة المكرمة على ملعب «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة.

وخلت قائمة المنتخب المصري لمواجهة الأخضر من اسم نجم ليفربول محمد صلاح، بسبب تعرضه لإصابة خلال مشاركته مع فريقه أمام غلطة سراي في إياب ثمن نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.

من يعوض صلاح؟

ويتجه «العميد» حسام حسن إلى الاعتماد على جناح أيمن ريال أوفييدو الإسباني هيثم حسن في التشكيلة الأساسية، بعد استدعائه للمرة الأولى، لمساعدته على الاندماج مع اللاعبين قبل مونديال 2026.

التشكيل المتوقع لمنتخب مصر:

حراسة المرمى: محمد الشناوي.

خط الدفاع: محمد هاني - ياسر إبراهيم - رامي ربيعة - أحمد فتوح.

الوسط: حمدي فتحي - مروان عطية - محمود حسن (تريزيغيه).

الهجوم: هيثم حسن - عمر مرموش - مصطفى محمد.