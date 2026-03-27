يستضيف الأخضر السعودي نظيره المصري مساء اليوم (الجمعة) في مواجهة ودية ضمن استعدادات المنتخبين لبطولة كأس العالم 2026، المقررة في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك.
وتنطلق المباراة في تمام الثامنة والنصف بتوقيت مكة المكرمة على ملعب «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة.
وخلت قائمة المنتخب المصري لمواجهة الأخضر من اسم نجم ليفربول محمد صلاح، بسبب تعرضه لإصابة خلال مشاركته مع فريقه أمام غلطة سراي في إياب ثمن نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.
من يعوض صلاح؟
ويتجه «العميد» حسام حسن إلى الاعتماد على جناح أيمن ريال أوفييدو الإسباني هيثم حسن في التشكيلة الأساسية، بعد استدعائه للمرة الأولى، لمساعدته على الاندماج مع اللاعبين قبل مونديال 2026.
التشكيل المتوقع لمنتخب مصر:
حراسة المرمى: محمد الشناوي.
خط الدفاع: محمد هاني - ياسر إبراهيم - رامي ربيعة - أحمد فتوح.
الوسط: حمدي فتحي - مروان عطية - محمود حسن (تريزيغيه).
الهجوم: هيثم حسن - عمر مرموش - مصطفى محمد.
The Saudi Green hosts its Egyptian counterpart this evening (Friday) in a friendly match as part of the preparations of both teams for the 2026 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
The match kicks off at 8:30 PM Mecca time at the "Al-Inma" Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.
The Egyptian national team’s list for the match against the Green is missing the name of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, due to an injury he sustained while playing with his team against Galatasaray in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.
Who will replace Salah?
Coach "The Dean" Hossam Hassan is likely to rely on the right winger from Real Oviedo, Haitham Hassan, in the starting lineup, after calling him up for the first time, to help him integrate with the players ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Expected lineup for the Egyptian national team:
Goalkeeper: Mohamed El-Shenawy.
Defense: Mohamed Hani - Yasser Ibrahim - Rami Rabia - Ahmed Fattouh.
Midfield: Hamdi Fathy - Marwan Attia - Mahmoud Hassan (Trezeguet).
Attack: Haitham Hassan - Omar Marmoush - Mostafa Mohamed.