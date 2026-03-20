The Asian Football Confederation announced that Wednesday, March 25, will be the date for the draw of the final rounds of the AFC Champions League in its current edition, according to what was reported by the "beIN Sports" network.



This comes after the Asian Confederation postponed the Round of 16 matches for the West Asia region due to the tense situation in the Middle East, with those matches to be completed at a later time. Meanwhile, the matches for the East Asia teams in the same round were held normally and according to the previously announced schedule.