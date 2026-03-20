أعلن الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم تحديد يوم الأربعاء 25 مارس الحالي موعداً لإجراء قرعة الأدوار النهائية من بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة في نسختها الحالية، وفق ما أفادت به شبكة «بي إن سبورتس».


يأتي ذلك بعد أن قام الاتحاد الآسيوي بتأجيل مباريات دور الـ16 الخاصة بمنطقة غرب آسيا، نظراً للأوضاع المتوترة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، على أن تُستكمل تلك المواجهات في وقت لاحق. في المقابل، أقيمت مباريات فرق شرق آسيا ضمن نفس الدور بشكل طبيعي ووفق الجدول المعلن مسبقاً.