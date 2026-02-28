The Saudi Boxing Federation signed a cooperation protocol with its Egyptian counterpart today (Friday) in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority, Counselor Turki Al-Sheikh.

The Saudi side was represented by the member of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Boxing Federation, Engineer Faisal bin Saeed Baferat, while the Egyptian side was represented by the President of the Egyptian Boxing Federation, Major General Magdy El-Lawzy.

Both sides agreed, within the protocol, to hold joint training camps, organize friendly tournaments, and exchange expertise.

This protocol comes as an extension of the growing role played by the Saudi Boxing Federation in enhancing the presence of boxing regionally and internationally, and building quality partnerships that contribute to the development of the sport and the creation of a new generation of champions.

Anticipated World Match

Counselor Turki Al-Sheikh, along with the President of the Saudi Boxing Federation, announced in cooperation with "The Ring" magazine, the organization of an anticipated world match that will bring together the unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (24 wins without a loss, including 15 by knockout) with former kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven, on Saturday, May 23, in Egypt, for the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title, in an exclusive global broadcast via the DAZN platform.

The event is titled "Glory in Giza," where Usyk will face Verhoeven, who has maintained an undefeated record in kickboxing for over 10 years, marking his official return to the boxing ring after a 12-year absence.

Usyk's last match ended with his victory by knockout in the fifth round against Daniel Dubois, in front of more than 80,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium in London, UK, winning the International Boxing Federation (IBF) heavyweight title last June, and being crowned the unified heavyweight champion.