وقّع الاتحاد السعودي للملاكمة بروتوكول تعاون مع نظيره المصري، اليوم (الجمعة)، في العاصمة المصرية القاهرة، بحضور رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه المستشار تركي آل الشيخ.
مثّل الجانب السعودي عضو مجلس إدارة الاتحاد السعودي للملاكمة المهندس فيصل بن سعيد بافرط، فيما مثّل الجانب المصري رئيس الاتحاد المصري للملاكمة اللواء مجدي اللوزي.
واتفق الجانبان، ضمن البروتوكول، على إقامة معسكرات مشتركة، وتنظيم بطولات ودية، وتبادل الخبرات.
ويأتي هذا البروتوكول امتداداً للدور المتنامي الذي يلعبه الاتحاد السعودي للملاكمة في تعزيز حضور رياضة الملاكمة إقليمياً ودولياً، وبناء شراكات نوعية تسهم في تطوير اللعبة وصناعة جيل جديد من الأبطال.
نزال عالمي مرتقب
كما أعلن المستشار تركي آل الشيخ، ورئيس الاتحاد السعودي للملاكمة، بالتعاون مع مجلة «ذا رينغ»، إقامة نزال عالمي مرتقب يجمع بطل الوزن الثقيل الموحد أوليكساندر أوسيك (24 انتصاراً دون هزيمة، منها 15 بالضربة القاضية) مع بطل الكيك بوكسينغ السابق ريكو فيرهوفن، وذلك يوم السبت 23 مايو المقبل في مصر، على لقب المجلس العالمي للملاكمة (WBC) للوزن الثقيل، في بث حصري عالمي عبر منصة DAZN.
ويُقام الحدث تحت عنوان «Glory in Giza»، حيث يلتقي أوسيك مع فيرهوفن، الذي حافظ على سجله خالياً من الهزائم في رياضة الكيك بوكسينغ لأكثر من 10 سنوات، في عودة رسمية إلى حلبة الملاكمة بعد غياب دام 12 عاماً.
وكان آخر نزال لأوسيك قد انتهى بفوزه بالضربة القاضية في الجولة الخامسة على دانيال دوبوا، أمام أكثر من 80 ألف متفرج في ملعب ويمبلي بالعاصمة البريطانية لندن، ليحرز لقب الاتحاد الدولي للملاكمة (IBF) للوزن الثقيل في يونيو الماضي، ويتوج بطلاً موحداً للوزن الثقيل.
The Saudi Boxing Federation signed a cooperation protocol with its Egyptian counterpart today (Friday) in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority, Counselor Turki Al-Sheikh.
The Saudi side was represented by the member of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Boxing Federation, Engineer Faisal bin Saeed Baferat, while the Egyptian side was represented by the President of the Egyptian Boxing Federation, Major General Magdy El-Lawzy.
Both sides agreed, within the protocol, to hold joint training camps, organize friendly tournaments, and exchange expertise.
This protocol comes as an extension of the growing role played by the Saudi Boxing Federation in enhancing the presence of boxing regionally and internationally, and building quality partnerships that contribute to the development of the sport and the creation of a new generation of champions.
Anticipated World Match
Counselor Turki Al-Sheikh, along with the President of the Saudi Boxing Federation, announced in cooperation with "The Ring" magazine, the organization of an anticipated world match that will bring together the unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (24 wins without a loss, including 15 by knockout) with former kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven, on Saturday, May 23, in Egypt, for the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title, in an exclusive global broadcast via the DAZN platform.
The event is titled "Glory in Giza," where Usyk will face Verhoeven, who has maintained an undefeated record in kickboxing for over 10 years, marking his official return to the boxing ring after a 12-year absence.
Usyk's last match ended with his victory by knockout in the fifth round against Daniel Dubois, in front of more than 80,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium in London, UK, winning the International Boxing Federation (IBF) heavyweight title last June, and being crowned the unified heavyweight champion.