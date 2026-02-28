وقّع الاتحاد السعودي للملاكمة بروتوكول تعاون مع نظيره المصري، اليوم (الجمعة)، في العاصمة المصرية القاهرة، بحضور رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه المستشار تركي آل الشيخ.

مثّل الجانب السعودي عضو مجلس إدارة الاتحاد السعودي للملاكمة المهندس فيصل بن سعيد بافرط، فيما مثّل الجانب المصري رئيس الاتحاد المصري للملاكمة اللواء مجدي اللوزي.

واتفق الجانبان، ضمن البروتوكول، على إقامة معسكرات مشتركة، وتنظيم بطولات ودية، وتبادل الخبرات.

ويأتي هذا البروتوكول امتداداً للدور المتنامي الذي يلعبه الاتحاد السعودي للملاكمة في تعزيز حضور رياضة الملاكمة إقليمياً ودولياً، وبناء شراكات نوعية تسهم في تطوير اللعبة وصناعة جيل جديد من الأبطال.

نزال عالمي مرتقب

كما أعلن المستشار تركي آل الشيخ، ورئيس الاتحاد السعودي للملاكمة، بالتعاون مع مجلة «ذا رينغ»، إقامة نزال عالمي مرتقب يجمع بطل الوزن الثقيل الموحد أوليكساندر أوسيك (24 انتصاراً دون هزيمة، منها 15 بالضربة القاضية) مع بطل الكيك بوكسينغ السابق ريكو فيرهوفن، وذلك يوم السبت 23 مايو المقبل في مصر، على لقب المجلس العالمي للملاكمة (WBC) للوزن الثقيل، في بث حصري عالمي عبر منصة DAZN.

ويُقام الحدث تحت عنوان «Glory in Giza»، حيث يلتقي أوسيك مع فيرهوفن، الذي حافظ على سجله خالياً من الهزائم في رياضة الكيك بوكسينغ لأكثر من 10 سنوات، في عودة رسمية إلى حلبة الملاكمة بعد غياب دام 12 عاماً.

وكان آخر نزال لأوسيك قد انتهى بفوزه بالضربة القاضية في الجولة الخامسة على دانيال دوبوا، أمام أكثر من 80 ألف متفرج في ملعب ويمبلي بالعاصمة البريطانية لندن، ليحرز لقب الاتحاد الدولي للملاكمة (IBF) للوزن الثقيل في يونيو الماضي، ويتوج بطلاً موحداً للوزن الثقيل.