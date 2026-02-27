The draw today, Friday, placed Manchester City against Real Madrid in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, marking the sixth time since the 2019-2020 season.



The two teams met once during the league stage, when Manchester City turned around a deficit to win 2-1 in December.



Manchester City's director of football, Hugo Vieira, told UEFA's website, "We have already faced each other in the league stage, so it will be a very beautiful match. It's like a final match, and we are happy to be back there again."