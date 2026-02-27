أوقعت القرعة اليوم الجمعة فريق مانشستر سيتي في مواجهة ريال مدريد في الأدوار الإقصائية لدوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم، وذلك للمرة السادسة منذ موسم 2019-2020.


وكان الفريقان التقيا مرة واحدة خلال مرحلة الدوري، حين قلب مانشستر سيتي تأخره لفوز 2-1 في ديسمبر.


وقال مدير الكرة في مانشستر سيتي، هوجو فيانا، لموقع الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم (يويفا) «تقابلنا بالفعل في مرحلة الدوري، لذا ستكون مباراة جميلة جداً. إنها أشبه بالمباريات النهائية، ونحن سعداء بالعودة إلى هناك مرة أخرى».