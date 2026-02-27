أوقعت القرعة اليوم الجمعة فريق مانشستر سيتي في مواجهة ريال مدريد في الأدوار الإقصائية لدوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم، وذلك للمرة السادسة منذ موسم 2019-2020.
وكان الفريقان التقيا مرة واحدة خلال مرحلة الدوري، حين قلب مانشستر سيتي تأخره لفوز 2-1 في ديسمبر.
وقال مدير الكرة في مانشستر سيتي، هوجو فيانا، لموقع الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم (يويفا) «تقابلنا بالفعل في مرحلة الدوري، لذا ستكون مباراة جميلة جداً. إنها أشبه بالمباريات النهائية، ونحن سعداء بالعودة إلى هناك مرة أخرى».
The draw today, Friday, placed Manchester City against Real Madrid in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, marking the sixth time since the 2019-2020 season.
The two teams met once during the league stage, when Manchester City turned around a deficit to win 2-1 in December.
Manchester City's director of football, Hugo Vieira, told UEFA's website, "We have already faced each other in the league stage, so it will be a very beautiful match. It's like a final match, and we are happy to be back there again."